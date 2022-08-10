DAWN.COM Logo

ARY CEO Salman Iqbal, anchorpersons booked; head of news arrested over Shahbaz Gill’s remarks

Dawn.com | Imtiaz Ali Published August 10, 2022 Updated August 10, 2022 01:55pm
<p>ARY’s Salman Iqbal (left) and Ammad Yousuf.— Photo courtesy: A Sports website/Twitter</p>

Karachi police have registered a first information report (FIR) against ARY Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Salman Iqbal and others in connection with some controversial remarks made by PTI leader Shahbaz Gill during a news programme, it emerged on Wednesday.

The police have also arrested Ammad Yousuf, the head of ARY News, from his residence in DHA, the news channel reported.

According to a copy of the FIR posted on ARY News website, producer Adeel Raja, Yousaf, and anchorpersons Arshad Sharif and Khawar Ghuman have also been nominated in the case registered on August 8.

The FIR, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, was registered on behalf of the state by Memon Goth Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Ateequr Rehman.

It was filed under Sections 121 (waging war against Pakistan), 506 (criminal intimidation), 505 (statements conducive to public mischief), 153 (wantonly provoking with the intent to cause riot), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 131 (abetting mutiny or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty), 124-A (sedition), 120 (concealing the design to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment), 34 (common intention) and 109 (abetment) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR said that a clip of a news bulletin, aired on August 8 by ARY News, had gone viral on social media, in which Gill had made “hateful remarks” against the Pakistan Army.

Sharif and Ghuman participated in the programme as analysts, the FIR said.

It alleged that by expressing such views in the programme, the PTI and ARY News were clearly creating a divide between sections of the armed forces that expressed loyalty to the party and those that did not.

“They are sowing hatred and rebellion in the armed forces,” the complainant further alleged, adding that they were also “threatening government officers against following the government’s directives”.

“This is a pre-meditated, organised conspiracy that is being used to create hatred between the armed forces and government departments in Sindh and other provinces,” the complainant said.

The FIR stated it was evident that individuals who participated in the programme had “perpetrated the conspiracy in collusion with the producer, director and CEO”, and that the acts committed by all these individuals be booked.

Yousaf arrested in Karachi: ARY

Meanwhile, ARY News reported that Yousaf was arrested in Karachi late on Tuesday night. A report published on its English website claimed that Yousaf was “arrested without a warrant from his residence located in Karachi’s DHA”.

“Police officers along with plain-clothed persons forcibly entered the house of Ammad Yousaf. The raiding team diverted the CCTV cameras of Yousaf’s house, and jumped into the house from the top of the main entrance,” the report said.

It added that the raiding team also took away the digital video recorder (DVR) of the CCTV cameras installed at Yousaf’s residence.

Siraj Ahmed of ARY News said that two police mobiles and a double cabin automobile arrived at Yousaf’s residence in DHA at around 2am and entered his home by scaling the wall.

Gill’s controversial comments

A day ago, the Pakistan Electronic and Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) had issued a show-cause notice to ARY News for airing comments from Gill, that it said were “highly hateful and seditious” remarks tantamount to “incite armed forces towards revolt”.

The notice went on to say that Gill was invited via a telephonic call for his comments and during his talk with the channel, Gill had alleged that the government was trying to provoke the lower and middle tier of the army against the PTI, saying the families of such “rank and file” support Imran Khan and his party “which is fuelling rage within the government”.

He had also alleged that the “strategic media cell” of the ruling PML-N was spreading false information and fake news to create divisions between PTI chief Imran Khan and the armed forces.

Gill had said the government leaders, including Javed Latif, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq, had lambasted the army in the past “and they were at the government positions now”.

“The statement made by the guest on ARY News is a violation of Article 19 of the Constitution as well as Pemra laws. Airing of such content on your news channel shows either weak editorial control on the content or the licensee is intentionally indulged in providing its platform to such individuals who intend to spread malice and hatred against state institutions for their vested interests,” the watchdog stated.

“Dr Gill tried to malign the federal government, claiming the government functionaries are spearheading a campaign through social media cell for propagating anti-army narrative.”

Subsequently, Gill was arrested by Islamabad police and booked under sedition charges. Earlier today, an Islamabad court granted police his two-day physical remand.

MA
Aug 10, 2022 01:49pm
Never heard if someone can buy respect by force.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar
Aug 10, 2022 01:52pm
Truly banana republic. Making a mocry of country, its citizens and the institutions. PDM doesn't need enemies, modeltown massacre mastermind is doing an amazing job.
Reply Recommend 0
Abrar
Aug 10, 2022 01:56pm
Mir Shakeel remained arrested during PTI tenure, PML(N) now returning the favor.....
Reply Recommend 0
ComfortablyNumb
Aug 10, 2022 01:58pm
Also, please take away his Karachi Kings team. We dont want ARY representing Karachi
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Aug 10, 2022 01:58pm
The end result of airing hateful and seditious content by ARY should be stopped forthwith. The govt. will not allow any private TV channel to cross red line when it become matter of national security where people like Shahbaz Gill and others openly ask junior officers of Pakistan Army to disobey orders of their senior officers. There is always a limit which govt. can tolerate but will never allow any person to go against defence related institutions who are securing the borders of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Nasser
Aug 10, 2022 01:59pm
Let's see how far can Imran take his egotistical battle, one can't wait to see the outcome!
Reply Recommend 0
Nawaz
Aug 10, 2022 02:00pm
They all must be jealous of the popularity of ARY news. Small and pathetic ppls can only think and do little. Shame on news media outlets for not standing with ARY.
Reply Recommend 0
Karim Hunzai (Berlin)
Aug 10, 2022 02:02pm
PMLN is a kind of gang which wants all Media houses to follow their orders but its not going to happen. there is still journalism left in this country.
Reply Recommend 0
zuk
Aug 10, 2022 02:04pm
So Rana Sanaullah has started implementing his threats taking cover of the army rank and file. Definitely not good for the country.
Reply Recommend 0
insaafian
Aug 10, 2022 02:06pm
fast descend into dysfunctional fascism where nothing is safe - shehbaz speed in making Pakistan a failed state.
Reply Recommend 0
SAk
Aug 10, 2022 02:07pm
PM of Islamic Republic of Islamabad zindabad.
Reply Recommend 0
humble Pakistani
Aug 10, 2022 02:09pm
Someone take all decisions in this country and when those decisions backfired and affect the lives of common people, no one is allowed to criticize their decision because they are holier than thou. Piece of advice this is not 1980-90 era.
Reply Recommend 0
HUMAYUN
Aug 10, 2022 02:10pm
What did he say? Like what Maryam and Nawaz had said in the past?
Reply Recommend 0
salman
Aug 10, 2022 02:12pm
Remember this moment. This present Govt will have to pay in the same coin.
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Aug 10, 2022 02:12pm
Good, about time these culprits are punished for spreading lies and hate.
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
Aug 10, 2022 02:13pm
OHH what a sad day ...
Reply Recommend 0

