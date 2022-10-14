India ‘open’ to travelling to Pakistan for Asia Cup in 2023: reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday said that it was open to sending the Indian cricket team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup in 2023, according to a Cricbuzz report.

“The visit will be subject to the clearance of the government of the time, but right now, it is certainly on the agenda of the board,” it said.

Pakistan are scheduled to host the 50-over Asia Cup in the second half of 2023 following which the World Cup will take place in India. Pakistan has been a no-go area for India since 2008.

A BCCI note, circulated among the state associations on Thursday ahead of the October 18 Annual General Meeting (AGM), listed out India’s engagements in next year’s multilateral events, which included ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa, ICC Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup in South Africa, Asia Cup in Pakistan and the ICC Cricket World Cup.

The Cricbuzz report quoted a BCCI official as saying: “It will be subject to the clearance of the Government of India as always.”

The report added there was always an alternative to hosting the event in the UAE, like this year’s Asia Cup. “But the BCCI note seemed to be indicating otherwise.”

Meanwhile, another report published in the Indian Express yesterday said that “India won’t be playing Pakistan in any bilateral series in the 2023-2027 cycle”.

“In the Future Tours Programme (FTP) sent to all state associations, the board has kept the columns for games against Pakistan ‘blank’,” it stated, adding that the BCCI can not take any decision on a bilateral series with Pakistan until it “gets a nod” from the Government of India.

Last month, at a press briefing, Foreign Office Spokesman Asim Iftikhar Ahmed said that it was India that had walked away from playing bilateral cricket with Pakistan.

“We have always advocated that sports should not be mixed with other matters,” Ahmad said, adding that if India wanted to play against Pakistan, it was always welcome to do so.