More rains expected from today

Aamir Yasin Published August 24, 2022 Updated August 24, 2022 08:12am

RAWALPINDI: More rains are expected in various parts of the country from Wednesday (today).

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted another spell of rain with isolated heavy falls in several parts of the country during the current week. However, the monsoon activity is likely to subside from the weekend.

According to a weather advisory, a well-marked low pressure area (LPA) located over east Rajasthan in India moved northwest and entered Sindh causing light rain. Due to this strong weather system, monsoon currents penetrated southern and upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of this weather system, more rain-wind/thundershower with scattered heavy to very heavy falls are expected in Sindh, south Punjab, south and northeastern Balochistan from Aug 24 to 26 with occasional gaps.

Rain, wind and thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are also expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during that period with occasional gaps.

The PMD warned that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Jam, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Naushahro Feroz, Larkana, Jacobabad and Sukkur on Aug 24-26.

Flash floods are expected in Qilla Saifullah, Quetta, Ziarat, Harnai, Pishin, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Jhal Magsi, Mosa Khel, Zhob, Sherani, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Bolan, Awaran, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan during the same period.

Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, Bahawalpur, Multan, Lahore and Gujranwala on Aug 24 and 25. Flash flooding is expected in nullahs of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Kashmir on Aug 24-26.

Rainfall may trigger landslides in Azad Kashmir, hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, Ghizer and Skardu.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has advised travellers and tourists to remain cautious during the forecast period. The authorities concerned have been advised to remain alert and take necessary precautionary measures.

Published in Dawn, August 24th, 2022

