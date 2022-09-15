DAWN.COM Logo

Maryam comes down hard on Imran for ‘using religion for personal motives’

Dawn.com Published September 15, 2022 Updated September 15, 2022 07:24pm
<p>PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz talks to the media in Islamabad on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz talks to the media in Islamabad on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz castigated PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday for allegedly using religion for the sake of his personal politics and perverting religious beliefs and interpretations.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, Maryam was questioned regarding PML-N leader Javed Latif’s comments a day ago accusing the PTI chief of “attacking the basic principles of Islam” by “supporting” the Ahmediyya community during his tenure.

Latif’s comments had prompted a response from the PTI who in turn had lambasted the coalition government — particularly the PML-N — for “using religion to instil and spread hatred” against Imran.

Maryam avoided directly commenting on Latif’s comments and instead said she was against using or involving religion in politics, or for personal interests.

“Using religion for your personal motives is very bad. I have suffered this and am a victim. Ahsan Iqbal received a bullet and they flung mud at Nawaz Sharif as well.”

She alleged that Imran used to frequent rallies and sit-ins where the above were accused of disrespecting religion.

Maryam further claimed that the PTI had run its by-election campaign in Lahore’s NA-120 in 2017 “on the basis of religion”.

“The party they used for religion and whose rallies they attended, they themselves shot at when their own government came [to power],” she added.

“I think religion is a personal matter … but it does not remain a personal matter when you say in rallies that ‘voting for PML-N is a sin and voting for me (Imran) is righteous and if my party members switch loyalties then it’s shirk’.”

Maryam came down hard on Imran for what she said was his “changing definitions” of religious terminologies.

Shirk’s definition is associating partners with God. Are you changing the entire dictionary and the meaning of religion for your disgusting politics?

“If this is shirk, according to you, then you are the biggest committer because you admitted in TV interviews that ‘I used the establishment to bring people in my government for voting’,” she said.

She also mentioned other examples of Imran allegedly invoking religion during political rallies and said it was a “matter of concern” for her as a mother because of the message that was being sent to the youth.

“My problem, as a mother, is you don’t use the name of religion and don’t try to pervert people’s religious beliefs because you should speak responsibly when you speak on a mic.”

Maryam further criticised the former prime minister for his comments regarding Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and said only a “mentally unsound” person or someone who was “launched to cause destruction” could say such things.

“I think all institutions, whether the judiciary or army or politicians or government, should acknowledge he is a fitna (chaotic miscreant) who was launched for destruction and from whom no one is safe.”

The PML-N vice president said that the PTI chief should not be heeded and should not be considered a stakeholder in the political process.

She further added that if Imran no longer remained the “blue-eyed boy” of certain quarters then “sorting him out is not a matter beyond three days”, as she snapped her fingers.

Responding shortly after, PTI leader Shireen Mazari said: “Even your elders can’t sort him out and you aren’t even [worth] anything.”

‘Don’t favour petrol and electricity price increases’

Maryam also addressed questions regarding the state of the economy and said it was not possible to turn it around in months, adding that it would take years after the policies of the PTI government.

“This government has spent day and night and taken difficult decisions, whether I support them or not, but this is true that [Prime Minister] Shehbaz Sharif has saved the country from default and slowly the economy will begin to revive.”

Maryam said she had “categorically stated” that she was not in favour of fuel or electricity price increases, adding that her first responsibility was to the people and she did not own such decisions, whether her party was in government or not.

“I will request the government to focus on it. I don’t support this decision and it should be corrected. However, it will take time to correct the economy after what Imran Khan did.”

She also addressed a question regarding missing persons and said she was glad that PM Shehbaz had taken up the case of missing journalist Mudassar Naaru.

“I’m hopeful he will be successful in pulling a breakthrough [in the matter].”

Zelfour ali
Sep 15, 2022 04:08pm
For imran Khan pdm is the best thing which happened.. pdm politics finished without any help from imran Khan
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Sep 15, 2022 04:09pm
This hyena clan should be in jail! Why is she not in jail like thousands of common women of Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Abida
Sep 15, 2022 04:11pm
Oh please someone put her in jail .she is on bail for last 2 years ,what a joke. She is a convicted criminal and every day appears on media with her billion rupees makeup to make fun o this poor nation
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid
Sep 15, 2022 04:12pm
Shut up.
Reply Recommend 0
Rubab
Sep 15, 2022 04:13pm
What a poorly educated person! So uninformed and a habitual liar.Her hatred and jealousy of Imran khan is pathological
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Sep 15, 2022 04:22pm
She has lost her sense and at a time doesn't realize what she says as had to be corrected by Rashid during her address. She and her PDM partners have looted the country which is in accordance with the teaching of Islam.
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar Saleem
Sep 15, 2022 04:28pm
Good job in exposing this hypocrite .
Reply Recommend 0
Umer Liaqat
Sep 15, 2022 04:32pm
This woman is cause of the anarchy. Should be in Jail.
Reply Recommend 0
nomi
Sep 15, 2022 04:33pm
when you have dynasty to run and have not guts to compete poor child
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Sep 15, 2022 04:34pm
Maryam the great liar needs to be in jail
Reply Recommend 0
Waqas
Sep 15, 2022 04:34pm
Someone please ask this lady from where she bought this idea that religion is personal matter?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Lowe, I.Q.
Sep 15, 2022 04:36pm
Religion card is the last desperate straw in her hat. And a big mass of people could buy it. When it comes to that we know how the cards can change a person's destiny.
Reply Recommend 0
Ba Akhlaq
Sep 15, 2022 04:36pm
Maryam is once again 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
Que
Sep 15, 2022 04:50pm
Maryam please Slow The Flow Up...
Reply Recommend 0
Musaddaque
Sep 15, 2022 05:05pm
Maryam Safdar is by no means an authority on religious matters and should refrain from trying to instigate backlash on Imran Khan from religious circles for gaining cheap popularity
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor Khan
Sep 15, 2022 05:06pm
Would any court be bothered by what this woman say or does? Or, they only worry about what Imran Khan say or do!
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir
Sep 15, 2022 05:07pm
Unfortunately, dirty politics in our country has no flag or boundaries. Use of religion has been used for many many year for personal and political gains. Very unfortunate.
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Sep 15, 2022 05:09pm
Irony is media made her queen, unbelievable every other day she belittles herself.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Sep 15, 2022 05:09pm
Why Mariam Safdar sahiba is not behind bars remains a mystery to be solved. This is only possible in our country. No propaganda against IK has any value. The nation stands with IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Ilyas
Sep 15, 2022 05:13pm
PTI's biggest asset is Marium Nawaz.
Reply Recommend 0
Saqib
Sep 15, 2022 05:18pm
Look who is talking , hypocrisy has no bounds
Reply Recommend 0
ilyas kashmiri
Sep 15, 2022 05:26pm
She should be in prison.
Reply Recommend 0
Nawaz
Sep 15, 2022 05:27pm
One word describes her well. LIAR.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 15, 2022 05:38pm
Look, who's talking?
Reply Recommend 0
Sandip
Sep 15, 2022 05:38pm
ISI has begun a macabre game of kill and dump with the missing persons. What impunity.
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Sep 15, 2022 05:39pm
She and PML are so stupid to use religion card. They are pathetic.
Reply Recommend 0
Jigen.m19
Sep 15, 2022 05:54pm
Lo kar lo gal
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan Huq
Sep 15, 2022 05:59pm
This is not about using religion in Politicse.. This is about hate speech against a citizen of Pakistan. this should be condemned and he should be thrown out of the party. This statement is enough to tilt voters in favor of PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Sep 15, 2022 06:10pm
Cancel her bail and put her back in jail.
Reply Recommend 0
ovrseas
Sep 15, 2022 06:13pm
A total disgrace and a big liar this woman.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman Wahid
Sep 15, 2022 06:14pm
What an arrogant and fake personality she is. She has ruined the party and destroyed the federal image of PML. The party now seems to be a kingdom of raiwind and nothing more. Moreover the current PDM government has dented the PML image more than the rest of the lot. Nawaz Sharif must come to Pakistan in order to save the rest of the party.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Sep 15, 2022 06:19pm
This woman is so hateful and despicable, zero credibility, zero contribution to Pakistan or its society and yet has no shame in levelling accusations.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Sep 15, 2022 06:20pm
What have you done for Pakistan, you have no role.
Reply Recommend 0
Sayyar Khan
Sep 15, 2022 06:23pm
And she gets down
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Sep 15, 2022 06:25pm
Shame on you for bringing religion into it.
Reply Recommend 0
Demagogue.
Sep 15, 2022 06:30pm
Maryam has no topic to spread.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Sep 15, 2022 06:50pm
Maryam is not an elected official, but she talks like one. Only possible in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
haris
Sep 15, 2022 06:55pm
@Zelfour ali, According to your logic, if PDM is the best thing happened for Imran Khan then for PDM, Imran Khan is the nightmare. Or you think otherwise?
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer New York, USA
Sep 15, 2022 07:20pm
With more than 30 million people displaced, more than 100,000 houses, hundreds miles of road including bridges & culverts & other infrastructure destroyed which may take at least 18 months to be reconstructed, will it be possible for ECP to hold general election while they could not hold the same on time in case 8 constituencies. And if not achieving his goal, does IK’s promised long march makes any sense in pushing this unfortunate country into anarchy & chaos. Let’s hope common sense prevails
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Malik
Sep 15, 2022 07:23pm
Many people in the comments asking judiciary to put Maryam in jail. These people are innocent or just don't know our judiciary. I will suggest them to see our position in the International standard book of judiciary.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaan
Sep 15, 2022 07:28pm
She is a convicted criminal and should be in jail. Isn’t that how things are done?
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Sep 15, 2022 07:30pm
Neutrals media rep. They should put her back on their video distribution job. Neutrals meddling on the political front has & is a total failure as these people do not represent the public & have no vision for the future.
Reply Recommend 0
Flyer
Sep 15, 2022 07:48pm
This Calibri queen should be ban from public speaking and put in jail.
Reply Recommend 0
zahi
Sep 15, 2022 07:48pm
she should be behind bars now as she is convicted
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Sep 15, 2022 07:52pm
Maryam talking from both sides of her mouth. She is against price rises but she supports it because her uncle did it.
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz. A
Sep 15, 2022 07:54pm
yes, but he is not completely flattened yet so increase the weight
Reply Recommend 0
jg
Sep 15, 2022 08:24pm
your assetts are beyond your declared means .....how is it possible nawaz family
Reply Recommend 0
kumar
Sep 15, 2022 08:26pm
Country was formed on religion. Constitution is based on religion. Opposition should not use religion?
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Sep 15, 2022 08:31pm
Does it matter what she says? PMLN is politically dead now clinging to last straws. The irony is that she and her slaves like Javed Latif are using state media; PTV to spread lies for destroying religious harmony- How low would they stoop for money and power
Reply Recommend 0
Azam Khan
Sep 15, 2022 08:33pm
Put her in Jail. Imran Khan is our Murshid
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Sep 15, 2022 08:48pm
The more Maryam Nawaz speaks the more damage she does to her party and the PDM.
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Sep 15, 2022 08:57pm
Maryam Nawaz Sharif (born 28 October 1973), also known as Maryam Safdar, is a convicted Pakistani politician and the daughter of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif. In July 2018, she was sentenced to seven years in prison with £2 million fine on corruption charges in the Avenfield reference case.
Reply Recommend 0
Nadeem, USA
Sep 15, 2022 09:00pm
Not a sigle comment is in her favor. She should go back to jail, where she belongs.
Reply Recommend 0
H.A.Afzal
Sep 15, 2022 09:06pm
ایٹمی قوت بننے پر ایک فرعون پاکستان کے اوپر مسلط ہوا۔۔۔وہ اب سسک رہا ہے ۔۔CPECگوادر منصوبہ کے ساتھ اچانک ایک فارن فنڈنگ شیطان
Reply Recommend 0
Sab
Sep 15, 2022 09:09pm
Shame on her for using this hateful tactic!!
Reply Recommend 0
QA
Sep 15, 2022 09:11pm
Please continue, whenever you open your mouth, IK’s popularity increases.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Sep 15, 2022 09:14pm
@Rubab, habitual liar indeed
Reply Recommend 0
zh
Sep 15, 2022 09:31pm
Arrogance and stupidity is a bad combination.
Reply Recommend 0
SMD
Sep 15, 2022 10:09pm
What about her close ally and Head of PDM Maulana Fazl u Rehman?
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Sep 15, 2022 10:42pm
Pakistan is not a kingdom and you're not a princess. Let the people decide who they want as their leader.
Reply Recommend 0

