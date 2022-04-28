DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 28, 2022

IMF, Pakistan technical-level talks begin

Anwar IqbalPublished April 28, 2022 - Updated April 28, 2022 07:30am
International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen inside the headquarters at the end of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, US. — Reuters/File
International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen inside the headquarters at the end of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, US. — Reuters/File

WASHINGTON: Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha said on Wednesday that Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have started their technical level talks for an enhanced financial package from the fund.

In Dubai, a senior IMF officials told journalists that the fund has urged Pakistan to bring its current account deficit under control as the country’s new government seeks an increase in the size and duration of the current programme.

In 2019, the IMF approved a $6 billion loan for Pakistan but concerns about the pace of IMF-mandated reforms have delayed its disbursements, although half of this amount has been disbursed.

The IMF completed the 6th review of the programme in February, which led to the disbursement of $1bn. Pakistan has asked the IMF to enhance its bailout package from the remaining $3bn to $5bn.

“Yes, the talks have started,” Ms Pasha told Dawn from New York. “We are holding virtual talks, which will continue as the two sides are discussing various aspects of the enhanced package.” The staff level talks will also start soon, she added.

Ms Pasha, who accompanied Finance Minister Miftah Ismail to Washington to participate in the spring meetings of the IMF and the World Banks, leaves for Pakistan on Friday.

Ms Pasha said their talks with IMF officials focused on the subsidies given by the PTI government as the Fund felt those were not sustainable, but they also showed concern about Pakistan’s increasing current account deficit.

In Dubai, Jihad Azour, director of IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia Department, told Reuters they also discussed the country’s huge current account deficit with Pakistani officials in Washington.

Pakistan’s current account deficit ballooned to $13.2 billion in the nine months of its fiscal year from a gap of $275 million a year earlier on the back of soaring oil import costs, the agency reported.

Mr Azour said the IMF team will assess the policy priorities of the new government and the economic impact in the context of the war in Ukraine.

Published in Dawn, April 28th, 2022

IMF Loan
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

28 Apr, 2022

An unlikely profile

TUESDAY’s suicide bombing at the Karachi University may be the harbinger of a new and unexpected dimension in the...
28 Apr, 2022

Oil shortages

AS the public braces itself for intensified power blackouts in the middle of a countrywide heatwave, reports of...
28 Apr, 2022

Missing teenager case

CLARITY eludes several aspects of the Dua Zehra case. The dilemma of not knowing which side to believe stems from...
Updated 27 Apr, 2022

Attack on Chinese

Disparate Baloch militant groups are coming together in bid to restructure insurgency and beef up their numbers.
27 Apr, 2022

Verdict delayed

YET again, a verdict on the PTI foreign funding case appears to have eluded us. Relieving the party of its objection...
Updated 27 Apr, 2022

Long life for all

MANY of the country’s health challenges can be easily tackled by fixing gaps in the preventive healthcare...