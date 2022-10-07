DAWN.COM Logo

PML-N has started a new game of ‘fake audios’, says Imran

Dawn.com Published October 7, 2022 Updated October 7, 2022 08:00pm
<p>PTI chairman Imran Khan addresses a rally in Mianwali on Friday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

PTI chairman Imran Khan addresses a rally in Mianwali on Friday. — DawnNewsTV

PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday alleged that the PML-N had “started a new game” of fake audios, saying that it was one of the party’s “specialties”.

“Maryam Nawaz has made all these fake audios, but remember: nowadays, it is not difficult to make such deepfake videos and we can do the same,” Imran said at a rally in Mianwali today.

Imran’s claim comes hours after a third audio recording surfaced on social media, purportedly featuring the PTI chief talking about horse-trading in parliament. A fourth clip later surfaced on social media, in which he can be allegedly heard discussing the cipher with Asad Umar and Shireen Mazari.

A steady stream of audio recordings have surfaced of late, allegedly featuring the leadership of the PTI and PML-N holding informal conversations never meant to be heard by the public.

Previous audio clips featured purported conversations between the PTI chief and his former ministers and principal secretary about a cipher that he has for long presented as evidence of a “foreign conspiracy” to oust him from office.

Last month, a slew of audio recordings of conversations between key government figures — including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and some members of the federal cabinet — were released as well, triggering alarm bells with regard to national security.

Neither the PML-N nor the PTI had denied the contents of the audios, but Imran’s deepfake claim today is the first time the party has attempted to challenge the authenticity of the audios.

In the evening, PTI’s former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also characterised the audios as “fake”.

However, in his speech, Imran also called the audio leaks from the Prime Minister’s Office a “grave security concern”, saying that it was a “matter of worry” that the phone lines of the prime minister were being tapped.

“I ask our intelligence agencies […] your job is to protect the PM Office and if all these things are leaked, this your responsibility. You should understand [this] instead of threatening people and [indulging in] political engineering.”

Tape featuring ‘four people’

Going on, Imran said that he had decided to “sacrifice my life” for the freedom of the country. “They are trying to scare us by threatening to throw us in jail.

“Now, I will start a Jail Bharo Tehreek (fill prisons movement). There are millions ready to go to jail, don’t try to scare us,” he asserted.

Talking about another “game played by the government”, the PTI chief claimed that PML-N leaders Marriyum Aurangzeb and Javed Latif had accused him of blasphemy and ran programmes about it on national television.

“There are four people sitting behind closed doors — who planned to kill me — they have now decided to blame me for blasphemy so that someone kills me.

“I want to tell them today that I have made a tape and if something happens to me, that tape will be released to reveal their identities,” Imran warned, adding that those “four people” won’t be forgiven by the nation.

‘Azadi March’

The PTI chairman then asked them to prepare for the Azadi March, stressed that his planning for the protest this time was well-thought.

“The march on Islamabad is just one part of it and the Kaptaan is planning other things that no one has ever seen before,” he avowed.

Addressing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Imran said: “You and your handlers can prepare, but remember the Kaptaan will scuttle all your plans.

“You can’t stop us now, you will have to hold elections.”

He also said that even though the coalition government had gathered on one side with Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja, they all cannot beat the PTI, “even if they try to rig elections”.

“The Kaptaan standing before you is the man who went to India and defeated them on their home ground,” Imran added.

Comments (32)
AHAQ
Oct 07, 2022 06:26pm
Certainly the man who released the latest cooked up audio on social media is a PMLn agent
Reply Recommend 0
Malok Ji
Oct 07, 2022 06:26pm
But PTI was using the same audio tapes against PMLN only sometime ago. So they were deep fakes as well?
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Oct 07, 2022 06:27pm
We agree with his statement that PML-N goons Rana, Shabaz, and Maryam are trying their best to dethrone him. It is better for them to call an election as all their moves are backfiring and destroying PML-N and not others in PDM.
Reply Recommend 0
SH
Oct 07, 2022 06:28pm
Shame PDM and neutrals!
Reply Recommend 0
ilyas kashmiri
Oct 07, 2022 06:30pm
Mr Khan time is tough for your PDM and Neutrals using all resources against you
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan
Oct 07, 2022 06:31pm
They are all the same.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 07, 2022 06:32pm
NS’s exposé of his Deepfake was a masterstroke played in Imran Khan’s jalsa in Mianwali to prove a point how it's done.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 07, 2022 06:32pm
IK is in defensive mode and is trying hard to save his face, but he will not be successful. Damage has already been done.
Reply Recommend 0
ComfortablyNumb
Oct 07, 2022 06:36pm
Mr. Nazi is a liar!
Reply Recommend 0
Subhi
Oct 07, 2022 06:46pm
This, from IK is nothing but trying to blackmail and threat institutions. These is very old school method IK is using shich does not hold much water.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan Ali
Oct 07, 2022 06:47pm
Lol fake!
Reply Recommend 0
Mega Dehati
Oct 07, 2022 06:48pm
The audios are real, just that the people would still prefer Imran over these dynastical thieves like the Sharifs and the Bhuttos.
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Oct 07, 2022 06:49pm
Not hard to make fake ciphers or fake letters as well
Reply Recommend 0
kuku
Oct 07, 2022 06:56pm
While it might be, anything against IK is fake, and even fakes against his opponents is always genuine. IK can twist the fact as he wants (like the cipher) and bend/not follow rules, but other can't.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 07, 2022 07:05pm
All his frauds and lies have been exposed but this man is shameless. Pathetic.
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Oct 07, 2022 07:15pm
The fake personality he has been hiding is exposed.
Reply Recommend 0
Crusader
Oct 07, 2022 07:16pm
Nation stands behind IK
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Oct 07, 2022 07:36pm
We all know the latest audio leak is fake. Even experts claim they can see that its edited and has many cuts
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Oct 07, 2022 07:36pm
Bad IK is 100 times better than Looters Pakistani Tax Money Launderer, Absconder Nawaz.
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Oct 07, 2022 07:45pm
Did we expect anything else from a fake government??
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 07, 2022 07:48pm
@Subhi, NS’s exposé of his viral Deepfake was a masterstroke played in Imran Khan’s jalsa in Mianwali. Goes to show how easy it is to cut and paste!
Reply Recommend 0
MAK123
Oct 07, 2022 07:49pm
@Mega Dehati, no you are wrong dear
Reply Recommend 0
MAK123
Oct 07, 2022 07:52pm
He is the one who abused ball tampering laws to his full advantage so no surprise that he use tampering to befool his fans with a victim play
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Oct 07, 2022 07:55pm
What a joke few days back you were praying for Cipher audios to come out. You've been exposed now
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Oct 07, 2022 07:55pm
@Mega Dehati, what a shame
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Oct 07, 2022 07:56pm
Imran khan is a corrupt blackmailer
Reply Recommend 0
MAK123
Oct 07, 2022 07:56pm
@Nassir Uddin, you are 100% wrong here. Bad is bad whether Niazi or his opponents. Once again Niazi has been caught red handed.
Reply Recommend 0
Ajaz
Oct 07, 2022 08:01pm
There are many fools who believe him.
Reply Recommend 0
Lakhkar Khan
Oct 07, 2022 08:02pm
@Dave, As well as fake "Khan"
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani1
Oct 07, 2022 08:07pm
In case of IK, anything that favors him is real. Anything that puts him in negative light is fake.
Reply Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Oct 07, 2022 08:08pm
@Hamid, - well trained by Brits
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 07, 2022 08:11pm
Please focus on Kashmir and it should be the number 1 priority. These audio leaks are not important.
Reply Recommend 0

