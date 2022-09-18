DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 18, 2022

Fury grows in Iran over woman who died after hijab arrest

Reuters Published September 18, 2022 Updated September 18, 2022 09:39pm
<p>A man views a newspaper with a cover picture of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic’s “morality police” in Tehran, Iran , September 18, 2022.— Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters</p>

A man views a newspaper with a cover picture of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic’s “morality police” in Tehran, Iran , September 18, 2022.— Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters

Protests persisted on Sunday and #MahsaAmini became one of the top hashtags ever on Persian-language Twitter as Iranians fumed over the death of a young woman in the custody of morality police enforcing strict hijab rules.

Amini, 22, died on Friday after falling into a coma following her arrest in Tehran earlier in the week, putting a spotlight on women’s rights in Iran.

An undated picture obtained from social media shows Mahsa Amini.—IranWire/via Reuters
An undated picture obtained from social media shows Mahsa Amini.—IranWire/via Reuters

Police rejected social media suspicions that she was beaten, saying she fell ill as she waited with other detained women.

Hundreds of protesters gathered on Sunday around the University of Tehran on Sunday, shouting “Woman, Life, Freedom”, according to online videos.

Reuters could not verify the footage.

In Iran, women are obliged to cover their hair and wear long, loose-fitting clothes. Offenders face public rebuke, fines or arrest. But in recent months activists have urged women to remove veils despite the hardline rulers’ crackdown on “immoral behaviour”.

Surging hashtag

The Persian hashtag #MahsaAmini has now reached 1.63 million mentions on Twitter.

Amini was from Kurdistan, where there were also protests on Saturday, including at the funeral in her hometown Saqez. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have long put down unrest among the minority Kurds.

Police repressed the Saqez demonstrations, with videos posted online showing at least one man with a head injury. Reuters could not authenticate the videos.

Behzad Rahimi, a member of parliament for Saqez, told the semi-official ILNA news agency that a few people were wounded at the funeral. “One of them was hospitalised in the Saqez Hospital after being hit in the intestines by ballbearings,” he said.

Kurdish rights group Hengaw said, however, that 33 people were injured in Saqez. Reuters could not independently confirm the number.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Missing direction
Updated 18 Sep, 2022

Missing direction

One hopes that he hasn’t been forced into the shadows by detractors from within the PML-N.
Political interference
18 Sep, 2022

Political interference

PUNJAB Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal’s decision to quit his position and proceed on a two-week leave of absence is ...
A long-awaited tour
18 Sep, 2022

A long-awaited tour

IT is a tour that has been 17 years in the making and comes after one that was cancelled almost a year ago. Finally,...
Restraint needed
Updated 17 Sep, 2022

Restraint needed

Growing perception of internal differences appears to have eroded SC’s standing as neutral arbiter.
Putin’s offer
17 Sep, 2022

Putin’s offer

REALPOLITIK suggests that Pakistan should be considering all offers that can help shore up its fragile economy. In...
Crumbling heritage
17 Sep, 2022

Crumbling heritage

THE failure to limit flood damage to Mohenjo Daro despite warnings from the heritage site’s administration is an...