No foreign conspiracy to oust Imran govt: NSC

The National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday said that there was no foreign conspiracy to topple the Imran Khan-led government, according to a statement released after the body met.

"The NSC discussed the telegram received from the Pakistan Embassy in Washington. Pakistan's former ambassador to the US briefed the committee on the context and content of his telegram," it stated.

The meeting of the NSC, which is the highest forum for coordination on security issues, was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

It was attended by former Pakistan ambassador to the US Asad Majeed, ministers for defence, energy, information and broadcasting, interior, finance, human rights, planning, development and special initiatives, chairman joint chiefs of staff committee, services chiefs, and senior officers.

According to the statement, the NSC examined the "contents of the communication" shared by the ambassador and "reaffirmed the decisions of the last NSC meeting".

"The NSC was again informed by the premier security agencies that they have found no evidence of any conspiracy," the statement said, adding that the meeting concluded that "there has been no foreign conspiracy".

The statement comes a day after former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, in a party rally in Lahore yesterday, called upon the entire nation to get ready for a nationwide movement to achieve “real” independence and democracy.

"I'm not giving a call just to the PTI but all of Pakistan: You all have to prepare in the streets, cities and villages. You have to wait for my call when I call you all to Islamabad," he had said.

Ever since he was ousted by the opposition through a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly, Imran had dismissed the Shehbaz government calling it "imported".

The ex-premier first spoke of the cable and brandished it at a public rally on March 27. He said it carried details of the ambassador's meeting with Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Affairs Donald Lu in which the latter allegedly threatened Pakistan.

Imran and his party linked the purported threat with the no-trust move against him in the National Assembly that led to his ouster from the top office.

Majeed, in the cable, reportedly said Lu warned that Imran's continuation as the prime minister would have repercussions for bilateral relations. The US, Imran claimed, was annoyed with his "independent foreign policy" and visit to Moscow.

