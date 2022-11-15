DAWN.COM Logo

England hopes to ‘unretire’ Stokes in time for 50-over World Cup

Reuters Published November 15, 2022 Updated November 15, 2022 12:34pm
<p>Ben Stokes reacts during an ODI match against India at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester. — Reuters</p>

England hopes Ben Stokes might reconsider his retirement from one-day internationals (ODI) and help the team defend their 50-over World Cup title next year.

The talismanic all-rounder — who batted England to victory in the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan on Sunday — retired from one-day cricket in July, citing the “unsustainable” rigour of playing all formats.

England coach Matthew Mott said that test captain Stokes would be welcomed back to the ODI squad with open arms.

“When he spoke to me about his ODI retirement one of the first things I said was that I’d back any decision he made, but I said to him he didn’t necessarily have to retire, he could just not play 50-overs for a while,” Mott told British media.

“And I said: ‘You could always unretire’. That’s his decision. It’s going to be a World Cup year and we don’t play much T20 cricket for a while, but it will be up to him. The more we can get him is great,” he added.

Stokes was also the hero of England’s maiden 50-over World Cup triumph in 2019 when he hit an unbeaten 84 in the tense final win over New Zealand.

England would be defending their 50-over title in India in October/November next year.

Ghaznavi
Nov 15, 2022 12:46pm
With the current form that English team is. It will be hilarious to see them winning world cup in India their former colony in current times where the right wing fractions are ruling. Will be fun to watch come on England or for that matter come ON Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Nov 15, 2022 01:03pm
England is white ball champion.Stokes have pivot roll to bring England this level.But it is clear,in modern days,very difficult to repeat your performance.Players are important but analyst/strategists also equally important. Stokes might be asked to delay his decision for retirement but repeating past performance if not impossible will be difficult.Your every move come under scrutiny and plans are made accordingly. Stokes better enjoy your retirement rather facing humiliation of defeat.
Reply Recommend 0

