DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 18, 2022

In talks with IMF, Miftah agrees govt will have to take 'tough decisions'

AFP | Tahir Sherani Published May 18, 2022 - Updated May 18, 2022 07:43pm

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Wednesday told the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that the government understood the current economic crisis and agreed that it would have to take "tough decisions" while mitigating the effects of inflation on middle to low-income groups.

Earlier today, the government began talks with the Fund over the release of a $1 billion tranche under an Extended Fund Facility, a process slowed by concerns about the pace of economic reforms in the country. The talks are being held in the Qatari capital Doha, the Ministry of Finance said, and are expected to continue into next week.

However, the finance minister, Minister of State Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, Finance Secretary Hamed Yaqoob Shaikh, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Acting Governor Dr Murtaza Syed, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Asim Ahmad and other officials from the Finance Division participated in the talks virtually.

According to a handout issued later in the day by the Finance Division, Ismail reaffirmed the government's commitment to undertake reforms envisaged under the programme and to complete the structural benchmarks.

"IMF mission chief, Nathan Porter, shared with the minister for finance and revenue IMF’s assessment of the challenges facing the economy. He sensitised that Pakistan’s economy demanded both immediate and long-term measures," the handout said.

According to the statement, Ismail stated that some of the factors that had adversely affected the economic situation "were beyond the control of the government".

"These included exogenous factors like supply shocks, commodity super cycle and [the] Russia-Ukraine conflict due to which commodity prices further soared. These factors were putting pressure on [the] current account as well as foreign exchange reserves," it added.

Ismail further said that the government would take measures to reduce the burden on the economy while protecting the vulnerable sections of the population. He added that Pakistan should aim to address structural issues so that the country is able to end its fiscal deficit and move towards sustainable growth.

The finance minister thanked Porter for the Fund's support at a difficult time for the global economy and both sides showed a keen interest to complete the review successfully, the statement said.

The Finance Division also said that Ismail and Pasha would be joining the team in Doha early next week to conclude the discussion with the "expectation to clinch an agreement for IMF’s continued support" until the successful completion of the programme.

A $6 billion IMF bailout package signed by former prime minister Imran Khan in 2019 has never been fully implemented because his government reneged on agreements to cut or end some subsidies and to improve revenue and tax collection.

Islamabad has so far received $3bn, with the programme due to end later this year. Officials are seeking an extension to the programme through to June 2023, as well as the release of the next tranche of $1bn.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vowed to jumpstart the moribund economy, but analysts say his fragile government has failed to take tough decisions.

In recent meetings with the new finance minister, the IMF has linked the continuation of its loan programme with the reversal of fuel subsidies, which were introduced by the previous government. However, Prime Minister Shehbaz has multiple times rejected summaries by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority and the finance ministry to increase fuel prices.

“It's an administration that has refused to take hard political steps to bring eventual economic relief — but that's exactly the sacrifice it must make by going to the IMF,” said Michael Kugelman, deputy South Asia director at the Wilson Centre in Washington.

IMF Loan
Business

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (20)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Zak
May 18, 2022 11:53am
Take the loan and flee!!
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
May 18, 2022 11:53am
Take the loan and never pay back!!
Reply Recommend 0
Ehsan. S
May 18, 2022 12:08pm
the apex court verdict will have an adverse effect on Pakistan over the negotiations with the IMF
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim, Karachi
May 18, 2022 12:22pm
Ultimately IMF also should come to the nation. We should unify IMF with Pakistan central bank. IMF will see and use the benefits of remittances.
Reply Recommend 0
Mishayl Malik
May 18, 2022 12:41pm
Pointless exercise when Miftah Ismail will be out of a job in a few days
Reply Recommend 0
Rajesh
May 18, 2022 01:18pm
Take and spend it. Will see even if IK comes to power where he will go for money
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 18, 2022 01:19pm
A new blackmailing and "do more" session starts in Doha, Qatar.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir Amjad
May 18, 2022 02:52pm
IMF should not allow any subsidy. Let the nation face reality. Let's not live a life on borrowed money.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 18, 2022 03:10pm
Only Imran Khan could stare these IMF vultures in the eyes and refuse their aid.!
Reply Recommend 0
Fareed N
May 18, 2022 03:31pm
Our novice but genius FM, Bilawal Zardari with the blessing of the US will get a better deal from IMF
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
May 18, 2022 03:34pm
Why in Qatar and not at home?
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
May 18, 2022 03:40pm
If & when IMF approves loan, Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet will declare -' historical victory '
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
May 18, 2022 04:26pm
@Rahim, Karachi, ... Pakistan's government already has the remitances money spent.
Reply Recommend 0
Charles
May 18, 2022 04:39pm
Why the meeting is scheduled in Qatar? Are IMF officials are scared and refused to enter Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
rational
May 18, 2022 04:50pm
To negotiate you need something to offer. What does Pakistan have to offer to the world. Negotiating while pointing gun to your own head works only so many times.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
May 18, 2022 05:11pm
Khan was dealing with them good. IMF had to work with him.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghulam
May 18, 2022 05:41pm
Pakistan has become the colony of its lenders which is so sad.Our corrupt politics has brought us to this stage.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
May 18, 2022 06:13pm
IMF has some strict rules for loans and are getting harder with many strings attached. Simply to make sure that the clients continue to come back again and again.
Reply Recommend 0
Alla Bux
May 18, 2022 06:25pm
Do more.
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal
May 18, 2022 06:48pm
@Ehsan. S, can you provide details how? New govt didn't use any of the PTI votes.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

18 May, 2022

SC on defections

THE judgement is monumental and will significantly influence Pakistani politics for years to come. After a nearly...
18 May, 2022

Karachi blast

THE frequency of urban terrorism incidents over the past few weeks in Karachi should send alarm bells ringing within...
18 May, 2022

Threats to Imran Khan

IT seems there is never a dull moment in Imran Khan’s life. First, it was a cabal of local and international...
Updated 17 May, 2022

Buyer’s remorse

It is strange to hear senior PML-N leaders lamenting the subsidies, yet not even coming up with a subsidy rationalisation plan.
17 May, 2022

Sikh traders’ killing

THE brutal murder of two Sikh traders in the outskirts of Peshawar on Sunday illustrates the vulnerability of...
17 May, 2022

Cholera outbreak

REPORTS of rising cases of cholera and acute watery diarrhoea in several areas are raising the spectre of a public...