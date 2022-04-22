DAWN.COM Logo

No foreign conspiracy to oust Imran govt: NSC

Sanaullah KhanPublished April 22, 2022 - Updated April 22, 2022 05:58pm
National Security Committee meeting.— PM House

The National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday said that there was no foreign conspiracy to topple the Imran Khan-led government, according to a statement released after the body met.

"The NSC discussed the telegram received from the Pakistan Embassy in Washington. Pakistan's former ambassador to the US briefed the committee on the context and content of his telegram," it stated.

The meeting of the NSC, which is the highest forum for coordination on security issues, was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

It was attended by former Pakistan ambassador to the US Asad Majeed, ministers for defence, energy, information and broadcasting, interior, finance, human rights, planning, development and special initiatives, chairman joint chiefs of staff committee, services chiefs, and senior officers.

According to the statement, the NSC examined the "contents of the communication" shared by the ambassador and "reaffirmed the decisions of the last NSC meeting".

"The NSC was again informed by the premier security agencies that they have found no evidence of any conspiracy," the statement said, adding that the meeting concluded that "there has been no foreign conspiracy".

The statement comes a day after former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, in a party rally in Lahore yesterday, called upon the entire nation to get ready for a nationwide movement to achieve “real” independence and democracy.

"I'm not giving a call just to the PTI but all of Pakistan: You all have to prepare in the streets, cities and villages. You have to wait for my call when I call you all to Islamabad," he had said.

Ever since he was ousted by the opposition through a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly, Imran had dismissed the Shehbaz government calling it "imported".

The ex-premier first spoke of the cable and brandished it at a public rally on March 27. He said it carried details of the ambassador's meeting with Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Affairs Donald Lu in which the latter allegedly threatened Pakistan.

Imran and his party linked the purported threat with the no-trust move against him in the National Assembly that led to his ouster from the top office.

Majeed, in the cable, reportedly said Lu warned that Imran's continuation as the prime minister would have repercussions for bilateral relations. The US, Imran claimed, was annoyed with his "independent foreign policy" and visit to Moscow.

Zia ul Haq
Apr 22, 2022 05:35pm
That was obvious to all except the braindead.
Reply Recommend 0
Hashim
Apr 22, 2022 05:37pm
This punctures the balloon of IK's narrative.
Reply Recommend 0
Jameel Khan
Apr 22, 2022 05:38pm
What Imran Khan will do now? Surely he will do 2014 politics...sit-in and address empty chairs.
Reply Recommend 0
Ilyas
Apr 22, 2022 05:38pm
Lol nothing new
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas
Apr 22, 2022 05:38pm
Yes and corruption also doesn’t exist in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
B Brosnan
Apr 22, 2022 05:39pm
Fanatics won't still believe in!
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Apr 22, 2022 05:39pm
Now Imran Khan will entice people to against establishment.
Reply Recommend 0
MAZHAR AZIZ ANSARI
Apr 22, 2022 05:39pm
Which version is to be believed ! Laughing stock in the world. Very Sad indeed.
Reply Recommend 0
Adeel
Apr 22, 2022 05:40pm
It was like IK's 35 puncture allegation. He later said 35 puncture was only a political statement. Tomorrow, IK will say foreign conspiracy was only a political statement. It's the fault of those who believe him. They are too gullible.
Reply Recommend 0
Cris Dăn
Apr 22, 2022 05:41pm
Franz Kafka's book The Trial comes to mind after seeing this caption photo and the written content.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Apr 22, 2022 05:41pm
Imran will never accept NSC meeting and its decision.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Ali
Apr 22, 2022 05:42pm
Ofcourse, they will do anything now to save their tails.
Reply Recommend 0
Haider
Apr 22, 2022 05:43pm
How Imran Khan would accept the outcome of this meeting when he accuses people sitting in the committee?
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hasni
Apr 22, 2022 05:43pm
This ambassador is playing both sides, I cannot even say that he is playing with fire, since he is already fired. "Standing in the middle of the road is very dangerous; you get knocked down by the traffic from both sides.”
Reply Recommend 0
Ashfaq
Apr 22, 2022 05:43pm
Asad Majeed nailed.. PTI's interpretation as US Conspiracy is ditched..Now either everybody else attending NSC briefing is a Traitor or if not IK has to be probed and punished...
Reply Recommend 0
AH
Apr 22, 2022 05:46pm
Lies Lies Lies Lies
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
Apr 22, 2022 05:52pm
All convicted offenders heading top Security organization. What else we can expect? May Lord save Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
J
Apr 22, 2022 05:54pm
Only young children believe in what ik says!
Reply Recommend 0
Maria
Apr 22, 2022 05:54pm
IK Niazi thinks if he repeats same lies in each of mass gatherings then it will change the truth…
Reply Recommend 0
Abrar
Apr 22, 2022 05:55pm
Imran Niyazi has always been a liar. Nothing matters more to him than his ego. Not even Pakistan. Not even the poor innocent patriots.
Reply Recommend 0

