DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 02, 2022

Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in US drone strike in Afghanistan: Biden

Reuters | Agencies Published August 2, 2022 Updated August 2, 2022 05:34am
Osama bin Laden sits with his adviser Ayman al-Zawahiri during an interview with journalist Hamid Mir (not pictured), November 10, 2001. - Reuters
Osama bin Laden sits with his adviser Ayman al-Zawahiri during an interview with journalist Hamid Mir (not pictured), November 10, 2001. - Reuters

Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a US strike in Afghanistan over the weekend, American President Joe Biden said on Monday.

Zawahiri, an Egyptian surgeon who had a $25 million bounty on his head, helped coordinate the Sept 11, 2001, attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people.

US officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the United States carried out a drone strike in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday morning at 6:18 a.m. local time.

"Now justice has been delivered, and this terrorist leader is no more," Biden said in remarks from the White House. "We never back down."

US intelligence determined with "high confidence" that the man killed was Zawahiri, a senior administration official told reporters. No other casualties occurred.

"Zawahiri continued to pose an active threat to US persons, interests and national security," the official said on a conference call. "His death deals a significant blow to al Qaeda and will degrade the group's ability to operate."

There were rumors of Zawahiri's death several times in recent years, and he was long reported to have been in poor health.

His death raises questions about whether Zawahiri received sanctuary from the Taliban following their takeover of Kabul in August 2021. The official said senior Taliban officials were aware of his presence in the city.

The drone attack is the first known US strike inside Afghanistan since US troops and diplomats left the country in August 2021.

In a statement, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that a strike took place and strongly condemned it, calling it a violation of "international principles."

The senior US official said finding Zawahiri was the result of persistent counterterrorism work. The United States identified this year that Zawahiri's wife, daughter and her children had relocated to a safe house in Kabul, then identified that Zawahiri was there as well, the official said.

"Once Zawahiri arrived at the location, we are not aware of him ever leaving the safe house," the official said. He was identified multiple times on the balcony, where he was ultimately struck. He continued to produce videos from the house and some may be released after his death, the official said.

In the last few weeks, Biden convened officials to scrutinise the intelligence. He was updated throughout May and June and was briefed on July 1 on a proposed operation by intelligence leaders. On July 25, he received an updated report and authorised the strike once an opportunity was available.

A loud explosion echoed through Kabul early Sunday morning.

"A house was hit by a rocket in Sherpoor. There were no casualties as the house was empty," Abdul Nafi Takor, spokesman of the interior ministry, said earlier.

One Taliban source, requesting anonymity, said there had been reports of at least one drone flying over Kabul that morning.

With other senior al Qaeda members, Zawahiri is believed to have plotted the October 12, 2000, attack on the USS Cole naval vessel in Yemen which killed 17 US sailors and injured more than 30 others, the Rewards for Justice website said.

He was indicted in the United States for his role in the August 7, 1998, bombings of the US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania that killed 224 people and wounded more than 5,000 others.

Both bin laden and Zawahiri eluded capture when US-led forces toppled Afghanistan’s Taliban government in late 2001 following the Sept 11 attacks on the United States.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Gautom
Aug 02, 2022 05:47am
Will be interesting to hear what IK has to say about this.
Reply Recommend 0
Jusitce
Aug 02, 2022 05:49am
This is significant. Good job US. Shame on those who support Taliban and topple Ghani's Govt.
Reply Recommend 0
Rama
Aug 02, 2022 05:49am
We expect statement from Taliban Khan condemning US
Reply Recommend 0
Jaweed
Aug 02, 2022 05:50am
Dear Pakistanis, Please observe a moment of silence for our dear departed leader. We live in his spirit and shall keep living it until the rest of us become extinct.
Reply Recommend 0
Jusitce
Aug 02, 2022 05:50am
Pakistan might have helped with intelligent sharing. Hope that is true.
Reply Recommend 0
asim
Aug 02, 2022 05:50am
PTI supporters must be really upset. their ideological figure is gone
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Old habits die hard
Updated 01 Aug, 2022

Old habits die hard

Blurring of institutional boundaries over several years has led to a regrettable situation.
Musical chairs
01 Aug, 2022

Musical chairs

THE recent change of government in Punjab has triggered another round of musical chairs, with the provincial...
Muharram security
01 Aug, 2022

Muharram security

WITH the start of the month of Muharram, authorities throughout the country will need to remain extra vigilant to...
Funding disclosures
Updated 31 Jul, 2022

Funding disclosures

It is time for this matter to be settled so that the political process can move on.
The PTI XI
31 Jul, 2022

The PTI XI

A BIZARRE spectacle is playing out within the hallowed halls of parliament. On Thursday, the National Assembly...
‘Playing with fire’
31 Jul, 2022

‘Playing with fire’

THOSE hoping that Thursday’s over two-hour-long phone call between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping would help cool things...