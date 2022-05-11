DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 11, 2022

WHO terms China’s Covid strategy unsustainable

AFPPublished May 11, 2022 - Updated May 11, 2022 08:14am
A worker wearing protective gear looks on as people wait to be tested for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a residential compound in Shanghai.—AFP
A worker wearing protective gear looks on as people wait to be tested for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a residential compound in Shanghai.—AFP

GENEVA: China’s flagship zero-Covid strategy to defeat the pandemic is unsustainable, the World Health Organisation said on Tuesday, adding that it had told Beijing so and called for a policy shift.

China has imposed draconian measures, trapping most of Shanghai’s 25 million people at home for weeks as the country combats its worst outbreak since the pandemic began.

The Shanghai lockdown has caused outrage and rare protest in the last major economy still glued to a zero-Covid policy, while movement in the capital Beijing has been slowly restricted.

“When we talk about the zero-Covid strategy, we don’t think that it’s sustainable, considering the behaviour of the virus now and what we anticipate in the future,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference.

“We have discussed about this issue with Chinese experts and we indicated that the approach will not be sustainable.

GENEVA: China’s flagship zero-Covid strategy to defeat the pandemic is unsustainable, the World Health

“Transiting into another strategy will be very important.” There is a pressing political dynamic to China’s virus response, with President Xi Jinping pegging the legitimacy of his leadership on protecting Chinese lives from Covid.

Xi has doubled down on the zero-Covid approach, despite mounting public frustration.

Rights, society and economy

Shanghai is China’s economic dynamo and its biggest city. The zero-Covid policy has damaged an economy which just months ago had been bouncing back from the pandemic.

“We need to balance the control measures against the impact they have on society, the impact they have on the economy, and that’s not always an easy calibration,” said WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan.

He said any measures to combat the Covid-19 pandemic should show “due respect to individual and human rights”.

Calling for “dynamic, adjustable and agile policies”, Ryan said early responses to the crisis in many countries showed that a lack of adaptability “resulted in a lot of harm”.

He reflected on how the world’s most populous nation had had relatively very few deaths officially ascribed to Covid, and therefore had “something to protect”.

Given the rapid rise in deaths since February-March, “any government in that situation will take action to try and combat that”, he told reporters.

Tedros has been discussing adjusting according to the circumstances to find an exit strategy, “in depth and in detail with Chinese colleagues”, Ryan said.

Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead on Covid-19, said that worldwide, it was impossible to stop all transmission of the virus.

“Our goal, at a global level, is not to find all cases and stop all transmissions. It’s really not possible at this present time,” she said.

“But what we need to do is drive transmission down because the virus is circulating at such an intense level.

Published in Dawn, May 11th, 2022

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 11 May, 2022

Worrisome outlook

If the strings of the finance ministry are being pulled from London, then Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has his hands tied.
11 May, 2022

Lanka violence

THE situation in Sri Lanka is deteriorating fast and unless the political class and the pillars of the state show...
11 May, 2022

Sirbaz’s feat

TEN peaks conquered, four more to go. Sirbaz Khan continues to scale new heights in his attempt to become the first...
Updated 10 May, 2022

Lost at sea

We have heard little of consequence from the new government regarding what plans it has for actually governing the country.
10 May, 2022

Another heatwave

THE long hot summer is about to get even hotter, and future summers even worse. Just after a scorching March and...
10 May, 2022

Azan controversy

IN today’s India, the majoritarian assault on Muslim cultural and religious symbols continues, with the latest...