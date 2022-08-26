Rain-hit people stage protests in several towns across Sindh

MIRPURKHAS: Rain-affectees staged protests in several parts of Sindh on Thursday in protest against delay in provision of relief goods to them and drainage of rainwater from their areas submerged in floodwater in the aftermath of torrential rains.

Scores of rain-affected people blocked the Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas road outside the deputy commissioner’s residence here on Thursday.

The protesters, including women and children, created hurdles for blocking the main road while raising slogans against the district administration.

They told reporters that they had been living on main roads in the aftermath of heavy rains which had destroyed their houses, but not a single item in the name of relief good was provided to them yet by the district administration. Some people were providing them only food on their own, they said.

The protesters said they were compelled to live in make shift huts due to inundation of their villages under flood water.

Later, police forcibly dispersed the protesters from the spot.

Residents of the different areas of Ghotki also protested. They complained against the administration and said it had failed in draining out stagnant water.

Similar protests were held in different areas of Sukkur district. In Wasapur and other areas near Rohri people staged demonstration on Lansdowne Bridge against the municipal committee and the Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco).

The protesters said the municipal committee teams had not drained out stagnant rainwater from their areas since the start of rains in Sukkur. Sepco had suspended the power supply in the areas, affecting people going to mosques and those suffering from various diseases as well as children.

A large number of residents in New Pind and New Goth areas protested over failure of the municipal corporation in draining out the stagnant rainwater and prolonged suspension of power to their areas.

They appealed to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to direct officials to provide relief to people so that they could survive the current torrential rains which had turned into a calamity.

Similar protests were also held in different localities of Kandhkot and Larkana where the residents demonstrated outside the house of former Sindh home minister Suhail Anwar Siyal a day before.

Criticising lukewarm attitude of the district government, they alleged that neither they were being provided relief assistance nor dewatering arrangements were being made to drain rainwater from their areas.

They said that continuous heavy rains coupled with unannounced loadshedding of electricity and gas and battered communication system had made their lives miserable.

The rain-affectees hailing from the outskirts of Larkana, who had taken shelter in the Government Girls College, protested at Jinnahbagh Chowk during rains and condemned the poorly-taken relief measures.

The residents of OPF Model Colony also demonstrated against the poor relief and rehabilitation measures.

During the protest, they stopped vehicle of the Larkana commissioner who talked to them and held out assurance for draining out the rainwater.

Meanwhile, local artists also criticised the inattention of the district administration and protested against the deputy commissioner.

The people taking shelter in the Government Technical College, railway go-down area, Government Girls College and along rice canal were also complaining against the government’s poor services.

In Shikarpur, the protesters complained that municipal authorities and public health department did not bother to drain out rainwater.

They appealed to the chief minister to take notice of their plight and instruct the officials concerned to drain out rainwater from their areas so that they could return to their residences.

In Umerkot, scores of flood-affected people, including women, staged a demonstration in front of DC office in protest against the administration’s failure to provide them shelter and relief.

The protesters looted a mini truck loaded with tents during the demonstration.

The rain-affectees also staged protests in Kunri, Samaro and other towns in Tharparkar district.

Published in Dawn, August 26th, 2022