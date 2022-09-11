DAWN.COM Logo

Indian PM Modi to attend regional summit with Russia, China, Pakistan

AFP Published September 11, 2022 Updated September 11, 2022 06:47pm
<p>Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the Quad leaders’ summit, in Tokyo, Japan, May 24. — Reuters/File</p>

India said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in a regional summit in Uzbekistan that according to Russia will see face-to-face talks between President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The gathering of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation comprising China, Russia, four Central Asian countries — Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan — India and Pakistan is due to take place in Samarkand on September 15 and 16.

On Wednesday, Russia’s ambassador to China said that Putin and Xi would meet at the summit, in what will be the Chinese leader’s first trip abroad since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Beijing’s foreign ministry did not immediately confirm the meeting, with a spokesperson saying at a regular press briefing that “there is no information to provide” on the matter.

The Indian government statement on Sunday did not say whether Modi would hold bilateral talks with Putin, Xi or Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Sourcing most of its arms from Russia, India like China has refused to condemn Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and has ramped up purchases of Russian oil.

India’s relations with China have been frosty since fighting in 2020 on their disputed Himalayan border left at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers dead. Modi and Xi have not held bilateral talks since 2019.

India is also part of the so-called Quad together with the United States, Japan and Australia, a grouping seen as a bulwark against China.

Alla Bux
Sep 11, 2022 06:56pm
Will he give us any aid?
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim, Karachi
Sep 11, 2022 06:58pm
We do not want talks or trade with India. Totally support Kashmir cause.
Reply Recommend 0
MG
Sep 11, 2022 06:58pm
He will speak to only matured boys
Reply Recommend 0
acorn
Sep 11, 2022 07:13pm
Since when is Russia considered part of our region?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 11, 2022 07:18pm
Bring it on.
Reply Recommend 0
T-man
Sep 11, 2022 08:01pm
India is playing double game. China beware.
Reply Recommend 0
Babban
Sep 11, 2022 08:05pm
Hope he gives some money to Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
A
Sep 11, 2022 08:05pm
@acorn, “ Since when is Russia considered part of our region?” Problem with missing geography classes.
Reply Recommend 0
annie
Sep 11, 2022 08:08pm
We should boycott this summit for inviting India. Anything with India we should cut off. Also time to leave UN which is sellout
Reply Recommend 0
NORI
Sep 11, 2022 08:11pm
@Rahim, Karachi, "We do not want talks or trade with India. Totally support Kashmir cause." India trades on Cash-ONLY basis and Pakistan trades with countries on one year deferred payments. Trade no way !!! Forget about talks as India never even hinted about talks in the last 3 years.
Reply Recommend 0

