'India to explain what happened in Mian Channu,' says DG ISPR after Indian projectile falls in Pakistan

Dawn.comPublished March 10, 2022 - Updated March 10, 2022 10:49pm
Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar addresses a press conference in Rawalpindi on Thursday.
Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar on Thursday briefed the media on an Indian "high speed flying object" that fell in Mian Channu, Khanewal district on Wednesday night.

"It was a supersonic flying object, most probably a missile, but it was certainly unarmed," he said.

Earlier reports had suggested that a private aircraft had crashed in the area.

"On March 9, at 6:43pm, a high speed flying object was picked up inside the Indian territory by Air Defence Operations Centre of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF)," he began. "From its initial course, the object suddenly manoeuvred towards Pakistani territory and violated Pakistan's air space, ultimately falling near Mian Channu at 6:50pm."

"When it fell, it damaged civilian properties," he said, adding no loss of life was reported.

"PAF continuously monitored the complete flying path of the object, from its point of origin near Sirsa in India to its point of impact, near Mian Channu.

"It initiated requisite tactical actions," he said.

"It is important to highlight that the flight path of this object endangered many international and domestic passenger flights — both in Indian and Pakistani air space — as well as human life and property on ground.

"Whatever caused this incident to happen, it is for the Indians to explain. It, nevertheless, shows their disregard for aviation safety and reflects very poorly on their technological prowess and procedural efficiency," he said, adding that this could have resulted in a major aviation disaster.

'Flagrant violation'

"Pakistan strongly protests this flagrant violation and cautions against recurrence of any such incident in the future," he warned.

Air Vice Marshall Tariq Zia told the media that at the time this projectile was picked up, there were two airway routes active and several commercial airlines in the area. "If you look at the speed and height of the projectile, it was 40,000 feet high, and the airlines were between 35,000 to 42,000 feet. This could have been very detrimental to the safety of passengers."

The DG also made it clear that there was no sensitive installation in Mian Channu where the projectile fell.

In response to a question, he said "testing and trial of such weapon systems do take place". "But what this was, India has to explain."

"This incident reflects the questionable capabilities of the human resources working on these programmes in India as well as this technology."

Asked for more details about the object, he said "we are not claiming anything right now". "As a responsible nation, we will wait for India to respond. We have given details of whatever we know right now. But it is for the Indians to explain what happened in Mian Channu."

"All our forces are alert to the threat and challenges that we face."

'Army has nothing to do with politics'

During the Q&A session, the DG ISPR was also asked whether the army was standing with Prime Minister Imran Khan, in relation to the current political situation and his impending no-confidence vote.

“I had clearly stated in my last press conference that the army has nothing do with politics,” he replied. “It is this way and it will remain this way."

He also requested that there "be no unnecessary speculations about this now".

Comments (29)
Dr Ali Khan
Mar 10, 2022 08:09pm
What could this be about? Is army taking over??
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistan First
Mar 10, 2022 08:11pm
Under current political heated environment in Pakistan and war between Russia and Ukraine and unrest in Afghanistan, it's seems Army might take over control of entire country and imposed Marshal Law for the safety of all Pakistanis in the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Mar 10, 2022 08:16pm
Army have to take control now
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed Khan
Mar 10, 2022 08:22pm
I really wish Army take over. It was so peaceful at Mushraf time.
Reply Recommend 0
Cris Dăn
Mar 10, 2022 08:27pm
@Pakistan First, good if so.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Mar 10, 2022 08:33pm
He will say that we are not taking sides. But the nation knows the reality.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Mar 10, 2022 08:36pm
A parallel government?
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Mar 10, 2022 08:41pm
... Hope his talk will be about ridding the country of terrorists.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheraz Ali
Mar 10, 2022 08:56pm
They will say we not supporting IK any more
Reply Recommend 0
Fair and balanced
Mar 10, 2022 09:04pm
We need to stay calm...
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Mar 10, 2022 09:08pm
Paf shot down Indian super sonic missile
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Mar 10, 2022 09:12pm
The timing seems very suspicious. First it was aircraft then it was missile, next it will be a bird.
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Mar 10, 2022 09:18pm
"high speed flying object" it must be a frisbee
Reply Recommend 0
Anjs
Mar 10, 2022 09:19pm
All strange things happening before no confidence vote.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Malaria amadick
Mar 10, 2022 09:33pm
No one cares about you and you will not get a response
Reply Recommend 0
Fawad bhai
Mar 10, 2022 09:44pm
Hopefully it was more than just a spy pigeon..
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
Mar 10, 2022 09:45pm
Spy Drone.
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Mar 10, 2022 09:46pm
So this is the technology indians brag about? Their missiles cant even reach any targets and just crash lands?
Reply Recommend 0
Pops
Mar 10, 2022 10:04pm
it's an unarmed supersonic Brahmos missile. They are just testing it's range.
Reply Recommend 0
Grandma
Mar 10, 2022 10:09pm
@Dr Ali Khan, No. BJP is taking over Bharath.
Reply Recommend 0
T-man
Mar 10, 2022 10:10pm
Send some fantastic tea back to India.
Reply Recommend 0
Saira Khan
Mar 10, 2022 10:15pm
Indians were trying to scare away Aussies as usual
Reply Recommend 0
Anju
Mar 10, 2022 10:16pm
Army must take control now and get rid of these lunatics.
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Mar 10, 2022 10:22pm
What is it. It was described as a trainer aircraft.
Reply Recommend 0
Sethi
Mar 10, 2022 10:38pm
It must be a Pigeon from India! :) :) — Indian pigeons do fly fast :) :)
Reply Recommend 0
Factrack
Mar 10, 2022 10:47pm
Indians are checking the air.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic 2
Mar 10, 2022 10:47pm
Must be an indian spy pigeon;-)
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Mar 10, 2022 10:50pm
Another flying coffin??
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Mar 10, 2022 10:51pm
Clearly a failed missile launch
Reply Recommend 0

