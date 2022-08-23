DAWN.COM Logo

India sacks 3 for accidentally launching missile into Pakistan in March

Reuters Published August 23, 2022 Updated August 23, 2022 09:00pm

The Indian Air Force said on Tuesday the government had sacked three officers for accidentally firing a missile into Pakistan in March, an incident that the two nuclear-armed rivals handled calmly as there were no casualties.

Military experts have in the past warned of the risk of accidents or miscalculations by the neighbours, which have fought three wars and engaged in numerous smaller armed clashes.

The BrahMos missile — a nuclear-capable, land-attack cruise missile jointly developed by Russia and India — was fired on March 9, prompting Pakistan to seek answers from New Delhi on the safety mechanisms in place to prevent accidental launches.

"A Court of Inquiry, set up to establish the facts of the case, including fixing responsibility for the incident, found that deviation from the Standard Operating Procedures by three officers led to the accidental firing of the missile," the air force said in a statement.

It said the government had dismissed the three officers with immediate effect on Tuesday.

According to the US-based Arms Control Association, the BrahMos missile's range is between 300 km (186 miles) and 500 km (310 miles), making it capable of hitting Islamabad from a northern Indian launch pad.

After the incident was reported, the Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) had summoned the Indian envoy to register a protest over the unprovoked violation of its airspace, saying such "irresponsible incidents" reflected the neighbouring country's "disregard for air safety and callousness towards regional peace and stability".

It also called for a thorough and transparent investigation of the incident, the results of which should be shared with Pakistan.

The Indian defence ministry had subsequently shared that the incident was "deeply regrettable" and attributed the "accidental firing" to a "technical malfunction". Following India's admission, Islamabad had questioned why New Delhi failed to immediately share information about the incident and acknowledged the occurrence only after Pakistan announced it, seeking clarification.

The FO had taken note of India accepting the missile accident, saying that the matter could not be addressed through the "simplistic explanation" by India and had listed a set of questions and issues in this regard, which it had said must be answered by the Indian authorities.

The United States had also later chimed in, saying that it had "no indication" that the missile launch was "anything other than an accident".

HashBrown®
Aug 23, 2022 08:02pm
If they start sacking all their incompetent personnel, who will be left to fly the aircraft?
Reply Recommend 0
Irtaza Malik Awan
Aug 23, 2022 08:03pm
Total hoax and sham investigation. They knew exactly what they were doing, which was to test Pakistan's detection and interception capability.
Reply Recommend 0
Nameless
Aug 23, 2022 08:03pm
Bur what was Pakistani air defence (chinese made) doing?? I don't like every time we are caught off gaurd.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbotabadi
Aug 23, 2022 08:10pm
Any decent society and country would have done exactly what India has done. Sacking three IAF officers is a great loss of the defence services.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghajnavi
Aug 23, 2022 08:11pm
This is just not enough those three must be prisoned Neighbours don't understand how close we could have been from a full scale war
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Aug 23, 2022 08:11pm
Well, that was needed. Our gov can’t sack anyone unless the Neutrals say so. They are above the government.
Reply Recommend 0
Jha
Aug 23, 2022 08:22pm
Court martial them and what was the motive behind it
Reply Recommend 0
Ilyas Kashmiri
Aug 23, 2022 08:28pm
Why sack, this is not some random fire cracker. It's an act of war.
Reply Recommend 0
Prince
Aug 23, 2022 08:32pm
@HashBrown®, now what about your air defense system?
Reply Recommend 0
Zaffer Abbas
Aug 23, 2022 08:37pm
Can not be accidental. Was not accidental...
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Aug 23, 2022 08:38pm
Sometimes it is hard to believe these stories especially when you go back to the Balakot bombing by India of a so called terror camp which ended up destroying our trees.
Reply Recommend 0
Bajwa
Aug 23, 2022 08:39pm
Democracy seems to be working there.
Reply Recommend 0
Que
Aug 23, 2022 08:39pm
What else to expect from incompetent Indian military!!!
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Aug 23, 2022 08:41pm
NO 'Accident'.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Aug 23, 2022 08:44pm
both sides need to have in place procedures and a degree of openness to prevent this kind of thing ever happening. This could have ended very badly, we were very lucky.
Reply Recommend 0
NORI
Aug 23, 2022 09:02pm
@HashBrown®, "If they start sacking all their incompetent personnel, who will be left to fly the aircraft?" Competent personnel, of course. Can't believe you didn't figure this out !!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Nikhil
Aug 23, 2022 09:29pm
@Prince, It proved itself beyond any doubt.
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 23, 2022 09:30pm
India is 10 steps ahead
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
Aug 23, 2022 09:34pm
Sorry, hard to believe.
Reply Recommend 0
Bhushan
Aug 23, 2022 09:36pm
@Akram, chill, it was empty missile just like a rocket without satellite.
Reply Recommend 0
MSA
Aug 23, 2022 09:37pm
Shameless Indian response
Reply Recommend 0
Imran khan (Mardan) kpk
Aug 23, 2022 09:37pm
Farce aka topi drama
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani
Aug 23, 2022 09:42pm
They will never tell the names.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Aug 23, 2022 09:46pm
@Ilyas Kashmiri , yes it has been tested that Pak Chinese radar is useless .that's the purpose ..
Reply Recommend 0
Aa
Aug 23, 2022 09:47pm
Why we did not sack anyone?
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Aug 23, 2022 09:48pm
There will be no Indian armed forces left if they started firing all of their coward and incompetent officers.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif Choudry
Aug 23, 2022 09:50pm
Strong statement! India should answer all the questions on the list. In the future ALL issues MUST be jointly investigated.
Reply Recommend 0
Moud
Aug 23, 2022 09:54pm
Beware, sometime technical incompetence leads to uncontrolable consequences.
Reply Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Aug 23, 2022 10:12pm
Another Topi Drama by Modi.
Reply Recommend 0
Lutera
Aug 23, 2022 10:13pm
@Fragile State , if it were just trees then why did Pakistan not let journalists there for a month?
Reply Recommend 0
Shehz
Aug 23, 2022 10:15pm
They "accidently" even shot down their own copter full of officers; accident prone nation or simply incompetent?
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Aug 23, 2022 10:21pm
This is what civilian supremacy looks like.
Reply Recommend 0
Bikram Singh
Aug 23, 2022 10:25pm
This is called India. This is called self respect. But few countries will never learn this. Proud of my country.
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
Aug 23, 2022 10:35pm
India donot need any enemy to kill it. Its own people incompetence will take it down. do hire some experienced people to take care of weapons. It could land also somewhere in India.
Reply Recommend 0
Bharat
Aug 23, 2022 10:35pm
@HashBrown®, We will Hire from our country
Reply Recommend 0
TTA IS RESPONSIBLE FOR TTP
Aug 23, 2022 10:51pm
Hand them over to Pakistan, this was deliberate, not accidental, unless the Indian army is this incapable and a joke.
Reply Recommend 0

