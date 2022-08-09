DAWN.COM Logo

Shahbaz Gill arrested by Islamabad police for sedition, inciting public against state institutions: Sanaullah

Dawn.com | Shakeel Qarar Published August 9, 2022 Updated August 9, 2022 08:26pm
Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah address a press conference in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday confirmed that PTI leader Shahbaz Gill was arrested by the Islamabad police “in accordance with the law” on charges of sedition and inciting the public against the state institutions.

“He will be presented before a court tomorrow,” he said, adding that a first information report (FIR) had been registered against the PTI leader on behalf of the state.

Sanaullah revealed that the case was registered at Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Chandio’s complaint under sections 34 (common intention), 109 (abetment), 120 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 121 (waging war against state), 124-A (sedition), 131 (abetting mutiny, or attempt to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty), 153 (provoking to cause riot), 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Earlier in the day, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry claimed that Gill had been “abducted” from the Banigala Chowk by unidentified personnel in cars with missing number plates.

In a tweet later, he had added that Gill’s whereabouts and the details of the case against him were still unknown.

In a press conference alongside Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb today, the interior minister claimed that PTI chief Imran Khan had been working on a “narrative” to “create divisions in the military” after realising that he had been “trapped” in the foreign funding case and Toshakhana Reference.

“To remove the public’s attention from this, a narrative was formed in a meeting with Imran,” he said. “[During the meeting] Fawad Chaudhry and Shahbaz Gill were given the responsibility of spreading this narrative.

“A private news channel was also involved in this conspiracy,” the minister said, referring to ARY News. The channel had been issued a show-cause notice by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) yesterday for airing “hateful and seditious” remarks made by Gill.

Sanaullah went on to say that a preplanned programme had been aired on the news channel yesterday and Gill was taken on call. “He read out the entire narrative from a script.

“The sentences that were said are such that I think it is not in the national interest to repeat them,” he stated, claiming that the PTI leader went to the extent of “seducing people towards rebellion” and “inciting mutiny and sedition in the Pakistan Army ranks and files”.

Gill, the minister reiterated, had been arrested according to the law and through a proper procedure. “And I assure you we will treat him in accordance with the law.”

He also said that a “fair and transparent investigation” will be conducted, adding that a team had been formed.

Meanwhile, in response to a question, Sanaullah alleged that Gill’s comments had proven that the PTI was responsible for running the negative social media campaign on the tragic incident of army helicopter crash amid flood relief operation in Balochistan.

“Their [the PTI’s] social media was behind it […] and now people, who have been caught, are spilling everything.”

He said that the matter was “grave”, warning that whoever was found guilty would be arrested, irrespective of their position.

Abduction not arrest, says Imran Khan

Earlier in the day, Imran tweeted that Gill’s arrest was an “abduction, not an arrest”. “Can such shameful acts take place in any democracy? Political workers treated as enemies,” he said.

Imran also shared a video of Gill’s assistant who claimed that the party leader was “arrested”.

“I wasn’t unlocking the car so after moving it to the side, they also subjected me to violence — look at my neck — and after that, he (Gill) was also handcuffed and they broke the car windows with Kalashnikovs,” the assistant alleged, adding that Gill was dragged around as well and there were around eight to 10 cars.

In a video shared by the PTI’s Twitter account later, the assistant claimed that around 15-20 cars were present during the incident and Gill was roughed up as well.

He added that he was pressed by the unidentified men to hand over Gill’s cellphone but he refused. The assistant said that no warrant or legal documentation was shown during the ordeal.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening, PTI Islamabad President Ali Awan wrote a letter to the Islamabad police, seeking a copy of the first information report (FIR) of Gill’s arrest.

The letter also claimed that Gill was “tortured and humiliated”.

Later, PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said that the party would approach the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for Gill’s release, adding that a petition was being prepared.

‘Violation of human rights’

Meanwhile, several PTI leaders condemned Gill’s arrest.

Murad Saeed alleged that the windows of Gill’s car were smashed while his assistant was also assaulted.

He claimed that a “terrible plan” was hatched last night but PTI’s followers had sent a “clear message” that any action against party chairman Imran Khan would be crossing the “red line”.

Former human rights minister Shireen Mazari said Gill’s alleged abduction and ARY being taken off air were part of the “grand design of US regime change conspiracy and its abettors”.

PTI leader Farrukh Habib said the party could not be “intimidated and suppressed by such high tactics” and called for Gill’s immediate release.

He also claimed that Gill was arrested by the government

Condemning the incident, PTI leader Babar Awan said it was “proof” of how scared the government was.

In a press conference later in the day, Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister Omar Sarfraz Cheema said that the PTI expected higher courts to take immediate notice of Gill’s arrest.

He called the incident a “violation of human rights”, saying that even terrorists were not arrested in such a manner.

“If such measures aren’t stopped then the federal government will be responsible for the situation,” Cheema warned.

Separately, Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid claimed in a video message that his Islamabad residence was raided with “four cars and they sent a white clothes platoon to Lal Haveli”.

Rashid said he did not fear his arrest or going to jail, however, he warned that a warrant should be shown for his arrest, otherwise, “I want to record in front of the entire nation that I carry the legal and constitutional right to defend myself”.

However, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police debunked Rashid’s claims saying that there was “no truth” to it. It added that a “propaganda campaign” was being run regarding arrests of political leaders.

“Only the news issued by the spokesperson of the Islamabad police will be confirmed, citizens are requested not to listen to rumours.”

Gill’s controversial comments

A day ago, Pemra had issued a show-cause notice to ARY News for airing comments from Gill, that it said were “highly hateful and seditious” remarks tantamount to “incite armed forces towards revolt”.

The notice went on to say that Gill was invited via a telephonic call for his comments and during his talk with the channel, Gill had alleged that the government was trying to provoke the lower and middle tier of the army against the PTI, saying the families of such “rank and file” support Imran Khan and his party “which is fuelling rage within the government”.

He had also alleged that the “strategic media cell” of the ruling PML-N was spreading false information and fake news to create divisions between PTI chief Imran Khan and the armed forces.

Gill had said the government leaders, including Javed Latif, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq, had lambasted the army in the past “and they were at the government positions now”.

“The statement made by the guest on ARY News is a violation of Article 19 of the Constitution as well as Pemra laws. Airing of such content on your news channel shows either weak editorial control on the content or the licensee is intentionally indulged in providing its platform to such individuals who intend to spread malice and hatred against state institutions for their vested interests,” the watchdog stated.

“Dr Gill tried to malign the federal government, claiming the government functionaries are spearheading a campaign through social media cell for propagating anti-army narrative.”

‘PTI conspiracy against army’

Meanwhile, coalition leaders called Gill’s remarks “anti-national” and against the state institutions.

Federal minister and PML-N leader Khawaja Asif asserted that attacking the armed forces was unacceptable. By doing so, he continued, “Imran and his followers have proven that they are working on an agenda”.

PPP Senator Saleem Mandviwalla said that Gill had “exposed the PTI’s conspiracy against the army”. “We severely condemn Shahbaz Gill’s attempt to incite soldiers [against the army leadership],” he said.

The senator stated that Gill was a lecturer and should have been aware about the kind of statements that should be made.

“The PTI should explain whether Shahbaz Gill’s statement is the party’s policy?” he demanded, calling for legal proceedings against the PTI leader.

Additional reporting by Nadir Guramani

Ahmed
Aug 09, 2022 02:32pm
Another drama of PTI actors.
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Aug 09, 2022 02:34pm
Fascism under neutral regime, first 25th May and now propoganda against social media.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid Shafiq
Aug 09, 2022 02:35pm
No worries he shall come back after software update.
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Aug 09, 2022 02:36pm
How symbolic - on the day of ashura - the return of injustice and cruelty - is there no decent general in the pak army that can put a stop to this????
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Aug 09, 2022 02:36pm
shameless government run by gangsters..
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Aug 09, 2022 02:39pm
Formal complaint may be lodged by Mr. Shahbaz's family with relevant authorities
Reply Recommend 0
ismailkhan22
Aug 09, 2022 02:40pm
Rana Sanaullah will never disappoints fascists ...
Reply Recommend 0
Jawad Asif
Aug 09, 2022 02:41pm
Fascism at its peak
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Aug 09, 2022 02:41pm
He was picked up for talking against the state and comitting treason.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 09, 2022 02:42pm
Unfortunately, old, bad, corrupt, cunning, crooked, cruel, illegal, immoral and unethical habits and practices die hard.
Reply Recommend 0
Umair Ansari
Aug 09, 2022 02:43pm
PTI is being trapped by imported government into fight with Institutions resultantly
Reply Recommend 0
Novoice
Aug 09, 2022 02:45pm
Shabaz Gill, Fawad Ch, Shazad Akbar and Shirin Mazari. These four and their leader Niazi have spread so much hatred, fear, lies and hypocrisy that they should be tried for treason.
Reply Recommend 0
expat_uae
Aug 09, 2022 02:46pm
Looks like PTI drama for gaining public sympathy, he is not important for PTI (PTI is a one man show) and does nothing except ranting
Reply Recommend 0
Jim
Aug 09, 2022 02:48pm
What the General Bajwa is trying to prove? Whole world is watching! Enough is enough!
Reply Recommend 0
irfan
Aug 09, 2022 02:49pm
Pakistan is slowly turning into north korea with this corrupt regime
Reply Recommend 0
irfan
Aug 09, 2022 02:49pm
@Ahmed, How is it drama? You PMLN people really are blind
Reply Recommend 0
AZMAT ALI SHAH
Aug 09, 2022 02:49pm
Umme Hareem strikes again. Swat is being taken over again by the militants and Umme Hareem is busy abducting politicians in broad daylight. What have we done to deserve this
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Aug 09, 2022 02:50pm
He deserves
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Aug 09, 2022 02:50pm
Criminal government in action the only dirty tricks they have left is abduction of people
Reply Recommend 0
Hafeez Shaikh
Aug 09, 2022 02:51pm
Plunderers in action against PTI stalwarts!!!
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Aug 09, 2022 02:52pm
Our government is turning into nazi regime
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir S.
Aug 09, 2022 02:52pm
Is this the same US which donated 36 vehicles to KP government and met with the CM of KP? I hope the CM mentioned the conspiracy in the meeting, lodged protect and of course refused to accept the donation of vehicles.
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Khan
Aug 09, 2022 02:52pm
This is an act to pressurise the mouthpiece of PTI to minimise social media campaign against the 13 parties coalition which the later proved to be husk in front of PTI overwhelming victory in the last election.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Aug 09, 2022 02:53pm
Fake Drama by a failed Actor of PTI on the holy day of Aashora. Shame on you...people remember gill's earlier drama of Fake accident.
Reply Recommend 0
tariq
Aug 09, 2022 02:55pm
Car attacked video online. If PDM play dirty IK will need to release videos of Mir jafar level corruption. Be careful PDM. Do not press the wrong button
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq Awan
Aug 09, 2022 02:56pm
I guess government is not left with any other option to this nuisance. The government must deal with the Hate Speech with iron fist.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Aug 09, 2022 02:57pm
what ever happened to free speech? what was so seditious about one mans opinion?
Reply Recommend 0
DK
Aug 09, 2022 02:57pm
@Abdullah, talking as a patriot has become a crime? this is criminal act and seriously needs charges.
Reply Recommend 0
DK
Aug 09, 2022 02:58pm
abduction is a criminal act and needs charges.
Reply Recommend 0
HUMAYUN
Aug 09, 2022 02:58pm
Government hell bent on creating unrest in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
ZAK
Aug 09, 2022 02:59pm
desperate acts of neutrals acting above law, but the time will come when justice will be served to all the hidden hands.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Aug 09, 2022 02:59pm
In what other country would a car with no plates be allowed on the road? let alone have state security kidnap people outside the rule of law.
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Aug 09, 2022 03:00pm
What are all you PTI trolls crying about fascism and cruelty this was very common when IK was in power. Same HR minister mazari never was vocal then??? Because it’s happening to you now you don’t like it
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan
Aug 09, 2022 03:02pm
Another episode of PTI drama
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Ahmed
Aug 09, 2022 03:03pm
Send him back where he came from. Nuisance for the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Aug 09, 2022 03:03pm
What a country? It belongs to criminals, it’s criminals heaven!
Reply Recommend 0
Keamariwala
Aug 09, 2022 03:06pm
So is speaking against the government is treason? When the current ministers were demanding article 6 against the current President of Pakistan that was treasonous.
Reply Recommend 0
A
Aug 09, 2022 03:07pm
Has PML come down to this? Is it fake just drama? OR is it USA?
Reply Recommend 0
Akhtar Husain
Aug 09, 2022 03:07pm
Peace and prosperity would return to Pakistan, only if IK stops using abusive language. He is solely responsible for creating hate environments.
Reply Recommend 0
Umer Liaqat
Aug 09, 2022 03:07pm
Army Establishment as usual.
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Aug 09, 2022 03:13pm
Normal occurrence in Pakistan. A nation which has lost its way.
Reply Recommend 0
Alrehan
Aug 09, 2022 03:13pm
Finally neutrals have done something right. They need to take control of those elements who are spreading hatred
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Aug 09, 2022 03:14pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, thanks for reminding us of prevailing ground reality.
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Aug 09, 2022 03:14pm
Imported government behaving like mafia. Shame on them.
Reply Recommend 0
Ijaz
Aug 09, 2022 03:14pm
As ye sow, so shall ye reap.
Reply Recommend 0
Keamariwala
Aug 09, 2022 03:17pm
@Abdullah, please read up and then comment, otherwise one simply appears to be uneducated, State and the government are not one and the same, governments come and go, the state stays. Governments are and should be criticized whenever needed. This is not treason.
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Aug 09, 2022 03:17pm
@Novoice, First person tried should be the one who escaped with platelets.
Reply Recommend 0
Doc
Aug 09, 2022 03:18pm
What a joke! Everyone knows Mr. Gill and his drama.
Reply Recommend 0
AA
Aug 09, 2022 03:20pm
PTI leaders must not stay in islamabad
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Aug 09, 2022 03:21pm
Desperate Nuetrals have no clue what to do.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Aug 09, 2022 03:21pm
He abuses political opponents in Urdu, English and Punjabi languages. I don't know what sort of lectures he use to give to students in US university which he claims. He must be taken to some secret location for de-briefing and after he will return home duly fixed properly, mentally and physically both. Elderly people always advice that before speaking one should think what he is speaking about, but he never give a serious thought to the advice of elderly people A very immature personality.
Reply Recommend 0
ZAK
Aug 09, 2022 03:21pm
Anger and hatred against Neutrals anti-state acts have skyrocketed.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Aug 09, 2022 03:22pm
Now we are getting closer to Sri Lanka... bring it on.
Reply Recommend 0
Augustine Mathias
Aug 09, 2022 03:24pm
Islamic Republic of Pakistan !!! ....
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Aug 09, 2022 03:25pm
This gov is very worried now... they see their end coming and don't know what to do. Well London and Dubai have proved safe haven so far
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Aug 09, 2022 03:26pm
I urge contrymen to bear arms. This is the only way we will get azadi from neutrals and fascist govt
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Aug 09, 2022 03:26pm
Neutrals and umme harim behind this.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Aug 09, 2022 03:27pm
PDM, PMLN maryam and neutrals are behind this
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Aug 09, 2022 03:27pm
Last gasps from neutrals. Mr. Neutral will be kicked out soon.
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Aug 09, 2022 03:29pm
What are you trying to prove ? Enough is enough. Don't worry, your time will come, you haven't learnt anything from history.
Reply Recommend 0
The Truth Spy
Aug 09, 2022 03:36pm
@Hamid Shafiq, it happens only in third world country's like you people where you have no life
Reply Recommend 0
Bay Adab
Aug 09, 2022 03:37pm
Imported fascist government
Reply Recommend 0
Yasir
Aug 09, 2022 03:42pm
This country is definitely heading towards a Civil War ...
Reply Recommend 0
Tarik
Aug 09, 2022 03:43pm
@Jim, General Bajwa needs to step aside and save country from total chaos!
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Aug 09, 2022 03:44pm
Shame on neutrals, for playing these games! All they have given to Pakistan is 75 years of load shedding!
Reply Recommend 0
JAAN-BHITTANI
Aug 09, 2022 03:45pm
He should have been arrested long before..
Reply Recommend 0
Tom
Aug 09, 2022 03:45pm
@Salman, before that he has neutraluzed the entire country!
Reply Recommend 0
Rm 44
Aug 09, 2022 03:47pm
@Abdullah, And if that is the reason,why isn't Nani in prison?
Reply Recommend 0
farhan
Aug 09, 2022 03:53pm
As you sow, so shall you reap....
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Aug 09, 2022 03:57pm
Imported working with some special interest neutrals. Trying to muzzle facts will not work.
Reply Recommend 0
salman
Aug 09, 2022 03:59pm
why are neutrals so insecure ?
Reply Recommend 0
Muneer
Aug 09, 2022 03:59pm
Fascism Hypocrisy and Neutralcracy at work.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. JohnnieWalker
Aug 09, 2022 04:02pm
Taste a dose of your own medicine brother.
Reply Recommend 0
MOAZ
Aug 09, 2022 04:15pm
All these noonies are celebrating. Just wait till your turn comes.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hassan
Aug 09, 2022 04:16pm
Shame, fascists regime.
Reply Recommend 0
Fahmida
Aug 09, 2022 04:20pm
Imran Nazi's Drama Episode 2
Reply Recommend 0
Asfand
Aug 09, 2022 04:20pm
@Novoice, agreed 100%
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Aug 09, 2022 04:25pm
Who have abducted him. Current govt has no courage
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Aug 09, 2022 04:26pm
American backed fascism in action.
Reply Recommend 0
Later
Aug 09, 2022 04:30pm
Prayers for IK , his cause and his men!
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Aug 09, 2022 04:30pm
The corrupts are now kidnapping the PTI leaders. These thugs are playing with fire.
Reply Recommend 0
Abaseen
Aug 09, 2022 04:36pm
Drama as usual.
Reply Recommend 0
Soothsayer
Aug 09, 2022 07:47pm
It’s very clear from the comments being printed that PML-N media cell is in super active mode. Let’s see how long this lasts.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Aug 09, 2022 07:48pm
Sicilian Mafia defending state institution....
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Aug 09, 2022 07:50pm
Rana Sanaullah needs to be in jail.
Reply Recommend 0
HUMAYUN
Aug 09, 2022 07:54pm
Arrest Maryam on the same charges please
Reply Recommend 0

