September 21, 2022

Iran unrest death toll rises as protests intensify

Reuters | AFP Published September 21, 2022 Updated September 21, 2022 06:36pm
<p>Nasibe Samsaei (C), an Iranian woman living in Turkey, holds up her hair after cutting it off with scissors, during a protest outside the Iranian consulate in Istanbul on Wednesday, following the death of an Iranian woman while in custody in Tehran. — Reuters</p>

<p>A protester holds a portrait of Mahsa Amini during a demonstration in support of Amini, a young Iranian woman who died after being arrested in Tehran by the Islamic Republic’s morality police, on Istiklal avenue in Istanbul on Tuesday. — AFP</p>

At least eight protesters have been killed in Iran in several days of unrest, according to a count of officially announced deaths and those reported by a human rights group.

Public anger has flared over the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, 22, after her arrest by the morality police responsible for enforcing a strict dress code for women.

Protests first erupted Friday in her home province of Kurdistan, where governor Ismail Zarei Koosha said Tuesday that three people had been killed, without specifying when.

Like other officials, he blamed the deaths on “a plot by the enemy”.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei did not mention the protests — some of Iran’s worst unrest since street clashes last year over water shortages — during a speech on Wednesday commemorating the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war.

A top Khamenei aide paid condolences to Amini’s family this week, promising to follow up on the case and saying the Supreme Leader was affected and pained by her death.

A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran shows a bin burning in the middle of an intersection during a protest for Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic’s “morality police”, in Tehran on Tuesday. — AFP
The official IRNA news agency said a “police assistant” died from injuries on Tuesday in the southern city of Shiraz.

“Some people clashed with police officers and as a result one of the police assistants was killed. In this incident, four other police officers were injured,” IRNA said. An official quoted by IRNA said 15 protesters were arrested in Shiraz.

In Kermanshah, the city prosecutor said two people had been killed on Tuesday in riots.

“We are certain this was done by anti-revolutionary elements because the victims were killed by weapons not used by the security apparatus,” the semi-official Fars news agency cited prosecutor Shahram Karami as saying.

Two Kurdish human rights groups — Hengaw and the Kurdistan Human Rights Network — said a 43-year-old man was killed by security forces’ gunfire on Tuesday in Urmia, a city in the western Azerbaijan province.

There was no official confirmation of that death.

Amini fell into a coma and died while waiting with other women held by the morality police, who enforce strict rules in the Islamic Republic requiring women to cover their hair and wear loose-fitting clothes in public.

Her father said she had no health problems and that she suffered bruises to her legs in custody and holds the police responsible for her death. The police have denied harming her.

Tehran rally

Women have been heavily present in the protests, with many waving or burning their veils, or cutting their hair in public.

Videos shared on social media have also shown demonstrators damaging symbols of the Islamic Republic.

A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic’s “morality police”, in Tehran, Iran on Monday. — AFP
One showed a man scaling the facade of the townhall in the northern city of Sari and tearing down an image of Ayatollah Khomeini, who established Iran’s Islamist government after the 1979 revolution.

People rallied again on Wednesday in Tehran, with hundreds shouting “death to the dictator” at Tehran University, a video shared by 1500tasvir showed.

Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the videos.

Demonstrators cut their hair during a protest in solidarity with the women in Iran, following the death of Mahsa Amini, in Berlin, Germany, September 19. — Reuters
Hengaw, the Kurdish rights group, said internet had been cut completely in the Kurdistan province, where protests have been particularly intense and Iran’s Revolutionary Guards has a history of suppressing unrest.

It also reported the death of another man killed on Tuesday in Piranshahr, also in the western Azerbaijan province, while saying that another died from wounds sustained on Monday in Saqez, Amini’s hometown.

There was no official confirmation of these fatalities.

Hengaw said all the civilians it reported killed were Kurds.

People attend a protest in solidarity with the women in Iran, following the death of Mahsa Amini, in Toronto, Canada, September 19. — Reuters
The governor of Kurdistan province has blamed the deaths of three men in Kurdistan province on unspecified terrorist groups. Hengaw has said they were killed when security forces opened fire.

The Tehran governor said authorities had identified 1,800 people with a “history of taking part in previous riots, including 700 who have significant records within various police, security and judicial institutions”.

Saleem
Sep 21, 2022 11:50am
Request the women folk of Iran to strictly adhere to Islam in all their thoughts and actions.
Reply Recommend 0
NYS
Sep 21, 2022 12:00pm
Iranian are contemplating more rigid than Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Sep 21, 2022 12:09pm
@Saleem, How will you control their thoughts ?
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Sep 21, 2022 12:10pm
Very sad event - untimely death of a young woman. Some reasons are still unknown.
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Sep 21, 2022 12:13pm
Molarity Police should be abolished. All schools of thought & political groups in Iran should demand its abolishment.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Sep 21, 2022 12:20pm
One cannot be make pious by force. This is what the Iranian fundamentalists trying to do.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Sep 21, 2022 12:21pm
After committing the crime, the Iranian officials blaming unknown foreign agents. Shameful act.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheila Kijawani
Sep 21, 2022 12:22pm
Good to see even in repressed society like Iran, women are standing up for their rights unlike in Pakistan where a social media influencer got molested by 400 mob, or everyday minor girls abuse ..but still the exPM, police chief indulge in victim blaming and reporters question their soccer girls on choice of shorts!!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 21, 2022 12:24pm
Iran is moving to the stone age
Reply Recommend 0
A.
Sep 21, 2022 12:46pm
Someone hijacking this incident. Using a death to their advantage.
Reply Recommend 0
Inquisitor
Sep 21, 2022 12:56pm
@Saleem, Why? We are told that true Islam gives women freedom to express themselves.
Reply Recommend 0
Inquisitor
Sep 21, 2022 12:59pm
Thios just goes to show that the Ayatollahs of Iran think so little of the feelings and thought processes of their own people that they blame any and every push-back against their regressive and often brutal system on "foreign agents". Laughable if it were not so serious.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid Faisal
Sep 21, 2022 01:02pm
Are the people in Arab World living in 14th Century these days.
Reply Recommend 0
Yusuf
Sep 21, 2022 01:06pm
Knee jerk reaction by Mullahs. Time they climbed down from their tree.
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
Sep 21, 2022 01:23pm
These people should consider themselves lucky that the still live in a tolerant society, which does allow them freedom to protest and let their voiced be heard, photographed and even interviewed by foreign press. It is the law in Iran. Try doing that in Dubai or Bahrain or in Saudi Arabia and you will vanish without trace, tortured or worse. Protests are simply not allowed there. We all know what happened to Saudi activist who tried to flee abroad or protested against Female driving ban.
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
Sep 21, 2022 01:25pm
@Hamid Faisal, Iran is not '' in the Arab world". They are Persians, who have existed long before Arabs or even people on this side of the border had an identity.
Reply Recommend 0
A Bostonian
Sep 21, 2022 01:31pm
In other words, the punishment for not wearing a hijab in Iran is death.
Reply Recommend 0
El Cid
Sep 21, 2022 01:35pm
@S. Nasheed Ahmed, "@Saleem, How will you control their thoughts ?" Please learn the meanings of words and stay in context. Saleem used the word "Request". He did not say "control".
Reply Recommend 0
El Cid
Sep 21, 2022 01:39pm
Three external alphabet agencies are orchestrating this...
Reply Recommend 0
El Cid
Sep 21, 2022 01:43pm
US and Israel are trying to destabilize Iran's government and social order in whatever way possible.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Sep 21, 2022 01:50pm
The Iranian government accuses foreign agents and unspecified terrorists of instigating the violence while, it was the Irani Police that caused the death of a young lady by excessive torture, just for exposing a portion of her hair on head!
Reply Recommend 0
El Cid
Sep 21, 2022 01:52pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, "Iran is moving to the stone age". Iran is standing resolute against foreign targeting - US, Israel, Saudi Arabia - and crippling sanctions. Can a country moving to the stone age do that?
Reply Recommend 0
El Cid
Sep 21, 2022 01:55pm
@Sheila Kijawani, " social media influencer got molested by 400 mob" Rumors and hype!
Reply Recommend 0
Waseem
Sep 21, 2022 01:58pm
Every country in the world needs to be a secular democracy. The world has evolved far too much to live under stone age mentalities.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran khan (Mardan) kpk
Sep 21, 2022 02:06pm
Theocracy should be shunned in 21st century
Reply Recommend 0
Saad
Sep 21, 2022 02:06pm
Persian civilisation has regressed under theocracy. Iranians should connect with their Parsi roots.
Reply Recommend 0
Sach baat
Sep 21, 2022 02:28pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, That's hypocrisy. Same incident about hijab in india and there was an exact opposite comment made.
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
Sep 21, 2022 02:42pm
And if these protestors were given the choice between living in Bahrain, Iran or Saudi Arabia, they would most likely choose to live in Iran.
Reply Recommend 0
Samir
Sep 21, 2022 02:44pm
Iran and Afghanistan used to be modern nations just look what Islamic governments brought these nations into.
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Sep 21, 2022 02:44pm
You cannot protect hijab by oppression.
Reply Recommend 0
Samir
Sep 21, 2022 02:46pm
if It wasn’t for India then pakistan would be just like Afghanistan and Iran. Thanks to India and Indian culture and modern Indian people the Pakistanis are modern compare to their western neighbors.
Reply Recommend 0
Haque
Sep 21, 2022 03:03pm
Iranian mullahs live in 6th century.
Reply Recommend 0
Gamer
Sep 21, 2022 03:14pm
@Saleem, mullah category thinking
Reply Recommend 0
Gamer
Sep 21, 2022 03:16pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, not only Iran, all Islamic countries already in Stone Age
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Sep 21, 2022 03:21pm
The inhuman, backward,out of time, out of touch mullah regime has destroyed a beautiful country.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamed
Sep 21, 2022 03:29pm
Such stupid people! Put as many possible in jail. USA will say national security in danger.
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Sep 21, 2022 03:33pm
Hijab cannot be forced by oppression. 7th century's laws are obsolete in 21st.
Reply Recommend 0
Mubashir
Sep 21, 2022 04:03pm
If your country starts arresting you for not wearing proper head cover, then it is time to throw out your leaders like the garbage that they are. And start over again. Iran is ruled by a dictatorship and it is high time that they earn their freedoms back. Surprising as it is, Pakistani citizens enjoy more freedoms than do Iranian citizens. A common man here is free to criticize the country's leadership. Unlike in countries like Iran and Russia.
Reply Recommend 0
haris
Sep 21, 2022 04:14pm
@Saleem, Request your beloved Iranian regime to leave off Islam as the tool to enforce their fear among people.
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
Sep 21, 2022 04:54pm
Protests that are fueled by Western propaganda.
Reply Recommend 0
Anser
Sep 21, 2022 05:01pm
The flight of a woman From 6th century to the year 2022 can be seen at the Miami Beaches! Just a string around body parts is acceptable otherwise the morality police will arrest you! Makes me think what is what and who decides!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 21, 2022 05:39pm
Tangible sights and solid sounds of freedom of protest, freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, freedom of thought, freedom of conviction, freedom of expression, freedom of choice and freedom of movement at its best in the Islamic Republic of Iran.
Reply Recommend 0
K.marar
Sep 21, 2022 06:28pm
@El Cid, if the people of Iran are happy and content, then no external power can hurt them. But that’s not the case. The mullahs want to take Iran back to Stone Age. Let the people of Iran be free. And it will become the most prosperous in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia and her cronies don’t want that to happen.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali.Z.A
Sep 21, 2022 06:29pm
@Hamid Faisal, Iran is not an arab nation
Reply Recommend 0
K.marar
Sep 21, 2022 06:31pm
@Falcon1, of course they will prefer Iran. That’s their country and they gave a right to live their life and not controlled by religious bigots.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali(USA)
Sep 21, 2022 06:33pm
@Sheila Kijawani, If Iranian women enjoyed as much freedom as Pakistani women ,there wouldn’t be any issues like this In Iran .
Reply Recommend 0
Desi girl
Sep 21, 2022 06:38pm
@Imran khan (Mardan) kpk, this comment needs to be voted higher. In a true democracy, there must be separation of theology and government, or the stone age thinkers will continue to abuse their power.
Reply Recommend 0
Humza
Sep 21, 2022 06:38pm
@Saleem, You should move there if this is your type of thinking. There is no compulsion in Islam. People who are obsessed with rituals need to first focus on their own basic morality and fix themselves. Iran is on the brink of another revolution. We need to focus on flood relief in Pakistan so let's worry about ourselves.
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Sep 21, 2022 07:21pm
@S. Nasheed Ahmed, Why are you trying to control our thoughts?
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Sep 21, 2022 07:25pm
@Qamar Ahmed, Make up your mind, are you against hijab or against Iranian government. State your position honestly to allow an intellectual discourse.
Reply Recommend 0
acorn
Sep 21, 2022 07:26pm
Blaming problems on unspecified foreigners is pretty std in our neck of the woods.
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Sep 21, 2022 07:32pm
@M. Saeed, Keep repeating, truths are made by repition
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Sep 21, 2022 08:48pm
USA the Serial killer of women cries for Iranian women!
Reply Recommend 0

