DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 22, 2022

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards issue warning as protests over woman’s death spread

Reuters Published September 22, 2022 Updated September 22, 2022 08:45pm
<p>People attend a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic’s “morality police”, in Tehran on Wednesday. — Reuters</p>

People attend a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic’s “morality police”, in Tehran on Wednesday. — Reuters

Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards called on the judiciary on Thursday to prosecute “those who spread false news and rumours”, in an apparent bid to take the steam out of nationwide protests over the death of a young woman in police custody.

Protesters in Tehran and several other Iranian cities torched police stations and vehicles on Thursday as unrest triggered by the death of a woman detained by the Islamic Republic’s morality police intensified for the sixth day with reports of security forces coming under attack.

Mahsa Amini, 22, died last week after being arrested for wearing “unsuitable attire” by the morality police in Tehran. She fell into a coma while in detention. The authorities have said they would launch an investigation into the cause of death.

In a statement, the Guards expressed sympathy with the family and relatives of Amini.

“We have requested the judiciary to identify those who spread false news and rumours on social media as well as on the street and who endanger the psychological safety of society and to deal with them decisively,” the Guards, who have cracked down on protests in the past, said.

Pro-government protests are planned for Friday, Iranian media said.

“The will of the Iranian people is this: do not spare the criminals,” said an editorial in the influential hardline Kayhan newspaper.

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on Iran’s morality police, accusing them of abuse and violence against Iranian women and of violating the rights of peaceful Iranian protesters, the US Treasury said.

The Treasury also said it had put sanctions on the heads of the Iranian army’s ground forces and of the morality police as well as on Iran’s minister of intelligence. It said it held the morality police responsible for the death of Amini.

Amini’s death unleashed huge anger in the population and the worst protests in Iran since 2019. Most have been concentrated in Iran’s Kurdish-populated northwestern regions but have spread to the capital and at least 50 cities and towns nationwide, with police using force to disperse protesters.

A new mobile internet disruption was registered in the country, internet monitoring group Netblocks wrote on Twitter, in a possible sign that the authorities fear the protests will intensify.

A group of United Nations experts, including Javaid Rehman, special rapporteur on human rights in Iran, and Mary Lawlor, special rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, demanded accountability for Amini’s death.

“[Amini] is another victim of Iran’s sustained repression and systematic discrimination against women and the imposition of discriminatory dress codes that deprive women of bodily autonomy and the freedoms of opinion, expression and belief,” the experts said in a statement.

A member of an Iranian pro-government paramilitary organisation, the Basij, was stabbed to death in the northeastern city of Mashhad on Wednesday, two semi-official Iranian news agencies reported on Thursday.

The Tasnim and Fars news agencies’ reports of the stabbing appeared on Telegram as both their websites were not functioning on Thursday. There was no official confirmation of the death.

Tasnim also said another member of the Basij was killed on Wednesday in the city of Qazvin from a gunshot wound inflicted by “rioters and gangs”.

Nour news, a media outlet affiliated with a top security body, shared a video of an army officer confirming the death of a soldier in the unrest, bringing the total reported number of security force members killed in the unrest to five.

An official from Mazandaran said that 76 members of the security forces were injured in the province during the unrest while the police commander of Kurdistan announced more than 100 security forces were wounded.

In the northeast, protesters shouted “We will die, we will die but we’ll get Iran back” near a police station which was set on fire, a video showed that was posted on a Twitter account 1500tasvir, which focuses on Iran protests and has around 100,000 followers.

Reuters could not verify the footage.

Another police station was set ablaze in the capital Tehran as the unrest spread from Kurdistan, the home province of Amini.

Iran’s rulers fear a revival of the 2019 protests over gasoline price rises, the bloodiest in the Islamic Republic’s history. Reuters reported that 1,500 were killed.

Explainer: Protest over gasoline prices turn violent in Iran

Protesters also expressed anger at Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“Mojtaba, may you die and not become Supreme Leader,” a crowd was seen chanting in Tehran, referring to Khamenei’s son, who some believe could succeed his father at the top of Iran’s political establishment.

Reuters could not verify the video.

Reports from Kurdish rights group Hengaw, which Reuters could not verify, said three protesters were killed by security forces on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 10.

Officials have denied that security forces have killed protesters, suggesting they may have been shot by armed dissidents.

With no sign of the protests easing, authorities restricted access to the internet, according to accounts from Hengaw, residents, and internet shutdown observatory NetBlocks.

Amini’s death has unleashed fury across Iran over issues including freedoms in the Islamic Republic and an economy reeling from sanctions.

Women have played a prominent role in the protests, waving and burning their veils, with some cutting their hair in public.

In northern Iran, crowds armed with batons and rocks attacked two members of the security forces on a motorbike as a crowd cheered, as seen on a video, which Reuters was unable to verify.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (35)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Saeed
Sep 22, 2022 03:08pm
Time for Iran to get back to pre-1979 stage of development and progress.
Reply Recommend 0
Danish
Sep 22, 2022 03:19pm
If Iranian people not interested in islam why islamic regime imposing them. Let them live they want people of Iran were never religious anyway during shah Iran time. Majority of Iranian living abroad are not religious First need to change the heart not by force.
Reply Recommend 0
Tanvir Khan
Sep 22, 2022 03:24pm
Morbid violence is the basis of Shia ideology, primarily against one's own body!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 22, 2022 03:44pm
Tangible sights and solid sounds of Freedom of assembly, freedom of protest, freedom of movement, freedom of thought, freedom of choice, freedom of conviction, freedom of expression and freedom of press at its top in the Islamic Republic of Iran. In how many other Middle Eastern countries including Saudi Arabia, Oman, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait etc. there could be protests like these to be effected and allowed by the ruling royal families?
Reply Recommend 0
hope 2
Sep 22, 2022 03:59pm
why are they revolting against Islamic traditions ??
Reply Recommend 0
Raaz
Sep 22, 2022 04:01pm
To implement islamic laws one must work on Emman building first rather than forceful act. Following Islam should come out from our hearts for the love of gaining hereafter.
Reply Recommend 0
Shri Ram
Sep 22, 2022 04:07pm
No one follows Islam in Iran. That trend continues to spread elsewhere in the world.
Reply Recommend 0
ShadowLugia
Sep 22, 2022 04:25pm
Iranian ruling clergies will unleash their brutal revolutionary guards on the protestors and it will fade away after few days. Same old story.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamed
Sep 22, 2022 04:34pm
There must be an Organisation which is creating trouble. Definetly not because of the girls death.
Reply Recommend 0
Jigen.m19
Sep 22, 2022 04:44pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, why would the people in those countries protest? They are living Ana amazing lifestyle compared to Iran and Pakistan. Just take a look at the life of a local UAE citizen. They have so many things available there for the average citizen, and there are no problems like the western countries either.
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Sep 22, 2022 04:48pm
Paid trouble makers, working on behalf of the US government, Mossad of Israel of other regional rivals of Iran. Give it a few days and they will be back to their normal behavior again, when all of them are rounded up by the Police.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Master Baitor.
Sep 22, 2022 05:05pm
IK will bring morality police in Pakistan if he wins.
Reply Recommend 0
Nadir Syed
Sep 22, 2022 05:45pm
Good, take back your freedom and your country for the sake of your children. This is why revolutions are useless, one tyrant is replaced with another worse one. Lesson for Pak, don't even think about it.
Reply Recommend 0
Bunny
Sep 22, 2022 05:45pm
nice to see peoples anger . that innocent girls death was totally unnecessary . tomorrow it can happen to all of us if we don't protest today .
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Sep 22, 2022 05:57pm
Secular forces backed by israel in iran they're going to create a huge chaos
Reply Recommend 0
Carafe
Sep 22, 2022 06:06pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, all these “freedoms” but no freedom for women to choose what they wear.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 22, 2022 06:11pm
@hope 2, because they are not applicable in this day and age
Reply Recommend 0
rns
Sep 22, 2022 06:19pm
Is this the strow that broke the theocratic camel's back?
Reply Recommend 0
Milka Singh
Sep 22, 2022 06:19pm
Paid trouble makers. Reminds me of how the Syrian protests were hijacked by the West to justify an invasion of Syria and cripple it. Iran is a smarter and stronger country.
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Sep 22, 2022 06:37pm
Mullah brigade have destroyed Iran. The country has the potential to become turkey (before Erdogan era) it has become Afghanistan (with resources off course).
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Sep 22, 2022 06:53pm
@M. Saeed, Why doesn't Bangladesh get to pre-1971 state of development and progress?
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Sep 22, 2022 06:56pm
@Tanvir Khan, ISIS troll alert.
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Sep 22, 2022 07:05pm
@Shri Ram , You won't understand it. The nations that have never been enslaved have a different mentality, I bet you can't understand Turkish mentality either.
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Sep 22, 2022 07:06pm
@ShadowLugia, Cut and paste from European.
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Sep 22, 2022 07:11pm
@Jigen.m19, Then why do they have so many executions? Even outside their country like Adnan Kshoggi?
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Husain
Sep 22, 2022 07:19pm
@Jigen.m19, Just wait till those nations run out of natural gas and oil reserves!
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Sep 22, 2022 07:29pm
@hope 2, ncos its inhuman.
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Sep 22, 2022 07:30pm
@ABE, nonsense all this cheap conspiracy talk.
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Sep 22, 2022 07:31pm
@Hamed , yes its called civil society which is fed up with fanatics.
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Sep 22, 2022 07:32pm
@ Nadir Syed, its already here.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Husain
Sep 22, 2022 07:33pm
@Jigen.m19, "They have so many things available there for the average citizen, and there are no problems like the western countries either". Do many things include freedom of speach, right to ask where the national wealth is being siphoned off, question the King or the Sheikh? Maybe you are not aware of the fact that hundreds and thousands of men and women are thrown in jails without a trial or fake charges..
Reply Recommend 0
Parsa
Sep 22, 2022 07:39pm
@hope 2, Which Islamic tradition are you referring to? The killing of a woman for minor transgressions is not Islamic tradition.
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Sep 22, 2022 07:41pm
@Shri Ram , "No one follows Islam in Iran. That trend continues to spread elsewhere in the world". Who wants to go back to 7th century AD?
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Sep 22, 2022 09:09pm
@Aragon, You are supporting your lies with your previous lies.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Sep 22, 2022 09:14pm
Iran has to carefully control these protests. It can go out of control.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Funding gaps
Updated 22 Sep, 2022

Funding gaps

Regrettably, international appeals for flood relief have yet to receive a robust response.
Transgender identity
22 Sep, 2022

Transgender identity

THE question of the ‘compatibility’ of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act of 2018 with ...
Controversial project
22 Sep, 2022

Controversial project

THE controversial Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project launched by former prime minister Imran Khan is again...
Self-inflicted wounds
Updated 21 Sep, 2022

Self-inflicted wounds

The selection of the army chief has always been a political issue.
Exporting Hindutva
21 Sep, 2022

Exporting Hindutva

AS Hindutva ideologues have moved from the fringes of Indian society to the centre of power, this anti-Muslim...
Karachi chaos
21 Sep, 2022

Karachi chaos

THERE is a palpable sense of insecurity that citizens across the country must have felt recently, thanks to the ...