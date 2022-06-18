DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 18, 2022

Attack on Sikh temple in Kabul kills two

Published June 18, 2022 - Updated June 18, 2022 01:10pm
A view shows smoke rising from a building in Kabul, Afghanistan on June 18, 2022 in this still image obtained from a social media video. —Reuters
A view shows smoke rising from a building in Kabul, Afghanistan on June 18, 2022 in this still image obtained from a social media video. —Reuters

An attack on a Sikh temple in the Afghan capital of Kabul killed at least two people and injured seven on Saturday, following a blast in a car loaded with explosives, officials said, but there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Grey smoke billowed over the area in images aired by domestic broadcaster Tolo. A Taliban interior spokesman said attackers had laden a car with explosives but it had detonated before reaching its target.

Taliban authorities were securing the site, he added.

"There were around 30 people inside the temple," said a temple official, Gornam Singh. "We don't know how many of them are alive or how many dead."

Temple authorities did not know what to do, as the Taliban were not allowing them inside, Singh told Reuters.

A spokesman for Kabul's commander said his forces had taken control of the area and cleared it of attackers. One Sikh worshipper had been killed in the attack and one Taliban fighter killed during the clearing operation, he added.

Since taking power in August, the Taliban say they have secured Afghanistan, although international officials and analysts say the risk of a resurgence in militancy remains.

Some attacks in recent months have been claimed by the Islamic State militant group.

Sikhs are a tiny religious minority in largely Muslim Afghanistan, comprising about 300 families before the country fell to the Taliban. But many left afterwards, say members of the community and media.

Like other religious minorities, Sikhs have been a continual target of violence in Afghanistan. An attack at another temple in Kabul in 2020 that killed 25 was claimed by Islamic State.

India's foreign ministry expressed concern over reports of the attack. "We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details," foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.

Saturday's explosion follows a blast at a mosque in the northern city of Kunduz the prev

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Jun 18, 2022 01:55pm
So sad why someone attack on innocent people?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Some good news
Updated 18 Jun, 2022

Some good news

Being downgraded to the grey list again would do irreparable damage to the economy and international trade.
NA-240 violence
18 Jun, 2022

NA-240 violence

THE ugly scenes witnessed in Karachi’s NA-240 constituency during Thursday’s by-poll are a reminder of the...
Lights out
18 Jun, 2022

Lights out

THE Sindh government yesterday became the first provincial administration to enforce the early closure of markets in...
Fuel price woes
Updated 17 Jun, 2022

Fuel price woes

Unless govt can find new streams of revenue to create fiscal space for subsidies, public will bear brunt of inflation.
FM’s Iran visit
17 Jun, 2022

FM’s Iran visit

THOUGH there is great potential in the Pakistan-Iran relationship, geopolitical complications, particularly since ...
Punjab budget, finally
17 Jun, 2022

Punjab budget, finally

PUNJAB is where the battle for power will be fought between the PML-N-led ruling coalition and the opposition PTI,...