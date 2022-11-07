DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 07, 2022

Met Office predicts light rainfall in Karachi, other parts of Sindh for next 2 days

Qazi Hassan Published November 7, 2022 Updated November 7, 2022 09:14pm

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday predicted light rainfall in various cities of Sindh, including Karachi, on Nov 7 (today) and Nov 8 (tomorrow).

According to the weather outlook, a westerly wave was prevailing over the country and producing widespread rain/thunderstorm in the upper half, noting that northern Balochistan had also received light rain.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain thunderstorm of light (isolated moderate) intensity is expected in Jacobabad, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, Naushero Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Khairpur, Kashmore and Ghotki districts, and Karachi division from today and tomorrow.

"Day temperatures likely to fall by two to four degrees Celsius in the province," the PMD said.

In addition, the PMD also predicted light rain with partly cloudy skies in Karachi today and on Tuesday morning. However, the rainy weather would clear up on Wednesday with sunny skies.

So far until 2pm, the most amount of rainfall during the past 24 hours was recorded in PAF Faisal Base (12.0mm), PAF Masroor Base (11.6mm), Quaidabad (9.5mm) and Korangi (5.4mm).

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Nayyar Rashid
Nov 07, 2022 05:05pm
Who needs to go to Venice when we have our own Karachi.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Democrats, dictators & demagogues
Updated 07 Nov, 2022

Democrats, dictators & demagogues

THE system is imploding, spectacularly — collapsing under the weight of the multiple distortions created by ...
Revenue gaps
07 Nov, 2022

Revenue gaps

THAT the government is likely to soon take significant measures to fill the gap in its revenues due to shrinking...
Dispossessed in Karachi
07 Nov, 2022

Dispossessed in Karachi

THE PPP continues to trot out the ‘roti, kapra aur makaan’ slogan whenever it wants to project a...
Climate conference
06 Nov, 2022

Climate conference

THE timing of this year’s Conference of the Parties, or COP27, could not be better for the Global South; many...
Whither restraint?
06 Nov, 2022

Whither restraint?

IT seems that no matter how frantically the nation cries out for some mature leadership, those at the top keep...
Toxic mindset
Updated 06 Nov, 2022

Toxic mindset

The Constitution treats human dignity as an inviolable right.