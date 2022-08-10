DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 10, 2022

Islamabad court grants police two-day physical remand of PTI's Shahbaz Gill

Tahir Naseer Published August 10, 2022 Updated August 10, 2022 01:06pm
<p>PTI leader Shehbaz Gill photographed at a district and sessions court in Islamabad while in police custody on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

PTI leader Shehbaz Gill photographed at a district and sessions court in Islamabad while in police custody on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Wednesday granted police two-day physical remand of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, a day after he was arrested by police on charges of sedition and inciting the public against the state institutions.

Police were also directed to produce Gill before the court on August 12 (Friday), while the investigating officer was told to get the PTI leader medically examined.

Gill, who is PTI chief Imran Khan's chief of staff, was arrested from Banigala Chowk on Tuesday — an act that the PTI has termed as an "abduction".

The arrest came in the wake of the Pakistan Electronic and Media Regulatory Authority issuing a show-cause notice to ARY News for airing controversial remarks by Gill, which the authority described as "highly hateful and seditious" and tantamount to inciting the "armed forces towards revolt".

On Wednesday, Gill was presented before Duty Magistrate Umar Bashir by Kohsar police, which submitted an application to the court for his physical remand.

Before the hearing began, police barred journalists from entering the courtroom, saying that it was the judge's instructions.

According to the court order, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the investigating officer sought Gill's physical remand for 14 days for further investigation "in respect of other persons allegedly involved in the commission of the offence".

The order said Gill's remand was also sought for the recovery of the "mobile phone allegedly used for the commission of the offence" for the purpose of voice matching through forensics, and to verify that "the interview given by the accused from the head office of the media house which is situated in Karachi".

Moreover, the order stated that the remand was sought for the "verification of the video from the media house".

Gill's lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, argued that there were no grounds for his client's physical remand as he had been in police custody for approximately 24 hours. He also told the court that his client had been tortured and requested a medical examination for Gill.

The court initially reserved its judgement on the police's application but later granted them two-day physical remand of the PTI leader.

Speaking to the media outside the courtroom, Gill said that there was nothing in his controversial remarks that caused embarrassment, adding that he was a patriot.

He also asserted that he did not try to instigate anyone. "Officers within the bureaucracy, who are saying the wrong thing, I talked about them," he said.

Meanwhile, his lawyer said that Gill's clothes were stained with blood and questioned where the PTI leader had been detained prior to being presented before the court.

Fawad hopes 'misunderstandings will resolve soon'

After Gill was remanded, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry expressed hope that "misunderstandings" pertaining to Gill's case would be soon resolved.

"Shahbaz Gill's words may be inappropriate, but words don't make [any person] a traitor," he tweeted in a response to journalist Ansar Abbasi asking whether any PTI leader had condemned Gill's remarks that "encouraged rebellion in the army" yet.

Chaudhry added that people like Gill were an "asset" to Pakistan and the army, adding that he was a "patriot".

In a subsequent tweet, he reiterated the hope of misunderstandings being resolved soon, saying that differences between the "country's largest political party and the institution that ensures national security were disastrous" for Pakistan.

"All-out efforts are being made for resolving misunderstandings," he said, adding that "political parties, too, should not go too far against each other.

"As a result of recent events, democarcy has weakened in the country and human rights have been violated."

Case against Gill

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday had confirmed that Gill was arrested by Islamabad police "in accordance with the law" on charges of sedition and inciting the public against the state institutions.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said that a first information report (FIR) had been registered against the PTI leader on behalf of the state.

Sanaullah said that the case was registered on the complaint of Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Chandio under Sections 34 (common intention), 109 (abetment), 120 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 121 (waging war against state), 124-A (sedition), 131 (abetting mutiny, or attempt to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty), 153 (provoking to cause riot), 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The interior minister claimed that PTI chief Imran Khan had been working on a "narrative" to "create divisions in the military" after realising that he had been "trapped" in the foreign funding case and Toshakhana Reference.

"To remove the public's attention from this, a narrative was formed in a meeting with Imran," he said. "[During the meeting] Fawad Chaudhry and Shahbaz Gill were given the responsibility of spreading this narrative.

"A private news channel was also involved in this conspiracy," the minister said, referring to ARY News. Later, he tweeted that the "script" was prepared under Imran's supervision and propagated by Gill on ARY News.

Sanaullah also alleged that Gill's comments had proven that the PTI was responsible for running a negative social media campaign on the recent army helicopter crash in Balochistan.

"Their [the PTI's] social media was behind it [...] and now people, who have been caught, are spilling everything."

He said that the matter was "grave", warning that whoever was found guilty would be arrested, irrespective of their position.

Gill's controversial comments

A day ago, Pemra had issued a show-cause notice to ARY News for airing comments from Gill, that it said were "highly hateful and seditious" remarks tantamount to "incite armed forces towards revolt".

The notice went on to say that Gill was invited via a telephonic call for his comments and during his talk with the channel, Gill had alleged that the government was trying to provoke the lower and middle tier of the army against the PTI, saying the families of such "rank and file" support Imran Khan and his party "which is fuelling rage within the government".

He had also alleged that the "strategic media cell” of the ruling PML-N was spreading false information and fake news to create divisions between PTI chief Imran Khan and the armed forces.

Gill had said the government leaders, including Javed Latif, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq, had lambasted the army in the past "and they were at the government positions now".

"The statement made by the guest on ARY News is a violation of Article 19 of the Constitution as well as Pemra laws. Airing of such content on your news channel shows either weak editorial control on the content or the licensee is intentionally indulged in providing its platform to such individuals who intend to spread malice and hatred against state institutions for their vested interests," the watchdog stated.

"Dr Gill tried to malign the federal government, claiming the government functionaries are spearheading a campaign through social media cell for propagating anti-army narrative."

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (41)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
bhaRAT©
Aug 10, 2022 10:43am
This bunch of looters in Govt are pathetic!! These crooks in Govt keep shooting their own foot with such acts. It only makes people turn against them even more. They never learn!
Reply Recommend 0
Gaby
Aug 10, 2022 10:51am
He is American
Reply Recommend 0
Akhtar Husain
Aug 10, 2022 10:52am
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0
ZAK
Aug 10, 2022 10:59am
Days will come soon when all these imported criminals will be inside jail forever, and people will be rejoicing the true freedom.
Reply Recommend 0
Shiraz
Aug 10, 2022 10:59am
IK is losing a golden opportunity here and the govt is cashing it. Can someone tell ik to sit down and let the bananas enjoy the over heated inflation. He is diverting attention while attracting one.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 10, 2022 11:00am
@Akhtar Husain, This cabal of crooks in Govt have "sown" far more bad seeds. No match. Check their past record!!
Reply Recommend 0
Umair Altaf
Aug 10, 2022 11:04am
PMLN and PDM is over seems very clear for their act of frustration
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 10, 2022 11:04am
@Gaby, NS is Londoner, always there!!
Reply Recommend 0
Texan
Aug 10, 2022 11:04am
Problems: Economy-Inflation-Dollar-IMF-Flood-... Strategy: keep everyone focus on IK, PTI, Tosha Khana, and Foreign funding.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal
Aug 10, 2022 11:12am
How can the government arrest a US national?
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Aug 10, 2022 11:14am
Words of a corrupt thug Rana Sanaulha who is being used to fabricate these charges.
Reply Recommend 0
Eijaz Khan
Aug 10, 2022 11:14am
Everybody remembers the languages of Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, and one in only the hot favorite London man.
Reply Recommend 0
Asfand
Aug 10, 2022 11:21am
@Gaby, dual nationals can do drawing room political discussions only no real love
Reply Recommend 0
An Outsider
Aug 10, 2022 11:26am
Govt is building so many cases in desperation but forgetting that they’ve done same acts in the past
Reply Recommend 0
Ma
Aug 10, 2022 11:35am
He will be fixed in two days
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Faisal
Aug 10, 2022 11:37am
Conclusion: you can not say anything about sacred COW.
Reply Recommend 0
Texas Tariq
Aug 10, 2022 11:50am
No one should be allowed to attack the state institutions in such a crude manner, PTI is disappointing. I had great hopes but all they do is lie, insult, destroy foreign relations, see a conspiracy under every rock. Such an immature person Imran Khan. He has the worst team.
Reply Recommend 0
Texas Tariq
Aug 10, 2022 11:51am
@Gaby, so what?
Reply Recommend 0
Rocket
Aug 10, 2022 11:51am
The best torture for Mr Gill is to force him to listen his own previous press conferences in Rana SunaUllah voice
Reply Recommend 0
ALI
Aug 10, 2022 11:55am
Funny how no action was taken against Nawas, shabaz and his son...this is how fast justice works in this country
Reply Recommend 0
Tajammal
Aug 10, 2022 11:58am
NEUTRALS at their extreme
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Aug 10, 2022 12:10pm
These are the only dirty tactics this corrupt government can use
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Aug 10, 2022 12:12pm
He didnt even say anything extreme against the military anyone can see that. Go look up the extreme language Maryam, Nawaz, Rana and other PMLN leaders used against the military just few years back.
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Aug 10, 2022 12:12pm
Neutral is fascist
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Aug 10, 2022 12:17pm
Every move you make Every bond you break Every step you take We(the people) will be watching you
Reply Recommend 0
Shabnam
Aug 10, 2022 12:20pm
The murdered politician is roaming around free but the decent politician is under arrest—what a joke.
Reply Recommend 0
Farouk Khan
Aug 10, 2022 12:21pm
Correction: Prohibited funding
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic
Aug 10, 2022 12:23pm
Fascism in full swing! What goes around comes around. I hope Mr. Gil becomes the new Interior Minister in the next IK government, so he can pay back in full to the Sanaullah dirty tricks!
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Aug 10, 2022 12:29pm
The nation is not as stupid as neutrals think. We are all watching and at the first opportunity to vote we will bring in Khan with overwhelming majority. Then what will you do?
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Aug 10, 2022 12:29pm
So Sad.
Reply Recommend 0
Nir
Aug 10, 2022 12:29pm
Neutrals are getting desperate.
Reply Recommend 0
Nasreen
Aug 10, 2022 12:31pm
Classic fascism.
Reply Recommend 0
Ntwad
Aug 10, 2022 12:33pm
Tactical error.This is going to boomerang back on to the army.
Reply Recommend 0
Haq
Aug 10, 2022 12:34pm
@Gaby, He is American And Pakistani thrrough and through.
Reply Recommend 0
Haq
Aug 10, 2022 12:35pm
@Asfand, @Gaby, dual nationals can do drawing room political discussions only no real love Like Nawaz sharif and his sons.
Reply Recommend 0
Zaffer Abbas
Aug 10, 2022 12:35pm
Do more is going to cost the neutrals far more is status and prestige..
Reply Recommend 0
Haq
Aug 10, 2022 12:35pm
@Ma, He will be fixed in two days Not likely. This movement is genuine.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman Chaudhri
Aug 10, 2022 12:35pm
The atrocities of this state will cause major damage to this country. This is pathetic.
Reply Recommend 0
Razak Nasir
Aug 10, 2022 12:36pm
Meanwhile, all the PMLN leaders who abused judiciary and other powerful institution are roaming freely. This country is going nowhere with these thugs!
Reply Recommend 0
Haq
Aug 10, 2022 12:36pm
Time 'neutrals' became neutral and let people decide in elections.
Reply Recommend 0
Careless Whispers
Aug 10, 2022 12:37pm
The tables have turned
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Beyond the pale
Updated 09 Aug, 2022

Beyond the pale

When such ugliness is unleashed, everyone at some point suffers the fallout.
Burying Gaza
Updated 10 Aug, 2022

Burying Gaza

One fails to understand how the senseless killing of a child can be brushed so coldly under the carpet.
Celebrate the athlete
09 Aug, 2022

Celebrate the athlete

TALK about delivering on your promise: javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem did that in the grandest style at the...
An unseemly dispute
08 Aug, 2022

An unseemly dispute

THERE is clarity, but perhaps not of the kind that Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial hoped to achieve when...
Unfair on taxpayers
Updated 08 Aug, 2022

Unfair on taxpayers

Unfair move has drawn valid criticism as it coincides with drastic increase in income tax on salaried people and corporates.
Polio nightmare
08 Aug, 2022

Polio nightmare

AS if the resurgence of polio in southern KP were not enough, officials and international monitoring bodies must now...