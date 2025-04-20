Health minister Azra says "no Covid-19 epidemic" as only 7 tested positive out of over 100 tested.
The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Updated 21 Jan, 2025 09:55am
"This is a moral and scientific imperative," the UN body says.
AFP Updated 31 Dec, 2024 10:16am
About 6pc of people infected by coronavirus develop long Covid, according to WHO, which has recorded some 777m Covid cases to date.
AFP Updated 16 Dec, 2024 06:12pm
The Briton says he woke up unwell on the day of the race, although he declined to use that as an excuse.
Agencies Published 30 Jul, 2024 07:27am
AstraZeneca has admitted that its Covishield vaccine could cause rare side effects, including blood clots and low platelet count.
AFP Published 08 May, 2024 05:04pm
Pharma giant is being sued in class action over claims its vaccine caused death and serious injury in dozens of cases.
Monitoring Desk Published 01 May, 2024 07:49am
Health workers asked to collect samples from suspected patients for testing.
Ashfaq Yusufzai Updated 20 Mar, 2024 11:10am
“There is a possibility that some new variants may surface in the coming months," says NIH CDC chief.
Ikram Junaidi Updated 12 Feb, 2024 11:25am
Two more air travellers test positive for Covid.
Imran Ayub Published 17 Jan, 2024 07:05am
Caretaker health minister says situation being "monitored strictly".
Ikram Junaidi Published 16 Jan, 2024 12:58pm
Two passengers hail from Mingora, while remaining four belong to Ghotki, Rahim Yar Khan, Charsadda and Jacobabad.
The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published 15 Jan, 2024 06:59am
Three more passengers, in their early 20s, test positive for Covid-19 upon arrival at Karachi airport.
Faiza Ilyas Updated 14 Jan, 2024 08:05am
Lead investigator at AKUH lab says six samples out of 15 have tested positive for the new variant.
Wara Irfan Updated 11 Jan, 2024 04:30pm
Lab results showing the variant to be available in a few days.
The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Updated 09 Jan, 2024 10:58am
Health minister suggests public to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
Ikram Junaidi Updated 08 Jan, 2024 10:15am
Pakistan demonstrated a cohesive approach to a health crisis which it will need again.
Muna Khan Updated 07 Jan, 2024 09:49am
They had arrived from Jeddah and Sharjah; variant to be known in a few days.
Faiza Ilyas Updated 07 Jan, 2024 08:50am
Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan says "we are on red alert"; urges Pemra to ask TV channels to run Covid advisories issued by the govt.
Nadir Guramani Published 05 Jan, 2024 12:10pm
The JN.1 variant is called a sub-variant of the Omicron lineage and is more transmissible than others.
Asif Chaudhry Updated 05 Jan, 2024 07:29am
Most recent weekly data from US CDC shows over 29,000 hospitalisations from Covid across the US from December 17-23.
Reuters Published 04 Jan, 2024 11:34pm
The resurgence of cases in the country is being closely monitored after the JN.1 variant was detected across several states.
Dawn.com Updated 28 Dec, 2023 03:35pm
He is expected to face questions at the public inquiry into whether his “Eat Out to Help Out” scheme spurred the spread of Covid-19.
AFP Updated 12 Dec, 2023 09:31am
Critics have blamed the ex-PM's govt for a slow, erratic and dysfunctional response to the pandemic.
AFP Updated 07 Dec, 2023 09:50am
“We really need more information, particularly diagnostic information," says Dutch virologist who advised WHO on Covid-19.
Reuters Updated 24 Nov, 2023 09:26am
Health ministry’s data shows over 125m people received their first jab by March 2022.
Zofeen T. Ebrahim Updated 02 Nov, 2023 09:29am