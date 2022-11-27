DAWN.COM Logo

Senator Swati remanded to FIA for 2 days over ‘highly obnoxious’ tweets against military officials

Shakeel Qarar | Tahir Naseer Published November 27, 2022 Updated November 27, 2022 04:22pm
<p>Officials escort Senator Azam Swati to a judicial magistrate in Islamabad after his arrest on Sunday.—DawnNewsTV</p>

<p>This image shows Senator Azam Swati being arrested on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) early Sunday morning arrested PTI Senator Azam Swati — the second time in less than two months — over strongly worded tweets against senior military officials.

He was previously arrested by the FIA in October for a controversial tweet thought to be against the armed forces.

Since he was released on bail, the senator has maintained that he was allegedly tortured in custody and has demanded the removal of two military officials, one of whom he used foul language against in his tweet yesterday.

A first information (FIR) report was registered by the FIA on the complaint of the state through Islamabad Cyber Crime Reporting Centre (CCRC) Technical Assistant Aneesur Rehman.

The complaint was registered under Section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act 2016 (Peca) which deals with offences against dignity of a person as well as Sections 131 (abetting mutiny or attempting to seduce a soldier from his duty),500 (punishment for defamation), 501 (defamation and printing of content deemed defamatory), Section 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) and 109 (abetment) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

According to the FIR, Swati and three other Twitter accounts — @Wolf1Ak, @HaqeeqatTV_20 and @Azaadi99 — “with malafide intentions and ulterior motives, started [a] highly obnoxious campaign of intimidating tweets […] against state institutions” and senior government functionaries, including outgoing army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

It said that on Nov 26, Swati shared a tweet wherein he stated that he would go after a senior military official at every forum. It went on to say that on Nov 19, @Azaadi99 shared a tweet in which held generals responsible for the country’s destruction to which Swati replied with “thank you”.

Further, @Wolf1Ak on Nov 24 stated that “tabdeeli” had to begin by clearing the filth of the “corrupt generals” from the institution, to which Swati again replied with “thank you”.

The complaint said that on Nov 24 @HaqeeqatTV_20 tweeted about a word for those on their way out to which the senator responded with strong language.

The FIR said that such “intimidating tweets of blaming and naming” were a “mischievous act of subversion to create a rift between personnel of armed forces to harm the state of Pakistan”.

The FIR said that through the offensive tweets as well as the comments on instigating tweets, the accused attempted to seduce army personnel from their allegiance from their duties as subordinates,“ adding that this was a “calculated and repeated attempt” by Swati.

The FIR noted that a similar complaint had been filed against the senator in the past, adding that Swati attempted to “provoke” the general public and personnel of armed forces by trying to create “a feeling of ill-will among the pillars of the state”.

Swati “violated the privacy and intimated by using false information” which was likely to incite any officer, soldier, sailor or airman to mutiny or otherwise disregard or fail in his duty, the FIR said, adding that the remarks were also likely to cause “fear or alarm” in the public.

Swati urges lawyers, senators to ‘come out’ against oppression

Soon after Swati was arrested, PTI leader Shireen Mazari posted a video of a statement he made just moments before was taken into custody.

In it, he said a magistrate had come, he provided him with a warrant, which he found respectful. “As soon as I delivered my speech yesterday, I came straight home. I am not one to run away. I’m not going to KPK.

In the PTI power show last night, Swati delivered a fiery speech in which he again mentioned his alleged torture while asking a series of pointed questions from COAS Bajwa.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has also on several occasions decried Swati’s “custodial torture” in press conferences and various television interviews.

“This is why we have come out,” Swati said in today’s video. “For the rule of law and against oppression.”

He pointed at the officials there for taking him into custody and claimed that they get their orders directly from the military establishment.

He urged fellow senators and lawyers to get out of their homes. “I am telling the all the country’s women that I am fighting your war so that they never again strip a senator, a 74-year-old man — or any Pakistani citizen — outside of the law,” he said.

The senator also said that since they brought him a warrant, he was voluntarily surrendering before them.

He, however, decried “torture, getting [physical] remand and again torture, and on top of that stripping”. “This is no way [to treat anyone].”

Swati and party senators have also held a series of protest marches outside the Supreme Court, demanding justice.

Hours later, PTI’s official Twitter account posted photographs of party senior leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Senate Opposition Leader Shahzad Waseem, Imran Ismail and others who reached the capital’s F-8 area in solidarity with Swati.

FIA gets 2-day physical remand of Swati

Later in the day, the FIA produced Swati before a judicial magistrate seeking his physical remand for eight days. Officials produced him before Duty Judge Waqas Ahmed Raja.

PTI’s Babar Awan represented Swati during the hearing, saying that the effects of the physical and mental torture on the senator still remained. He said that Swati’s life was also in danger while also arguing that the tweets in question did not fall within the provisions of the sections filed in the FIR.

He also contended that Swati’s statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was not recorded. “Senator Swati was brutally tortured last time. He has still not recovered,” Awan said.

On the other hand, the investigating officer said that a “narrative was being prepared”. He noted that a similar case had been registered against Swati in the past.

After hearing the arguments, the judge granted the FIA two-day physical remand of Swati.

Separate FIR filed in Balochistan

Another FIR was registered against Senator Swati in Balochistan’s Kuchlak town.

The report was lodged by a citizen named Aziz-ur-Rehman in the Kuchlak police station under section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 and sections 131 (Abetting mutiny, or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty), 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 500 (Punishment for defamation), 501 (Printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief) and 109 (Punishment of abetment if the act abetted committed In consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

It alleges that Swati used derogatory language and provoked the people against the army during his address at the long march in Rawalpindi.

The FIR claims that the PTI leader also used abusive language against the military on Twitter. The complainant requested in the report that an investigation should be carried out against the senator.

Pemra bans Swati’s press conferences, speeches

Shortly after Swati’s arrest, the Pakistan Electronic Media and Regulatory Authority (Pemra) prohibited broadcast and rebroadcast of speeches/press conferences/media coverage of the senator, including as a guest at a talk show, statements or tickers, on all satellite TV channels with immediate effect.

The authority took the decision under Section 27(a) of the Pemra (Amendment) Act, 2007.

In the prohibition order, dated Nov 26, the authority referred to the speech made by Swati at the PTI’s long march in Rawalpindi the same day wherein he “made aspersions against the state institutions by leveling baseless allegations”.

The speech went on air “without any editorial control and effective utilisation of delay mechanism,” Pemra noted, adding that airing such content was a willful violation of its directives. The transcript of Swati’s speech from last night was also reproduced in the notification.

“In case of any violation observed, licence may be suspended under Section 30(3) of Pemra Ordinance 2002 as amended by Pemra (Amendment) Act 2007, without any showcause notice in the public interest along with other enabling provisions of law,” the order said.

PTI leaders condemn arrest

PTI Chairman Imran Khan said he was “shocked and appalled at how rapidly we are descending into not just a banana republic but a fascist state”.

“How can anyone not understand the pain and suffering Senator Swati underwent with custodial torture, and blackmailing video of him and his conservative wife sent to his family?” he asked.

“His justifiable anger and frustration at the injustice meted out to him, especially the doors of the Supreme Court remaining closed to him despite over a fortnight of appeals by senators in support of him. So he tweets and is arrested again. Everyone must raise their voice against this state fascism,” Imran said.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said the dignified manner in which Swati conducted himself as he was arrested showed “he is fighting for a principle”.

“You can disagree with his choice of words or even his views, but you cannot disagree with him that whatever happens must [happen] within [the] ambit of [the] law,” he said.

Ex-human rights minister Mazari said Swati was arrested again by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after addressing the party’s rally in Rawalpindi last night “where he asked some questions and spoke about what happened to him and his family”.

“Is that a crime? Did the pusillanimous Senate chairman again give his approval for this arrest? Fascism,” she said.

“Seems freedom of speech in Pakistan today is reserved for the powerful state, be it in a press conference, a public address, a press statement or on social media. For the rest, including parliamentarians, this right is denied,” Mazari said.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said: “[They are] so afraid of Azam Swati’s criticism that he was arrested again. If you were to illegally kidnap people, torture them and make videos of their women, you’d expect them to be afraid. But Now the issue is beyond fear. Such tactics will only create hatred.”

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister Taimur Khan Jhagra condemned the arrest. “For weeks, [Swati] has been running from pillar to post for justice, to loud silence. A 74-year-old man is now a symbol of defiance,” he said.

M. Emad
Nov 27, 2022 09:08am
New Chief now.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Nov 27, 2022 09:11am
More videos on the way?
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Nov 27, 2022 09:13am
Easy target!
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Nov 27, 2022 09:14am
This is a parting shot from a retiring strongman.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Nov 27, 2022 09:16am
This country isn't worth living anymore. We are worse than N Korea, Iran and some lawless African countries when it comes to human rights.
Reply Recommend 0
Zuk
Nov 27, 2022 09:18am
Is it the last act of the outgoing Chief or the first one of the incoming one. The answer will determine if the country is to survive as the current mess of a government can't go on for another six years.
Reply Recommend 0
Mega Dehati
Nov 27, 2022 09:18am
Retd. General Bajra just wouldn't leave him.
Reply Recommend 0
MalikOnlyOne
Nov 27, 2022 09:19am
His language is atrocious—unbecoming of a serious politician.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan47
Nov 27, 2022 09:22am
Swati and Gill thought yesterday that party would go on in form of dharna or similar. They spoke and tweeted against military in such a shameful way for the allegations that can't be proved. Now they should pay for their words.
Reply Recommend 0
Musings, musings
Nov 27, 2022 09:25am
He is a thug and a petty character. I remember his cruelty to that poor family whose cow centured on his farmhouse. People forget that there is a higher power that is just
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Nov 27, 2022 09:26am
Isn’t Swati the same person who was asked by SC to vacate the land he encroached- now portraying as angel.
Reply Recommend 0
Littar Time
Nov 27, 2022 09:30am
This is gross injustice towards a highly charitable man. He is the only person in the world to have donated a one and only 1 million dollar bill! Shame!
Reply Recommend 0
Abida
Nov 27, 2022 09:35am
Sorry state of affairs in this country where a person can't even question the illegal authority or corruption of elite
Reply Recommend 0
Abida
Nov 27, 2022 09:36am
It is a msg that nothing is going to change with the change in establishment's high command . Undeclared Marshal law
Reply Recommend 0
Haseeb
Nov 27, 2022 09:36am
Abusing someone is definitely a crime, hope he will get sentence with proper interest this time.
Reply Recommend 0
Lakhkar Khan
Nov 27, 2022 09:40am
Next Niazi, Omar, Gul Panra, fraud Chaudhry
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Arshad
Nov 27, 2022 09:41am
IK and his ilk should at least be courteous enough to their erst while benefactors for the sake of good old days.Stooping to this level will not help swati.
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Nov 27, 2022 09:42am
New chief & Neutrals are now committed to be apolitical !
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Nov 27, 2022 09:45am
…..Swati will be freed after 29th November……
Reply Recommend 0
Ed Ali
Nov 27, 2022 09:56am
He should come back home to the Houston US . Stop waisting his time.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmeds
Nov 27, 2022 10:03am
@Tahir Raouf, your argument does not justify torture and declining him freedom of speech.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Nov 27, 2022 10:06am
Swati is a fraud, and cheater. As master as follower, niazi is a certified thief and biggest liar on earth.
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
Nov 27, 2022 10:07am
Swati must be listened in the Court of law for his grievances.
Reply Recommend 0
hussain
Nov 27, 2022 10:08am
@Tahir Raouf, SC, are you having a laugh. incredible diversionary tactic from the point of justice, or is justice only for the powerful mafia.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Nov 27, 2022 10:08am
Niazi n PTI has already on checkmate but niazi is desperately sacrificing his PAWNS to at least convert CHECKMATE to Stalemate.
Reply Recommend 0
ahmad
Nov 27, 2022 10:09am
This guy's past is not clean too, though this time he is at the receiving end.
Reply Recommend 0
Saqib Ali Ilyas
Nov 27, 2022 10:16am
Blatant violation of right to freedom and right to speech
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
Nov 27, 2022 10:19am
@Javed, weak guilty man
Reply Recommend 0
Khan47
Nov 27, 2022 10:30am
Freedom doesn't mean you literally abuse officials in uniform for allegations that can't be proved in any court of law. They have to pay for their actions and words. Hope Salman the singer is putnon ECL before he escapes to a hideout
Reply Recommend 0
SAk
Nov 27, 2022 10:31am
Judge, jury and executioners.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman Khan
Nov 27, 2022 10:37am
Azam Swati sb said nothing wrong...why was he arrested? This is ridiculous and criminal...
Reply Recommend 0
Rafique
Nov 27, 2022 10:40am
I can't understand how self punishing he is to himself! He had a good life in Houston and could enjoy the rest of his life in peace and tranquility there! Why to get involved in politics in Pakistan where all the government agencies and politicians are corrupt to the core!
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Nov 27, 2022 10:44am
This trend of fascism was started by Imran Khan during his rule. It's now maturing into outright intolerance and bigotry like it usually happens in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Let's be real
Nov 27, 2022 10:45am
@Saqib Ali Ilyas , The constitution has laid down the parameter of that said freedom of expression so he should follow that and will not be subject to indictment. simple
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Nov 27, 2022 10:46am
We must all condemn his unjustified arrest.
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Nov 27, 2022 10:49am
Nonsense.
Reply Recommend 0
Karachite
Nov 27, 2022 10:50am
@Philosopher (From Japan), It is funny that someone from all the way from Japan knows the state of affairs of Pakistan better than any other Pakistani living in it.
Reply Recommend 0
Neutral
Nov 27, 2022 10:51am
No freedom in the country left.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Nov 27, 2022 10:51am
Neutrality of the neutrals at its best.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Nov 27, 2022 10:54am
Nothing changed as the policy is the keep the power in hands by and eliminate any popular and honest politicians and only thieves to rule so that they can command on them.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir Latif
Nov 27, 2022 10:54am
Require permanant software update, should learn how to behave as public reps...
Reply Recommend 0
Nomaan
Nov 27, 2022 10:58am
Afraid of 74 years man; shows strength!!!
Reply Recommend 0
M.Jan
Nov 27, 2022 10:59am
What swati says is reality
Reply Recommend 0
atif
Nov 27, 2022 10:59am
Azam swati and shahbaz gill, both belong in jail
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim
Nov 27, 2022 10:59am
It’s seems advice by US to improve public image of neutrals by new Management fell on deaf ears.
Reply Recommend 0
Ignorance requires treatment
Nov 27, 2022 11:03am
He is the voice of how 220 million people feel!
Reply Recommend 0
AHA
Nov 27, 2022 11:03am
Shame on the handlers.....
Reply Recommend 0
Ali..
Nov 27, 2022 11:04am
@Philosopher (From Japan), then how come millions attend PTI jalsas.
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Nov 27, 2022 11:05am
All freedoms and rights also carry certain basic responsibilities, as part of the social contract between state and society. Criticism is one thing but attacking any of the state institutions viciously and maliciously, quite another. That's just not acceptable. Whose agendas are the PTI following, in particular Imran Nazi and this sidekick Swati? Who wants to discredit our armed forces entirely and destabilise the whole country? We all need to beware and be alert.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 27, 2022 11:05am
Old habits die hard.
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Nov 27, 2022 11:05am
@Ahmed , quite justified in my opinion.
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Nov 27, 2022 11:06am
@Khan47, I fully agree.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Nov 27, 2022 11:19am
PTI leaders and workers have very long tongues and are far from decency. While addresssing rallies, they use foul language against any one they want under the pretext of freedom of speech and there they cross all limits. I have never heard that people in any country use such derogatory labguage against their military officials which is used by the PTI leaders and workers as if they are above any law of Pakistan. If you don't respect your military who else will respect in the world?
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Khan
Nov 27, 2022 11:19am
Good move. He should answer the ungrounded allegations.
Reply Recommend 0
Yawar
Nov 27, 2022 11:20am
Shouldn't someone else on his way out be arrested for ownership beyond means based on his leaked taxes? Or is he above the law and cannot be questioned?
Reply Recommend 0
Yasin
Nov 27, 2022 11:23am
Enoufh is enough new army chief should give a strong shut up call to these rough elements and if still they do not behave like mutue politicians than the gang of four fawad swati asad umar and mazari needs to be taught a befitting lesson becz they r persistently trying to malign.and provoke the institution.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Lion
Nov 27, 2022 11:30am
Azam Swati again crossed the limits.
Reply Recommend 0
shakaib
Nov 27, 2022 11:31am
although i am anti establishment but swati has cotinuously crossed the limits using abusive laguage putting allegations will not be the solution give evidence
Reply Recommend 0
Ali.B
Nov 27, 2022 11:32am
Agreeing with two tweets doesn't mean Swati was advocating mutiny if he was then Wolf1 and Haqeeqat guys were also advocating mutiny, are they also gonna be arrested, leave them all alone and find something better to do.
Reply Recommend 0
A Bostonian
Nov 27, 2022 11:36am
One is not allowed to say anything against the military? I thought you had democracy over there. Sounds like north Korea.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam2uel
Nov 27, 2022 11:36am
He should be put behind bars,for instigating mutiny against sate of Pakistan, so that no one dare do it. If not than enemy will take weakness of state and take advantage.
Reply Recommend 0
Qbc
Nov 27, 2022 11:39am
@Ignorance requires treatment , He is the voice of just you
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Nov 27, 2022 11:41am
Might seems always right
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Nov 27, 2022 11:42am
Most cruel act of CIA on behest of PDM stooges nd their handlers. Unjust done to Innocent is being stopped to cry.
Reply Recommend 0
ehsan
Nov 27, 2022 11:43am
Fascism at its best
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Nov 27, 2022 11:44am
Swati is really pushing his luck now, he never learnt his lesson the first time.
Reply Recommend 0
Basit
Nov 27, 2022 11:49am
Shame on all Pakistanis if we allow this to continue to happen!
Reply Recommend 0
Lexi
Nov 27, 2022 11:50am
A commendable action by FIA, Welldone. Hybrid propaganda against the military must be stopped at all costs.
Reply Recommend 0
Sammy
Nov 27, 2022 11:50am
This guy should be sent back to the US to face justice and pay the people he has defrauded.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran Jafri
Nov 27, 2022 11:51am
The catharsis is over and net conclusion is we can not do catharsis.
Reply Recommend 0
Owais
Nov 27, 2022 11:52am
But Swati is being arrested under the same law which PTI themselves strengthened, advocated and enforced during their own tenure. They did all and rather more but didn't remember fascism at that time, and did not even take any criticism positively.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 27, 2022 11:55am
@MalikOnlyOne, His language is atrocious—unbecoming of a serious politician. After what they did to Swati and shebaz gill, it was very mild.
Reply Recommend 0
El Cid
Nov 27, 2022 12:01pm
He only articulated what the people of Pakistan know and feel but are unable to articulate. Even Mr Khan buckled under when the rubber hit the road!
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Lion
Nov 27, 2022 12:02pm
Mr Swati was not criticising anybody but was actually abusing the military officers.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Lion
Nov 27, 2022 12:02pm
Azam Swati was actually abused the military officers in his tweets.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Lion
Nov 27, 2022 12:03pm
Azam Swati is a known thug & fraudster in the USA.
Reply Recommend 0
MBR
Nov 27, 2022 12:05pm
PTI Twitter is starting to cry instead of distancing them self from such anti state rhetoric. FIA should also catch these PTI goons on twitter. Let them provide evidence to support their claims, else stop any sort of relief / bail to progress to the. next stage with article 6, enough is enough!
Reply Recommend 0
Texas Ranger
Nov 27, 2022 12:10pm
He has nothing to loose now, what worse can they do now?
Reply Recommend 0
Alexa
Nov 27, 2022 12:15pm
This us obviously just a message for IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Nov 27, 2022 12:18pm
Pakistan is a military state. Period
Reply Recommend 0
Alexa
Nov 27, 2022 12:20pm
Did he prove that army was behind the alleged torture? If not, he has to face the song. IK can talk about dirty harry since he has some secrets on some people. Does not mean he will share these with the likes of Swati
Reply Recommend 0
Alexa
Nov 27, 2022 12:27pm
Let us see if IK keeps accusing dirty harryor naming actual army officers after new emperor takes over officially
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Nov 27, 2022 12:32pm
@Syed A. Mateen, looks like you haven’t heard pmln rallies or TLP rallies then
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Nov 27, 2022 12:34pm
@Lexi, yes even if it breaks the country
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Nov 27, 2022 12:34pm
@Sam2uel , haven’t learnt from history have you?
Reply Recommend 0
Salim
Nov 27, 2022 12:36pm
@Saqib Ali Ilyas , What right? Abusing some is freedom of speech? Suppose someone abuse you and your family in social media you'll let go by saying freedom of speech??
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Nov 27, 2022 12:38pm
Let the people say what they want to say, provided you are straight forwarded.
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Nov 27, 2022 12:38pm
And then they say we are apolitical.
Reply Recommend 0
Alexa
Nov 27, 2022 12:38pm
Suo moto CJP seems to be missing in action these days? What is going on?
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Nov 27, 2022 12:38pm
@Karachite , if he really was from Japan he wouldn’t support the looters - Japanese people don’t support looters hence their country is more civilised!
Reply Recommend 0
Jameel Khan
Nov 27, 2022 12:39pm
This COAS has earned very bad name for army in the history of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
khalid
Nov 27, 2022 12:40pm
I never heard or saw such bad remarks for any army chief in my life. Bajwa ruined the reputation of army.
Reply Recommend 0
amir
Nov 27, 2022 12:41pm
Why 1-army chief so scared of this man? is he now worried that public will now be questioning about his asset accumulation? or ruin plans for departure to new land in Europe?
Reply Recommend 0
Nayyar Rashid
Nov 27, 2022 12:44pm
I feel for him. This was the same guy whose goons thrashed a poor family over a cow grazing in their fields despite they accepted their mistake. He should have done something then.
Reply Recommend 0
Mehboob
Nov 27, 2022 12:44pm
As long as black sheep present in the govt institution no one is safe.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 27, 2022 12:48pm
The old 'one' trying to ruin things for the 'new one', before he leaves.
Reply Recommend 0
Vinod Kumar
Nov 27, 2022 12:53pm
Imran Khan saw it coming .
Reply Recommend 0
Syed ji
Nov 27, 2022 01:07pm
@Haseeb , since when is 'abusing' someone is a crime. I supposed you meant to say swearing as abusing is a different thing. It was Swati who was abused.
Reply Recommend 0
Careless Whispers
Nov 27, 2022 01:09pm
People like Swati seems to forget that there is a very thin line between freedom of expression & abusing someone ......
Reply Recommend 0
Naxalite
Nov 27, 2022 01:16pm
Shameful
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir Amjad
Nov 27, 2022 01:16pm
Is our brave army afraid of such small things? Why does not Mr. Bajwa come on media all clarify about his assets? Just give answers and shut up everyone so no one can speak against our forces.
Reply Recommend 0
MajidUmar
Nov 27, 2022 01:16pm
@Khan47, allegations? What a joke. Political views aside, which moral society allows what our military is doing. Shame on people who justify this. Than again its only matter of time.
Reply Recommend 0
Qasim
Nov 27, 2022 01:19pm
Rightly done. Free speech doesn’t mean you say anything without proof…
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Nov 27, 2022 01:27pm
Ex chief must be investigated about how he made two billions.
Reply Recommend 0
Mushahid
Nov 27, 2022 01:33pm
Where is rule of law! Or Martial has already been imposed!
Reply Recommend 0
Zain
Nov 27, 2022 01:36pm
Arrested so what ? Is Swati and PTI above the law
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Nov 27, 2022 01:48pm
Game is not over. Welcome to new COAS.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Nov 27, 2022 01:55pm
@Zak , There is no difference between the old and the new! Just the label has been changed the context and contents remain the same!
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Nov 27, 2022 01:56pm
@AHA, there is no rule of law!
Reply Recommend 0
Jay
Nov 27, 2022 01:58pm
@Alexa, Video tapes or video trapped?
Reply Recommend 0
Asif Khan
Nov 27, 2022 01:58pm
Sad state of affairs.
Reply Recommend 0
Jay
Nov 27, 2022 01:59pm
@khalid, This happens when there is too much buttering...promotions are done purely on loyalty rather on merit. The outcome is crystal clear.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif Khan
Nov 27, 2022 02:00pm
@MalikOnlyOne, and you think that the behaviour of the state is holy
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Nov 27, 2022 02:01pm
Only one of the few facist countries in the world where you get arrested for speaking against the neutrals
Reply Recommend 0
Jawed
Nov 27, 2022 02:02pm
Why does not Bajwa release a list of assets belonging to him, his family and in-laws...to disprove asset details circulating on social media.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Nov 27, 2022 02:32pm
The corrupt rulers have made the lives of citizens miserable.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Nov 27, 2022 02:41pm
In what other civilised country would criticism from an elected politician, of an institution run on tax payers money, lead to the arrest and abuse of the politician? The establishment really needs to take a look at itself, on who's behalf is this being done? the Awaam? or an institution out of control? They need to remember they work for us, are paid by us, and need to remember that we the people are the boss.
Reply Recommend 0
Adeel
Nov 27, 2022 02:43pm
Worst than M Law
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Nov 27, 2022 02:43pm
@Haseeb , since when was calling out abuse of authority a crime?
Reply Recommend 0
taha malik
Nov 27, 2022 02:44pm
@M. Emad , New chief has not taken charge yet.
Reply Recommend 0
taha malik
Nov 27, 2022 02:44pm
@Mega Dehati, He is not retired. He will retire on 29th Nov.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Nov 27, 2022 02:45pm
Dumb the voices of thos who dare to speak
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Nov 27, 2022 02:46pm
@Khan47, the answer is not to kidnap and beat up a sitting senator either, we have courts of law available if the said officials want to challenge the accusations.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Nov 27, 2022 02:49pm
@Syed A. Mateen, do other countries have an interfering military like ours? With a history of not just interfering in politics but of fixing elections (google the Asghar khan case) Did you ever ask that question?
Reply Recommend 0
Sam2uel
Nov 27, 2022 02:54pm
This guy is provoking institution or checking new chief on instigation of his boss .
Reply Recommend 0

