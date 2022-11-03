DAWN.COM Logo

Erdogan says he could discuss charge for Twitter blue check with Elon Musk

Reuters Published November 3, 2022 Updated November 3, 2022 02:57pm

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he may negotiate with Twitter’s new boss Elon Musk to avoid paying the monthly $8 charge for the “verified” badge.

After buying Twitter for $44 billion last week, Musk said the company will charge $8 a month for its Blue service, which includes the sought-after blue check mark.

In an interview with Turkish broadcaster ATV on Wednesday, Erdogan said he may speak to Musk and discuss the charge.

“It might be different for us,” Erdogan said, when asked about the new charge for the blue check. “We could carry out some diplomacy with him as well,” he added jokingly.

A blue check mark next to a person’s user name on the social media platform means Twitter has confirmed that the account belongs to the person or company claiming it. Twitter is currently free for most users.

More than 80 per cent of Twitter users who took part in a recent poll said they would not pay for the checkmark. Some 10pc said they were willing to pay $5 a month.

Musk said on Tuesday subscribers with blue check marks would get priority in replies, mentions and search and would be able to post longer videos and audios. They would see half as many ads.

He also offered subscribers a paywall bypass from “publishers willing to work with us”.

Naseem A Khan
Nov 03, 2022 03:13pm
There is NO Free Lunch
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Nov 03, 2022 03:14pm
ONLY if the ad revenue generated would be greater than the fee will more than a handful pay anything.
Reply Recommend 0
Navaneeth
Nov 03, 2022 03:24pm
This guy is like Pakistan, want to fix all the problems of the world except Turkey's
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Nov 03, 2022 03:29pm
No more free lunch.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Nov 03, 2022 03:31pm
Those who are used to freebees will have to find some dollars to pay Mr. Musk before using twitter
Reply Recommend 0

