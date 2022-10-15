DAWN.COM Logo

Biden says Pakistan may be ‘one of the most dangerous nations in the world’

Dawn.com Published October 15, 2022 Updated October 15, 2022 12:05pm
<p>US President Joe Biden speaks in Irvine, California on October 14. — AFP</p>

United States President Joe Biden said Pakistan may be “one of the most dangerous nations in the world” as the country has “nuclear weapons without any cohesion”, it emerged on Saturday.

He made the remarks while addressing a Democratic congressional campaign committee reception on Thursday.

A transcript of the address, published on the White House’s website, quoted Biden as saying: “… And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion.”

The US president’s remarks were made in the context of the changing geopolitical situation globally.

He said the world was changing rapidly and countries were rethinking their alliances. “And the truth of the matter is — I genuinely believe this — that the world is looking to us. Not a joke. Even our enemies are looking to us to figure out how we figure this out, what we do.”

There was a lot at stake, Biden said, emphasising that the US had the capacity to lead the world to a place it had never been before.

“Did any of you ever think you’d have a Russian leader, since the Cuban Missile Crisis, threatening the use of tactical nuclear weapons that would — could only kill three, four thousand people and be limited to make a point?

“Did anybody think we’d be in a situation where China is trying to figure out its role relative to Russia and relative to India and relative to Pakistan?”

Talking about his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, the US president termed him as a man who knew what he wanted but had an “enormous” array of problems.

“How do we handle that? How do we handle that relative to what’s going on in Russia? And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion,” Biden said.

Dawn.com has reached out to the Foreign Office for comment.

Earlier this week, it emerged that Pakistan, once a key US ally, was not even mentioned in the US National Security Strategy 2022, which identified China as “America’s most consequential geopolitical challenge”.

The 48-page document does mention terrorism and other geo-strategic threats in the South and Central Asian region, but unlike the recent past, it does not name Pakistan as an ally needed to tackle those threats. Pakistan was also absent from the 2021 strategy paper.

In Washington, the omission is seen as reflecting a mutual desire to build a separate US relationship with Pakistan. Islamabad has long complained that the United States views Pakistan only as a tool to counter threats from Afghanistan and other nations.

In recent statements, both US and Pakistani officials emphasised the need to de-link Pakistan from both Afghanistan and India and give it the separate identity it deserves as a nuclear state of more than 220 million people.

US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price had said on Tuesday that the country “value[s] our long-standing cooperation with Pakistan”, adding that there were a number of areas where interests aligned.

Reactions

At a press conference later in the day, Minister for Energy Khurram Dastagir rejected Biden’s statement, calling it “baseless”.

“International agencies have, not once but several times, verified Pakistan’s atomic deterrent and said that our command and control system is secure. It has all the protection that is required,” he said.

Meanwhile, leaders of the PTI, which has long claimed that the US was behind a regime-change operation against their ousted government, seized on Biden’s remarks.

Former human rights minister Shireen Mazari demanded an apology from the US president for his “nasty remarks”.

“A nuclear US is a threat to the world because you have no control over your nukes. B52 bomber takes off with six live nukes in 2007 and no one knows for hours,” she tweeted.

Mazari went on to allege that the US was an “irresponsible superpower with nukes”. “Your proclivity to interfere globally with regime change agendas alongside militarising the oceans. Custodial torture in Guantanamo, Abu Ghraib, Bagram. Even your own people are not safe with gunmen going on killing sprees. Have some shame, Biden.”

In another tweet, the PTI leader also called out the Pakistan Army and “imported government” for choosing to stay silent on “Biden’s tirade”.

PTI general Secretary Asad Umar said that countries in glass houses should think before throwing stones at others.

“Nuclear country without cohesion? Is Biden referring to the US? After all his party is going after Donald Trump for trying to subvert the constitution and steal the last presidential election,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, ex-minister Fawad Chaudhry demanded that Biden should immediately retract his statement, asserting that Pakistan’s leadership may be weak but its people were not.

Pak US Ties
Pakistan

Comments (66)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dawn
Oct 15, 2022 10:38am
Simple..reject it
Reply Recommend 0
Maxx
Oct 15, 2022 10:39am
First Regime change and now this...what is he up to?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 15, 2022 10:39am
Biden spoke his mind.
Reply Recommend 0
What the ....
Oct 15, 2022 10:39am
The Politicians Definitely are!
Reply Recommend 0
Mushahid
Oct 15, 2022 10:40am
Dividends of Indian political investment in USA and the White House!
Reply Recommend 0
MZI
Oct 15, 2022 10:40am
Thank you Imran Khan & PTI for making us look weak, divided, & dangerous. You could have accepted a political set back with grace, but that is too much to expect of you. Biden calls Pakistan a country with no 'cohesion' - can't fully blame him when PTI puts politics before country & encourages chaos & division.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Oct 15, 2022 10:41am
Expected statement..
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Oct 15, 2022 10:41am
Regime Change Operation - One of the objectives....Again Thank Neutral for bringing us to this point
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 15, 2022 10:42am
Yesterday, policy doc of US also left Pakistan out. Today, this is Biden's statement. They are not just coincidence.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Oct 15, 2022 10:42am
He is old and confused, What he meant to say was India is the most dangerous country in the world and her nukes can be taken by Maoists. Its ok, we forgive your mistake, what were you saying about India? /s/
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Siddiqui
Oct 15, 2022 10:43am
Obama and Biden have always pleased Indians.
Reply Recommend 0
Befitting reply
Oct 15, 2022 10:43am
This is not a hidden fact..
Reply Recommend 0
Concerned citizen
Oct 15, 2022 10:43am
With people like B at the helm - Biden is right.
Reply Recommend 0
Bored Panda
Oct 15, 2022 10:44am
Unlike India, Pakistan doesn't accidently fire missiles into a neighboring country. Would probably put that country as more dangerous!
Reply Recommend 0
Alrehan
Oct 15, 2022 10:44am
Give us aid like you are giving to Ukraine
Reply Recommend 0
Turksulemaga
Oct 15, 2022 10:44am
Sad to see Pakistan mentioned like this. The nation is losing all respect and being isolated worldwide. Where did it go wrong?
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Oct 15, 2022 10:47am
100 percent correct! TTP are also neutrals dressed in civilian clothing’s!
Reply Recommend 0
ustad
Oct 15, 2022 10:47am
Warmongering Democrats!
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan
Oct 15, 2022 10:49am
This was expected when you knee down in front of them! PDM zindabad
Reply Recommend 0
Hussain
Oct 15, 2022 10:49am
Mr President …. Stop your CIA from playing games then .
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 15, 2022 10:49am
Well said Biden. Bet you are looking for best time to neutralize the neutrals as well after asking them to do the dirty job on your behalf.
Reply Recommend 0
Waqas
Oct 15, 2022 10:51am
Waging war on Muslims in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq Rashid
Oct 15, 2022 10:51am
You made the day for Indians to rejoice on your this uncalled for statement !!
Reply Recommend 0
Waqas
Oct 15, 2022 10:52am
Biden the war monger
Reply Recommend 0
Manzoor
Oct 15, 2022 10:54am
but uranium is openly sold in Indian markets?
Reply Recommend 0
ImDadAli
Oct 15, 2022 10:55am
May be.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 15, 2022 10:55am
Biden spoke his mind.
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal Salman
Oct 15, 2022 10:56am
Look who is talking!
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Oct 15, 2022 10:57am
@Hope786, Nop! Indians are controlling Biden's Pakistan policy!
Reply Recommend 0
Ijaz Durrani
Oct 15, 2022 11:04am
The POTUS got it off his chest. A nuclear state with no governance is a basket case in a Banana Republic.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Oct 15, 2022 11:05am
Biden is delusional at best because of his extremely old age.
Reply Recommend 0
Mrs Khalil
Oct 15, 2022 11:05am
Congratulations .... to the one who had meetings with your think tanks few days back , this is the result of your bilateral and friendly relations .
Reply Recommend 0
insaafian
Oct 15, 2022 11:06am
the only cohesion this man is missing is due to the accumulation of beta amyloids in his brain!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Rihaab
Oct 15, 2022 11:10am
Thank you Shahbaz Sharif
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Oct 15, 2022 11:12am
Who cares of your words
Reply Recommend 0
Nabi
Oct 15, 2022 11:13am
Pakistan zindabad
Reply Recommend 0
Asim Sagheer
Oct 15, 2022 11:15am
The weakest and strategically poor president the US ever had.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 15, 2022 11:16am
United States President Joe Biden said Pakistan may be “one of the most dangerous nations in the world” as the country has “nuclear weapons without any cohesion”, it emerged on Saturday. There was cohesion until you ousted a stable government and brought in corrupt criminals through your facilitators.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Oct 15, 2022 11:17am
Neutral needs to explain Regime change objectives & if this is the final objective.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 15, 2022 11:17am
@Mushahid, Dividends of Indian political investment in USA and the White House! Nothing to do with India, it is the files he has seen on corruption and criminal activity of PDM and their backers.
Reply Recommend 0
Someone
Oct 15, 2022 11:18am
Will be hard for patriotic Pakistanis to digest this.
Reply Recommend 0
Ba Akhlaq
Oct 15, 2022 11:21am
If we count the wars fought and supported by America, it becomes clear that America is a major threat to the world peace.
Reply Recommend 0
FACTS
Oct 15, 2022 11:22am
@Turksulemaga, regime change op . puppet govt like ukraine
Reply Recommend 0
Az_Iz
Oct 15, 2022 11:23am
The country fought their wars in Afghanistan. This is the thank you, for that.
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Oct 15, 2022 11:25am
@MZI, Yes, even the recent floods in Pakistan was due to IK's faults.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Ahsan
Oct 15, 2022 11:25am
Pakistan may be... But US definitely.
Reply Recommend 0
SaneMind1st
Oct 15, 2022 11:27am
Tell something new Sir.
Reply Recommend 0
Punisher
Oct 15, 2022 11:28am
@Bored Panda - Remember AQ Khan?
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Oct 15, 2022 11:36am
Shireen mazari trying best ti cash this for pti.But it wont work as pti is also trying to get in good books of biden and for years kept om begging for a call.
Reply Recommend 0
Paathan
Oct 15, 2022 11:37am
Of course a Nuclear Power country. Where there is a Price for anything & anyone can be Dangerous.
Reply Recommend 0
Leena
Oct 15, 2022 11:38am
He is curry muncher.
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Oct 15, 2022 11:38am
Look how no PMLN or PPP leaders are saying anything for such disrespect. Their true face showing.
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Oct 15, 2022 11:40am
this was expected .. neutrals what you think of ur masters now ..
Reply Recommend 0
Az_Iz
Oct 15, 2022 11:42am
USA cannot be considered cohesive either these days. Same can be said about India, Russia and so on.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheeraz Mirjat
Oct 15, 2022 11:42am
The man is too old for running the US.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Oct 15, 2022 11:43am
Dangerous is a relative word. If you’re Abhinandan or NZ cricket team then yes of course Pakistan is dangerous.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 15, 2022 11:46am
Shame on pdm. Looks like they will not response
Reply Recommend 0
Sheeraz Mirjat
Oct 15, 2022 11:46am
Killing humans, suppressing weak States, and uttering false narratives are the tendency of American who are sitting in Whitehouse.
Reply Recommend 0
Janan
Oct 15, 2022 11:47am
The hypocrisy of America knows no bounds. The proven most dangerous irresponsible warmongering country in the world is America. The biggest sponsor of global terrorism with more than 800 military bases worldwide causing destruction, murder and pollution .
Reply Recommend 0
Sheeraz Mirjat
Oct 15, 2022 11:48am
Biden ---- a populist individual nothing else.
Reply Recommend 0
afzal
Oct 15, 2022 11:52am
Shireen mazari! an iron and brave lady! thank u to dare to speak truth...
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Oct 15, 2022 11:53am
And we desperately want to be freinds with these thugs
Reply Recommend 0
David
Oct 15, 2022 11:54am
Nothing is going good for Pakistan IK and all the corrupt is going to destroy everything
Reply Recommend 0
Az_Iz
Oct 15, 2022 11:55am
Asking the country to do more.
Reply Recommend 0
Texas Ranger
Oct 15, 2022 12:03pm
Biden is simply upset because of Pakistan’s relationship with Russia
Reply Recommend 0
Asif Ali Zardari
Oct 15, 2022 12:05pm
I will by the US
Reply Recommend 0

