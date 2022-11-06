DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 06, 2022

Elon Musk updates Twitter app to start charging $8 for blue checkmark

Reuters Published November 6, 2022 Updated November 6, 2022 08:07pm
<p>Twitter logos and US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration. — Reuters</p>

Twitter logos and US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration. — Reuters

Twitter on Saturday updated its app in Apple’s App Store to begin charging $8 for sought-after blue check verification marks, in Elon Musk’s first major revision of the social media platform.

The change comes a week after Musk took over the social media company in a $44 billion deal.

The billionaire entrepreneur and CEO of electric car maker Tesla (TSLA.O) cut half the staff at Twitter and has vowed to start charging users more.

In an update to Apple iOS devices, Twitter said those who “sign up now” for $7.99 a month can receive the blue checkmark next to their user names, “just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow.”

Before Musk took over, blue check marks next to a person’s user name meant Twitter confirmed the account belonged to the person or company claiming it.

It was not immediately clear how or if Twitter planned to verify the identity of the user beyond charging a fee.

According to the iOS notification, other benefits in the update include “half the ads”, the ability to post longer videos to Twitter and priority ranking for quality content.

Twitter and Musk, via Tesla, did not immediately respond to Reuter’s request for comment.

The update’s implementation

Twitter’s new boss flagged the updates earlier this week in his push to monetise the social media network and make it less reliant on ads. Twitter is currently free for most users.

Twitter’s update said the new service with verification will be available in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

“As soon as we confirm it’s working well in the initial set of countries and we have the translation work done, it will roll out worldwide,” Musk said in a tweet on Saturday.

Twitter Blue will roll out in India in “hopefully less than a month”, Musk tweeted in reply to a question from a follower.

In a separate tweet, Musk also added that “fixing search is a top priority” on Twitter.

“We can beat that,” he replied in another tweet when a user pointed out that YouTube gives creators 55 per cent of the ad revenue.

“Twitter will soon add ability to attach long-form text to tweets, ending absurdity of notepad screenshots. Followed by creator monetisation for all forms of content,” Musk added in a tweet.

As of Saturday, the update to Twitter Blue remained at the old price of $4.99.

Shortly after the update was available to users, Twitter’s early stage products executive Esther Crawford said the new service was not yet live.

“The new Blue isn’t live yet — the sprint to our launch continues but some folks may see us making updates because we are testing and pushing changes in real-time,” she said in a tweet.

Earlier this week, Crawford went viral after she retweeted a photo of herself sleeping on the office floor at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters after Musk’s takeover.

“When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork”.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate conference
06 Nov, 2022

Climate conference

THE timing of this year’s Conference of the Parties, or COP27, could not be better for the Global South; many...
Whither restraint?
06 Nov, 2022

Whither restraint?

IT seems that no matter how frantically the nation cries out for some mature leadership, those at the top keep...
Toxic mindset
Updated 06 Nov, 2022

Toxic mindset

The Constitution treats human dignity as an inviolable right.
Serious accusations
05 Nov, 2022

Serious accusations

THE attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan’s life has lit a fuse that must be put out post-haste. In his ...
Chinese concerns
05 Nov, 2022

Chinese concerns

WE can say that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has returned home empty-handed from his first official visit to ...
Menagerie of extremists
05 Nov, 2022

Menagerie of extremists

WHILE supporters of progressive politics worldwide may have rejoiced over Lula da Silva’s trumping of incumbent...