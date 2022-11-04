DAWN.COM Logo

Rainfall predicted in Karachi, other areas of Sindh on Nov 7 and 8: Met office

Published November 4, 2022 Updated November 4, 2022 03:07pm

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rain and wind thunderstorms of light intensity in various cities of Sindh, including Karachi, from November 7.

Other districts to receive rainfall — due to a “westerly wave” entering the country today — include Dadu, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Jamshoro, Khairpur Kashmore, Larkana, Nausheroferoze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Shikarpur, Sukkur, and Qambar Shahdadkot.

Day temperatures are also likely to fall by two-to-four degrees Celsius in the province, according to PMD.

Maximum temperatures in Karachi will reach 36C in the next three days while the minimum will fall to 21C. Sunny skies are expected on Saturday, and partly cloudy on Sunday.

It further said that humidity in the city will range from 80-92 per cent in the morning while in the evening, it will range from 30-50pc.

The PMD had yesterday forecast the first winter rainfall across the country from Nov 4 to 7 with snowfall in the mountainous regions.

Rain and wind thunderstorms with isolated hailstorms are expected in various cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad and Malakand — Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan from Nov 4.

The same is forecast by the PMD in other cities of KP and Punjab which include Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Jhelum, Sialkot, Lahore, Gujranwala, Mianwali and Faisalabad.

Yesterday’s forecast saw light to moderate thunderstorms with wind on Nov 6 and 7 in several cities of Sindh and Punjab — including Karachi, Dadu, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Multan, and Okara — and Balochistan, including Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Loralai, Bolan, Khuzdar, and Lasbela.

The PMD had also warned about landslides in KP, GB and Azad Kashmir that could be triggered due to the heavy rainfall.

It has also advised concerned authorities to remain “alert” during the forecast period.

