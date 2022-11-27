Azam Swati arrested for second time, PTI leaders say

Several PTI leaders claimed on Sunday that Senator Azam Swati had been arrested for a second time.

PTI’s Shireen Mazari claimed the senator had been arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). However, the FIA has yet to comment on the matter and it is not clear if a first information report (FIR) has been registered.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan said he was “shocked and appalled at how rapidly we are descending into not just a banana republic but a fascist state”.

“How can anyone not understand the pain and suffering Senator Swati underwent with custodial torture, and blackmailing video of him and his conservative wife sent to his family?” he asked.

“His justifiable anger and frustration at the injustice meted out to him, especially the doors of the Supreme Court remaining closed to him despite over a fortnight of appeals by senators in support of him. So he tweets and is arrested again. Everyone must raise their voice against this state fascism,” Imran said.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said the dignified manner in which Swati conducted himself as he was arrested showed “he is fighting for a principle”.

“You can disagree with his choice of words or even his views, but you cannot disagree with him that whatever happens must [happen] within [the] ambit of [the] law,” he said.

Ex-human rights minister Mazari claimed Swati was arrested again by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after addressing the party’s rally in Rawalpindi last night “where he asked some questions and spoke about what happened to him and his family”.

“Is that a crime? Did the pusillanimous Senate chairman again give his approval for this arrest? Fascism,” she said.

“Seems freedom of speech in Pakistan today is reserved for the powerful state, be it in a press conference, a public address, a press statement or on social media. For the rest, including parliamentarians, this right is denied,” Mazari said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister Taimur Khan Jhagra condemned the arrest. “For weeks, [Swati] has been running from pillar to post for justice, to loud silence. A 74-year-old man is now a symbol of defiance,” he said.

In October, Swati was arrested by the FIA in a case registered against him over a controversial tweet thought to be against the armed forces but was later released on bail.

Since his arrest, the senator has alleged he was stripped and tortured. PTI Chairman Imran Khan decried Swati’s “custodial torture” in a press conference alongside him in October while the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights also condemned it.

The PTI leader has also held two military officials responsible for his custodial torture and called for them to be removed from their posts.

More to follow