DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 20, 2022

Foreign engagement will be in line with Sharia: Taliban

Reuters Published August 20, 2022 Updated August 20, 2022 09:51am

PESHAWAR: The Taliban will deal with the international community in line with Sharia, the supreme leader of the group said, according to a copy of his speech shared by the information ministry on Friday.

Yet to be formally recognised as a government by any foreign capital, the group is struggling with a severe economic crisis due to strict enforcement of international sanctions and the cutting off of development aid.

Many governments, including Washington, have put pressure on the Taliban to ease its restrictions on women and to open schools for high-school aged girls.

Around 3,000 tribal leaders, officials and religious scholars had gathered in the southern city of Kandahar, where the group’s supreme spiritual leader Haibatullah Akhundzada is based, on Thursday, according to state-run news agency Bakhtar. It was the second such gathering since the group took power around a year ago.

“This meeting is called to think about the freedom we received by the blessing of Allah, which we achieved from the blood of our Mujahideen (fighters),” he said in the speech.

“We will deal with the international community as per Islamic Sharia ...if Sharia doesn’t allow it, we will not deal with any other country,” Akhundzada said.

Talks with US diplomats have continued, in particular over how to revive the country’s stalled banking sector and the possible release of frozen central bank assets held overseas. But officials have cautioned that many hurdles remain to any progress.

In an escalation of tensions, the United States last month carried out a drone strike in central Kabul to kill Al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri and accused the Taliban of violating an agreement between them by sheltering Zawahiri.

Thursday’s gathering issued several resolutions, according to Bakhtar news agency, including one condemning the drone strike and another saying any neighbouring country that allowed the use of its airspace for the strike was complicit.

The United States usually needs to receive permission from neighbouring nations to access landlocked Afghanistan via air.

Officials have not disclosed the drone’s travel path. Pakistan has said its airspace was not used for the attack.

Published in Dawn, August 20th, 2022

Afghan War
World

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (7)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 20, 2022 05:47am
United we stand, divided we fall.
Reply Recommend 0
Unicorn
Aug 20, 2022 10:23am
Rapists and murderers.
Reply Recommend 0
RizRiz
Aug 20, 2022 10:24am
Hypocrites using cell, aeroplanes and Banks but freedom fighters according to Imran khan
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Aug 20, 2022 10:36am
Afghanistan is the country of Opium and the Talibans are involved in Opium trade.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Aug 20, 2022 10:53am
Their country, their rules.
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Aug 20, 2022 11:15am
At least they have independent sovereign foreign policy..unlike us in Pakistan!!
Reply Recommend 0
Observer 2
Aug 20, 2022 11:27am
They know who gave airspace? It will trouble for the people of the country..Central Asian countries has no US airbase
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Changing tune
Updated 20 Aug, 2022

Changing tune

After about a week of remorse, it seems Imran is back to complaining about the establishment to the establishment.
Lifting import curbs
20 Aug, 2022

Lifting import curbs

LESS than two months after the passage of the national budget, the PML-N-led ruling coalition has announced new...
Unlawful number plates
20 Aug, 2022

Unlawful number plates

A CRACKDOWN against vehicles plying the roads using ‘AFR’ (applied for registration) number plates, as well as...
Pawn sacrifice
Updated 19 Aug, 2022

Pawn sacrifice

Concerns over torture allegedly perpetrated against Gill are valid and must be looked into forthwith.
Frozen conflict
19 Aug, 2022

Frozen conflict

THE recent discovery of the body of an Indian soldier lost in an ice storm on the Siachen glacier 38 years ago yet...
Deadly rains
19 Aug, 2022

Deadly rains

THERE seems to be no end to our monsoon misery. Deadly rains continue to lash several parts of the country,...