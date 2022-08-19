DAWN.COM Logo

India needs long time to move away from Russia: US

Anwar Iqbal Published August 19, 2022 Updated August 19, 2022 09:56am
<p>US State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a briefing at the State Department in Washington, DC. — Reuters/File</p>

WASHINGTON: The United States does not see the world “in zero sum terms” and understands that countries like India will need a long time to reorient their policies towards Russia, says the US State Department.

The department’s spokesperson Ned Price made these remarks at a Wednesday afternoon news briefing in Washington when reminded that India has recently increased its imports of Russian oil and fertilisers and is holding joint military exercises with Moscow. They’re also buying Russian air defence systems.

“It is not that we see the world in zero sum terms, all or nothing, all in with the United States or not at all,” Mr Price said. “We recognise that … every country around the world is going to make its own sovereign decisions based on its own assessment of its interests and its values.”

The United States, he said, should make it “clear how our shared interests and our shared values often do align, and the dividends that countries around the world could reap from partnership”. 

Mr Price was responding to an American journalist who interpreted India’s refusal to back the US position on Russia as a failure of Washington’s policymakers. “We have seen countries around the world speak clearly, including with their votes in the UN General Assembly, against Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. But we also recognize...that this is not flipping a light switch,” Mr. Price said while answering a question on Russian oil imports by India. 

“This is something that especially for countries that have historical relationships with Russia, relationships that, as is the case with India, extend back decades, it is going to be a long-term proposition to reorient foreign policy away from Russia,” he added. 

Published in Dawn, August 19th, 2022

Haresh
Aug 19, 2022 09:58am
Why ??? Remember 1971 what you did
Captain Right
Aug 19, 2022 10:00am
Now this is called foriegn policy , aome country just dream
Nambi
Aug 19, 2022 10:04am
US at the service of India.
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Aug 19, 2022 10:08am
USA double standard especially for Turkey and India
Justice
Aug 19, 2022 10:11am
Big win to India's foreign policy. Kudos to Mr. Modi and Mr. Jaishankar.
Shaun
Aug 19, 2022 10:18am
Indians are no push overs. Mr Modi does what is good for India.
A D Bux
Aug 19, 2022 10:22am
Looks like this guy does not know history!
Masood
Aug 19, 2022 10:29am
Just another way of saying never
M Shaking Sweating
Aug 19, 2022 10:35am
US giving India an excuse for it's stand concerning Indo Russian relationship.
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Aug 19, 2022 10:40am
…..”India need long time to move away from Russia” and Pakistan need just a short telephone call to move away from Russia and CPEC”…….
Ghajnavi
Aug 19, 2022 10:53am
Lol Indians can't be trusted. If they are going to backstab Russia their longest ally what makes US believe they won't backstab them if they bring them to their camp later?
Azam Khan
Aug 19, 2022 10:56am
Good work India. You have really brought US foreign policy to its knees. Well done. Seems like US is a dying super power
kp
Aug 19, 2022 11:04am
US tried to move India away from Russia but failed. This is our True independent and nation first policy.
Rajeev
Aug 19, 2022 11:12am
@Azam Khan, US is not dying power but India is rising power.
Lafanga
Aug 19, 2022 11:21am
If US is really a super power, it should help Pakistan in debt crisis.
