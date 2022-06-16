DAWN.COM Logo

Imran invites nation to take to streets, hold 'peaceful demonstrations' on Sunday against inflation

Dawn.com Published June 16, 2022 - Updated June 16, 2022 10:55pm
Former prime minister Imran Khan speaks during a video message. — Screengrab
Former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday urged the public to take to the streets on Sunday (June 19) at 9pm to stage a "peaceful demonstration" against rising inflation, which he said has been the doing of a government "incapable of handling the economy".

In a recorded video message, Imran warned that inflation would soar even higher in days to come if the nation "kept sitting idly".

"I am inviting the entire nation for a peaceful protest against inflation. I invite trade unions, professionals, doctors, engineers, clerks, and government workers to take to the streets," appealed the ex-PM.

He said he wanted to ask the incumbent rulers why they "indulged in a conspiracy" when they were not capable of handling the economy and the country.

Imran said the nation remembers the narrative of the incumbent government leaders when they were in the opposition and used to critique inflation. "Now the reality is before everyone."

"When we left the government, petrol was priced at Rs150 per litre and it was raised by Rs50 in our three-and-a-half-year tenure," the ex-PM recalled.

Imran said that the International Monetary Fund was also pressing the PTI government to raise fuel prices, because of which "we had reserved Rs200 billion in subsidies realising the impending impact of fuel price hike on the public."

He noted the government had raised the price of petrol by Rs85 in mere 20 days — contrary to Rs50 hike made by the PTI in its nearly four-year rule — and expressed apprehension that the prices would go even further up.

The former premier warned that a further hike in diesel prices would wreak an "economic havoc" in the country.

He said his government had left the electricity tariff at Rs16 per unit, lamenting that the new government had since taken it to Rs30 per unit.

"A 20kg sack of wheat was available for Rs1,100 and it has now surged to Rs1,500. Similarly, ghee price has been hiked to Rs650 per kg from Rs400."

Rakshanda
Jun 16, 2022 11:31pm
Go Niazi Go
Reply Recommend 0
salman
Jun 16, 2022 11:36pm
Very wise words from IK. PDM and their handlers will crumble with their own weight.
Reply Recommend 0
Carafe
Jun 16, 2022 11:39pm
Peacefully protest march in the streets and global prices come down, rupee goes up, deficits disappear. Why don’t all countries know of this magical plan?
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Ahmed
Jun 16, 2022 11:41pm
Do whatever you have to do people. Just bring me back in power. How long am I going to survive on those 14 crors I made selling that Toshakhana watch?
Reply Recommend 0

