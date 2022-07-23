DAWN.COM Logo

Heavy rains, thunderstorms expected in Karachi from tomorrow: Met Office

Qazi Hassan Published July 23, 2022 - Updated July 23, 2022 03:43pm
<p>This image shows rainfall near Karachi’s Teen talwar. — Photo by Sobia Shahid/file</p>

Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfall with wind and thunderstorms tomorrow (July 24), according to the latest weather advisory issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Earlier today, several areas of the city such as Jinnah Terminal, Quaidabad, and Korangi reported light rain.

In its fresh update, the PMD said strong monsoon currents have started penetrating into eastern Sindh and will prevail till July 26 and 27.

Under the influence of the news system, the city was expected to see widespread rain-wind/thunderstorms with scattered heavy and very heavy falls.

Meanwhile, the temperature of the city would stay between 28 and 31 degrees Celsius with humidity reaching up to 90 per cent.

Westerly and northwesterly winds were also likely to blow in the metropolis.

Separately, the PMD has also issued a similar forecast of eastern areas of Sindh, where rain will arrive sooner.

"Widespread rain-wind/thunderstorms with scattered heavy and very heavy falls (extremely heavy at times in lower and western Sindh) are likely in Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta, Tando M Khan, Tando Allayar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Ghotki and Kashmore districts from today to July 27."

The department has warned that the rain may generate urban flooding and water logging in low-lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparker, Tando M Khan, Tando Allayar, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Dadu, Jamshoro, Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana and Sukkur during the forecast period.

Strong winds may damage vulnerable and loose structures, it cautioned, adding that the persistent heavy spell could create pressure on the Hub Dam, leading to flash floods in Dadu and Jamshoro districts and downstream.

Furthermore, the department has advised all the concerned authorities to remain alert during this time.

The monsoon season in Pakistan this year has wreaked havoc in Sindh and Balochistan. Earlier, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said that rains in the provinces have broken 30-year records.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 23, 2022 03:47pm
Get ready for more monsoon rains, floods, blocked roads, overflowing sewer, property damages, chaos, confusion and crisis in the great city of Karachi, whose infra-structure has become highly vulnerable, weak, feeble and trifle under the auspices and aegis of the family-owned, clan-operated, dynasty-backed, cult-dominated and Larkana-based so-called political party PPP of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Nazir Ahmed
Jul 23, 2022 06:52pm
Karachiites, be prepared to curse inept corrupt administration.
