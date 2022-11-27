DAWN.COM Logo

Azam Swati arrested for second time, PTI leaders say

Dawn.com | Shakeel Qarar Published November 27, 2022 Updated November 27, 2022 10:07am
In this file photo, Azam Swati addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV/File

Several PTI leaders claimed on Sunday that Senator Azam Swati had been arrested for a second time.

PTI’s Shireen Mazari claimed the senator had been arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). However, the FIA has yet to comment on the matter and it is not clear if a first information report (FIR) has been registered.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan said he was “shocked and appalled at how rapidly we are descending into not just a banana republic but a fascist state”.

“How can anyone not understand the pain and suffering Senator Swati underwent with custodial torture, and blackmailing video of him and his conservative wife sent to his family?” he asked.

“His justifiable anger and frustration at the injustice meted out to him, especially the doors of the Supreme Court remaining closed to him despite over a fortnight of appeals by senators in support of him. So he tweets and is arrested again. Everyone must raise their voice against this state fascism,” Imran said.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said the dignified manner in which Swati conducted himself as he was arrested showed “he is fighting for a principle”.

“You can disagree with his choice of words or even his views, but you cannot disagree with him that whatever happens must [happen] within [the] ambit of [the] law,” he said.

Ex-human rights minister Mazari claimed Swati was arrested again by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after addressing the party’s rally in Rawalpindi last night “where he asked some questions and spoke about what happened to him and his family”.

“Is that a crime? Did the pusillanimous Senate chairman again give his approval for this arrest? Fascism,” she said.

“Seems freedom of speech in Pakistan today is reserved for the powerful state, be it in a press conference, a public address, a press statement or on social media. For the rest, including parliamentarians, this right is denied,” Mazari said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister Taimur Khan Jhagra condemned the arrest. “For weeks, [Swati] has been running from pillar to post for justice, to loud silence. A 74-year-old man is now a symbol of defiance,” he said.

In October, Swati was arrested by the FIA in a case registered against him over a controversial tweet thought to be against the armed forces but was later released on bail.

Since his arrest, the senator has alleged he was stripped and tortured. PTI Chairman Imran Khan decried Swati’s “custodial torture” in a press conference alongside him in October while the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights also condemned it.

The PTI leader has also held two military officials responsible for his custodial torture and called for them to be removed from their posts.

More to follow

M. Emad
Nov 27, 2022 09:08am
New Chief now.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Nov 27, 2022 09:11am
More videos on the way?
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Nov 27, 2022 09:13am
Easy target!
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Nov 27, 2022 09:14am
This is a parting shot from a retiring strongman.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Nov 27, 2022 09:26am
Isn’t Swati the same person who was asked by SC to vacate the land he encroached- now portraying as angel.
Reply Recommend 0
Abida
Nov 27, 2022 09:35am
Sorry state of affairs in this country where a person can't even question the illegal authority or corruption of elite
Reply Recommend 0
Abida
Nov 27, 2022 09:36am
It is a msg that nothing is going to change with the change in establishment's high command . Undeclared Marshal law
Reply Recommend 0
Haseeb
Nov 27, 2022 09:36am
Abusing someone is definitely a crime, hope he will get sentence with proper interest this time.
Reply Recommend 0
Ed Ali
Nov 27, 2022 09:56am
He should come back home to the Houston US . Stop waisting his time.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmeds
Nov 27, 2022 10:03am
@Tahir Raouf, your argument does not justify torture and declining him freedom of speech.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Nov 27, 2022 10:06am
Swati is a fraud, and cheater. As master as follower, niazi is a certified thief and biggest liar on earth.
Reply Recommend 0

