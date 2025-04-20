Increased surveillance ordered in Sindh to curb Covid resurgence Health minister Azra says "no Covid-19 epidemic" as only 7 tested positive out of over 100 tested.

5 years on from the pandemic, long Covid keeps lives on hold About 6pc of people infected by coronavirus develop long Covid, according to WHO, which has recorded some 777m Covid cases to date.

Peaty tests positive for Covid after silver medal The Briton says he woke up unwell on the day of the race, although he declined to use that as an excuse.

AstraZeneca withdraws Covid vaccine as demand dives AstraZeneca has admitted that its Covishield vaccine could cause rare side effects, including blood clots and low platelet count.

AstraZeneca admits its Covid vaccine ‘could cause blood clots in rare cases’ Pharma giant is being sued in class action over claims its vaccine caused death and serious injury in dozens of cases.

Detection of Covid-19 cases in Peshawar alarms experts Health workers asked to collect samples from suspected patients for testing.

Pakistan gets 300,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine as new Covid variants surface “There is a possibility that some new variants may surface in the coming months," says NIH CDC chief.

Health ministry ‘fully alert’ as 15 cases of JN.1 Covid variant confirmed countrywide Caretaker health minister says situation being "monitored strictly".

Six more test positive for Covid at Karachi airport Two passengers hail from Mingora, while remaining four belong to Ghotki, Rahim Yar Khan, Charsadda and Jacobabad.

AKUH detects JN.1 Covid variant in samples from Karachi Lead investigator at AKUH lab says six samples out of 15 have tested positive for the new variant.

Two more air travellers test positive for Covid in Karachi Lab results showing the variant to be available in a few days.

All Covid variant patients fully recovered: NCOC Health minister suggests public to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Not a new normal Pakistan demonstrated a cohesive approach to a health crisis which it will need again.

Two more passengers in Pakistan test positive for Covid They had arrived from Jeddah and Sharjah; variant to be known in a few days.

No case of new Covid variant found in Pakistan yet: health minister Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan says "we are on red alert"; urges Pemra to ask TV channels to run Covid advisories issued by the govt.

Govt to buy more Covid vaccines amid resurgence The JN.1 variant is called a sub-variant of the Omicron lineage and is more transmissible than others.

Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as Covid, flu cases jump Most recent weekly data from US CDC shows over 29,000 hospitalisations from Covid across the US from December 17-23.

India reports 702 fresh Covid cases, 6 deaths in last 24 hours: report The resurgence of cases in the country is being closely monitored after the JN.1 variant was detected across several states.

UK PM Sunak ‘deeply sorry’ for pandemic deaths as he faces inquiry He is expected to face questions at the public inquiry into whether his “Eat Out to Help Out” scheme spurred the spread of Covid-19.

Boris Johnson apologises to UK Covid victims’ families Critics have blamed the ex-PM's govt for a slow, erratic and dysfunctional response to the pandemic.