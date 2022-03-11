Dawn Logo

India 'deeply regrets' accidental firing of missile inside Pakistan

Dawn.comPublished March 11, 2022 - Updated March 11, 2022 06:48pm
This map shows the projectile of an Indian missile that entered Pakistan and fell in Khanewal district's Mian Channu area on Wednesday. — Photo ISPR

The Indian defence ministry regretted on Friday a missile that "accidentally" entered Pakistan and fell in Khanewal district's Mian Channu area on Wednesday, attributing the incident to a "technical malfunction".

"On 9 March 2022, in the course of routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile," the ministry said in a statement. "It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan."

"The government has taken serious view and ordered a high-level court of enquiry," the statement added.

The ministry said while the incident was "deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident".

The Indian defence ministry's statement comes a day after Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar briefed the media about the incident, calling for an explanation from Delhi.

"On March 9, at 6:43pm, a high-speed flying object was picked up inside the Indian territory by Air Defence Operations Centre of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF)," he told media persons in Islamabad, adding the object suddenly manoeuvred towards Pakistani territory from its initial course and violated Pakistan's air space, ultimately falling near Mian Channu at 6:50pm.

"It was a supersonic flying object, most probably a missile, but it was certainly unarmed," he said at the time.

"It is important to highlight that the flight path of this object endangered many international and domestic passenger flights — both in Indian and Pakistani air space — as well as human life and property on ground," he added.

"Whatever caused this incident to happen, it is for the Indians to explain. It, nevertheless, shows their disregard for aviation safety and reflects very poorly on their technological prowess and procedural efficiency," he further stated.

He said Pakistan "strongly protests this flagrant violation and cautions against recurrence of any such incident in the future".

Earlier today, the Foreign Office (FO) summoned the Indian envoy to register Pakistan's protest over the unprovoked violation of its airspace, saying such "irresponsible incidents" reflected the neighbouring country's "disregard for air safety and callousness towards regional peace and stability".

It also called for a thorough and transparent investigation of the incident, the results of which should be shared with Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed concern over the incident, saying that the international community and aviation bodies should take notice.

He said Pakistan would decide its next step after receiving India's explanation, adding that envoys of P-5 countries (permanent members of the United Nations Security Council) would be called to the FO and briefed about the incident.

Other political leaders also condemned the incident and appreciated the PAF's prompt response.

haris
Mar 11, 2022 06:22pm
That's behaving like a decent neighbor.
Reply Recommend 0
Super Dehati
Mar 11, 2022 06:22pm
India got scared of ISPR's press conference. Bravo Major General Babar Iftikhar.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Mar 11, 2022 06:23pm
I wonder what if they do it in Galwan..
Reply Recommend 0
Same One
Mar 11, 2022 06:26pm
They were just checking if neighbors are awake. If it had gone through unnoticed , they would have fired a dozen of charged ones ‘ by mistake’.
Reply Recommend 0
Oslowale
Mar 11, 2022 06:28pm
Something very very fishy. No such news in the Indian media
Reply Recommend 0
Asim
Mar 11, 2022 06:30pm
How do you know it was a mistake or a check that whether pak airforce can shoot the messile before it hits the target? It also shows our army's ability to stop an attack. I am proud pakistani, but at the same time, I am concerned now.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 11, 2022 06:30pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
Umair - Canada
Mar 11, 2022 06:31pm
It was test to verify the Pakistan defense capability. India succeeded and fell on Pakistan ground.
Reply Recommend 0
Jungraiz
Mar 11, 2022 06:31pm
"Accidental launch"??? And these guys have nukes!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Xyz
Mar 11, 2022 06:31pm
Oops... thats mature... we never make any mistakes!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid Mughal
Mar 11, 2022 06:32pm
Indian missiles malfunction, they shoot down their own choppers, & sink their own submarines, keep it up
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
Mar 11, 2022 06:33pm
Or this is their way to test Pakistani defense and anti-missile systems??
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Mar 11, 2022 06:33pm
They better regret it
Reply Recommend 0
Masood
Mar 11, 2022 06:33pm
Sensible stance. Pakistan must acknowledge.
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz
Mar 11, 2022 06:34pm
And thats it ? Creating unnecessary tension is stupid mistake and blunder !
Reply Recommend 0
Yasir
Mar 11, 2022 06:34pm
Indian forces being “professional“ as always.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Mar 11, 2022 06:34pm
India surrenders
Reply Recommend 0
Tanvir Khan
Mar 11, 2022 06:35pm
The science of psychology states that most human aggression is unconscious, which is normally compensated with a "Sorry!"
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Mar 11, 2022 06:36pm
Good.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Mar 11, 2022 06:38pm
No problem but please take care of accidental fire of nuke
Reply Recommend 0
Backtrack
Mar 11, 2022 06:40pm
India's acknowledgement is clearly owed to IK's strong leadership. Right? Right!
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed khan lehri
Mar 11, 2022 06:40pm
If the same would have been committed by Pakistan??? Then what would be the Indian reaction?
Reply Recommend 0
Arif Raza
Mar 11, 2022 06:42pm
It was to test and see if Pakistan has any IronDom kind of rubbish or not.
Reply Recommend 0

