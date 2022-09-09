DAWN.COM Logo

India, China to withdraw from disputed border area by Sept 12: Indian foreign ministry

Reuters Published September 9, 2022 Updated September 9, 2022 03:30pm
<p>A file photo of Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. — Picture via Indian Express</p>



India’s foreign ministry said on Friday that disengagement along a disputed border area with China where troops from both countries have been locked in a standoff for more than two years will be completed by Sept 12.

Indian and Chinese soldiers began withdrawing from the Gogra-Hot Springs area in the western Himalayas on Thursday, after deadly clashes at the frontier in June 2020 strained diplomatic ties.

The move comes ahead of a meeting in Uzbekistan next week that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to attend.

“The two sides have agreed to cease forward deployments in this area in a phased, coordinated and verified manner, resulting in the return of the troops of both sides to their respective areas,” India Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.

All temporary structures in the area erected by both militaries will also be dismantled as part of the agreement, he said.

India and China share an undemarcated 3,800km border, where their troops previously adhered to long-standing protocols to avoid the use of any firearms.

At least 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese were killed in hand-to-hand fighting in 2020, when troops from the two sides clashed in the Galwan area of the Ladakh region that straddles the de facto border known as the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“The agreement ensures that the LAC in this area will be strictly observed and respected by both sides, and that there will be no unilateral change in status quo,” Bagchi said.

Rameay
Sep 09, 2022 03:50pm
That's how the sanity prevails, so both countries to resolve their issues politically to lessen the miseries of the common man.
Reply
Dr Atam Vetta
Sep 09, 2022 04:00pm
Welcome agreement. This is how civilised nations should behave.
Reply
Multani
Sep 09, 2022 04:00pm
China should and will never give up right on its own land illegally occupied by india.,
Reply
J
Sep 09, 2022 04:03pm
Don’t trust china
Reply
Munna
Sep 09, 2022 04:11pm
End of china's adventurism.
Reply
Usman
Sep 09, 2022 04:13pm
Pakistan and India could use such civility with each other and end this Kashmir crisis
Reply
Alih Kazmi
Sep 09, 2022 04:45pm
The vague term 'disengagement' has been invented by India since Doklam crisis of 2017 to sugarcoat Chinese advances.
Reply
Tariq Awan
Sep 09, 2022 04:55pm
If China can make peace with India why not Pakistan?
Reply
Dr. Malaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 09, 2022 05:06pm
Only 4 chinese soldiers... Joke of the century
Reply
Abdullah
Sep 09, 2022 05:08pm
Can we do that in pakistan too and use our resources in a better way.
Reply
Maria
Sep 09, 2022 05:21pm
This is how mature countries solve their disputes
Reply
Dr. Master Baitor.
Sep 09, 2022 05:24pm
China is contained from all sides.
Reply
TimeToMovveOn
Sep 09, 2022 05:33pm
This is how mature contries deal with their problems and work with each other, unlike Pakitan
Reply
Ibrahim S
Sep 09, 2022 05:42pm
@Alih Kazmi, Shut up . People like you are the problem.
Reply
kp
Sep 09, 2022 05:46pm
When Paper Dragon sees someone standing infront and can hit back in same manner, It bows down.
Reply
Alih Kazmi
Sep 09, 2022 05:46pm
@Usman; Civility is possible only when the larger country is civilized.
Reply
Zak
Sep 09, 2022 05:54pm
In otherwords, India withdraws and china stays.
Reply
Ishan Malhotra
Sep 09, 2022 06:05pm
Its like USA and Canada are talking and Mexico is reacting
Reply
Mike Hunt
Sep 09, 2022 06:11pm
@Dr. Master Baitor., I agree
Reply
Shaun
Sep 09, 2022 06:39pm
@Usman , There is no issues in IOK. They people are very happy under Indian rule.
Reply
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Sep 09, 2022 06:47pm
The biggest reward of Peace is Prosperity. Why can't Pakistan and India initiate such a dialogue among two Nations.?
Reply
rns
Sep 09, 2022 06:59pm
At least the flag dispay looks impressive ,never trust China.
Reply
SU
Sep 09, 2022 07:19pm
End of Chinese adventures in India.
Reply
Kris
Sep 09, 2022 07:26pm
Never trust the CCP.
Reply
rakaro
Sep 09, 2022 07:43pm
There is much more to it than what is being reported. Seems like something is brewing up on their Eastern Front and China is not yet equipped to deal with two fronts at the same time, lest it is punished in the West.
Reply
Saleem
Sep 09, 2022 07:46pm
Geo politically speaking this is bad news for Pakistan. I hope our FO and others are planning a tactical response to the developing situation. India should have to fear a two front war.
Reply
Chetan Vyas
Sep 09, 2022 08:09pm
Various reports says 100 chinese soldiers died
Reply
Alok
Sep 09, 2022 08:16pm
@Multani, This is part of Kashmir which is even claimed by Pakistan. Think before you write !!
Reply
Ram
Sep 09, 2022 08:25pm
@Multani, Huh..bro it's the other way around. Wait until China grabs all of your land. Then let us see who is crying!
Reply
Ram
Sep 09, 2022 08:25pm
@Usman , Well said..we need peace and harmony and let folks live their lives.
Reply
ecarus
Sep 09, 2022 08:32pm
China knows where the hammer hangs.
Reply
T-man
Sep 09, 2022 08:45pm
India is known to break promises.
Reply
kumar
Sep 09, 2022 08:55pm
@Chetan Vyas, Nope. Only 42 soldiers with some given highest gallantry awards
Reply
Fastercrack
Sep 09, 2022 08:56pm
India has now surpassed UK in economy size and GDP. We should learn from them.
Reply
john houston
Sep 09, 2022 09:18pm
@Usman , That would be clapping with a dagger on the other side.
Reply
Herrvik
Sep 09, 2022 09:25pm
Was Pakistan consulted by its Iron-friend? Otherwise, yet another conspiracy against it...
Reply
Faisi
Sep 09, 2022 09:27pm
This is now 20 th time since last year I'm hearing this . India should forget that china is going to hand over seized land.
Reply
Pops
Sep 09, 2022 09:34pm
@Dr. Malaria, Aamir Ahmad, Multiply that figure by 10 at least.
Reply
Pops
Sep 09, 2022 09:37pm
@T-man, And according to you, Chinese always tell the truth. Chinese speak with forked tongue.
Reply
Pops
Sep 09, 2022 09:39pm
@Zak, watch the satellite videos of Chinese vehicles and troops then decide. Wishful thinking of your tiny mind.
Reply
Chalu
Sep 09, 2022 09:39pm
This border was never finalized after the British left. So India China have gentlemen's agreement. Unlike some other neighbors.
Reply
Manny
Sep 09, 2022 09:45pm
Two ancient civilizations, Upcoming economic superpowers. Stable forms of Democracy and communism with sense.
Reply
Alih Kazmi
Sep 09, 2022 10:08pm
@Manny, China is an ancient civilization, India is an old population.
Reply
Alih Kazmi
Sep 09, 2022 10:10pm
@Manny, There are no 'upcoming economic superpowers' in this dispute, China is already an economic superpower.
Reply
Alih Kazmi
Sep 09, 2022 10:15pm
@Pops, Satalite pictures don't show where the LAC was before China started liberation of Indian Occupied Laddakh in March 2020.
Reply
Dr Fan of cut &paste
Sep 09, 2022 10:17pm
@Fastercrack , lenders will be after you once your economy improves
Reply
Sami Khan USA
Sep 09, 2022 10:31pm
Common sense prevailed. Win win for both countries. A lesson for Pakistan.
Reply
Hawk
Sep 09, 2022 10:39pm
China imposed its demands which are are accepted.
Reply

