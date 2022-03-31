DAWN.COM Logo

NSC decides to issue strong demarche to unnamed country over 'threat letter'

Sanaullah KhanPublished March 31, 2022 - Updated March 31, 2022 10:51pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs the meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Thursday. — Photo courtesy Prime Minister's Office
Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs the meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Thursday. — Photo courtesy Prime Minister's Office

The National Security Committee (NSC) decided on Thursday to issue a "strong demarche" to a country, that it did not name, over a 'threat letter' — purportedly showing evidence of a foreign conspiracy to oust the PTI-led government — terming it "blatant interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan".

The meeting of the NSC, which is the highest forum for coordination on security issues, was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan. It was attended by ministers for defence, energy, information and broadcasting, interior, finance, human rights, planning, development and special initiatives, chairman joint chiefs of staff committee, services chiefs, national security adviser and senior officers.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), NSA Moeed Yusuf briefed the committee about the "formal communication of a senior official of a foreign country" to Pakistan's ambassador in that country in a formal meeting which was subsequently conveyed.

"The committee expressed grave concern at the communication, terming the language used by the foreign official as undiplomatic," the statement said, adding that the meeting concluded that it amounted to "blatant interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan by the country in question".

It termed the interference "unacceptable under any circumstances".

"The committee decided that Pakistan will issue a strong demarche to the country in question both in Islamabad and in the country's capital through proper channel in keeping with diplomatic norms," according to the statement.

The meeting's participants also endorsed the federal cabinet's decision to take the parliament into confidence about the letter in an in-camera session that was held today at Parliament House. However, the opposition did not attend it, according to Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar.

The development comes a day after the premier shared the letter with his cabinet members in a hurriedly called meeting, which was not attended by PTI's two major allies — Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) — despite being invited. It has been learnt that the letter was shown to the cabinet members on a TV screen.

PM Imran also called a selected group of TV anchors and informed them that "the language of the letter was threatening and arrogant" and that Pakistan would face dire consequences if the no-confidence motion failed.

However, the premier did not show the letter to the media.

This rush to share the 'secret letter' with the cabinet and some journalists came after it became clear that the prime minister had lost his majority in the National Assembly (NA) following the MQM-P's decision to support the joint opposition in the no-trust resolution against the prime minister.

A key ally of the PTI government in the Centre, the MQM-P has seven seats in the NA and after its decision to part ways with the government, the opposition has gathered the support of 177 MNAs, five more than the 172 required to gain a majority.

Yesterday, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) met PM Imran twice after which some ministers claimed that neither the premier had been asked to resign nor would he opt for it.

The 'threat letter' first surfaced on Sunday during PTI's public rally, where the PM brandished it as evidence of a "foreign conspiracy" to oust him, asking his party dissidents, as well as disgruntled allies, to change their minds and avoid becoming part of a "foreign plot" against him.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had told Dawn yesterday that PM Imran had decided to present the 'secret letter' during an in-camera session of the NA or a joint session of parliament, however, no date for when such a session would be called was given.

In a tweet, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar had stated: "If the parliamentary leaders from the government and the opposition side agree, the issue of the sensitive letter can be discussed at an in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security."

The National Assembly session will resume today at 4pm after a recess of three days, with debate on the no-trust resolution on the agenda. Voting on the resolution is expected to take place on April 3.

The letter

In the PTI's public meeting in Islamabad on Sunday, the premier had pulled out a piece of paper from his pocket and waved it at the crowd, claiming it was evidence of an "international conspiracy" being hatched to topple his government.

"Foreign funding is being used to change the government. Money is coming from abroad and people inside the country are being used. Some of them are unaware they are being used and some are intentionally using this money against us," he had alleged.

In a joint press conference on Tuesday, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and Information Minister Chaudhry said the prime minister had agreed to present the letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial.

"If someone has doubts, the prime minister says if necessary, and for the people's satisfaction, he is ready to present the letter to the chief justice of the SC, as he enjoys a good reputation," Umar said, adding that only three to four people, including him, had seen the letter.

"The letter has been shared with the top civil and military leadership and only two or three cabinet members," he added.

SK9595
Mar 31, 2022 12:15pm
IK. please stop this drama.
Reply Recommend 0
AAA
Mar 31, 2022 12:15pm
Never saw a power greedy stooge as him, he will do any stupid and controversial thing to stay in power, yet, will fail.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 31, 2022 12:16pm
Great move and excellent news.
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Mar 31, 2022 12:18pm
Flight till last ball ! Don’t give up to choors looters and criminals .
Reply Recommend 0
Farrukh
Mar 31, 2022 12:19pm
PTI feeds off controversies. They perpetually need a sensational drama to keep their fan base entertained as PTI is not a political party it's actually a reality freak show.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Mar 31, 2022 12:20pm
Storm in a teacup.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Mar 31, 2022 12:20pm
Late second thought cheap idea how to use lettergate as political stunt.He is out spoiling international relations just to save his government.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed40
Mar 31, 2022 12:21pm
Kurseee keh liyee kuch bhee ...
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Mar 31, 2022 12:23pm
Can’t wait for Khan to go so that commodity prices crash down and the same milk and honey starts flowing that was characteristic of previous PMLN and Zardari regimes.
Reply Recommend 0
Amin Syed
Mar 31, 2022 12:25pm
Punching way above your height!
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Mar 31, 2022 12:28pm
King makers have spoken. Now king has to go. New ones will be anointed soon.
Reply Recommend 0
AnnuBhai
Mar 31, 2022 12:31pm
@Ahmed40, No Sir, this is not for kursee (perhaps). Actually this is for you. Strengthen the Gov-organizations, establish system, etc. But all need time to grow up. Think about it.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 31, 2022 12:35pm
In-line with centuries old true sportsman spirit, we will fight till the last ball, last over and the last moment.
Reply Recommend 0
Mr right
Mar 31, 2022 12:41pm
This dramabaz thug needs to go asap and be added to ECL for corruption on behalf of selectors!
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir Hazari
Mar 31, 2022 12:44pm
@Ahmed40, still you have not understand, he is not fighting for kursee
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Mar 31, 2022 12:45pm
It is a fact that foreign influences have broken Pakistan for years, IK is protecting his country and I for one am grateful.
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Mar 31, 2022 12:45pm
Being a Sportsmen, IK has a Sprit and better Control on Nerves. Don't Give Up.
Reply Recommend 0
Fareed N
Mar 31, 2022 12:46pm
Come what may, IK won't resign & he should not. He should call for early election, seek fresh mandate from the people of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
SM
Mar 31, 2022 12:47pm
Time to rally behind IK and stand up for the sake of our country. If the opposition has any integrity they should take a bipartisan approach on external threats. Long live Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Fareed N
Mar 31, 2022 12:49pm
His worst decision was, making alliance with MQM.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistan demands
Mar 31, 2022 12:54pm
PMIK is such a person who put Pakistan at stake to save his chair. Pakistanis have to bear the outcome of this. He is just as good as empty box
Reply Recommend 0
Ajaz
Mar 31, 2022 12:56pm
Its just getting silly now. If there is foreign funding? Why cannot the government prove it? They have access to all information. Every account in the country. US must be airdropping bags of cash?? This is just too funny.
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Mar 31, 2022 12:57pm
Nation is Happy in hypocrisy than selected fascism!
Reply Recommend 0
Alam
Mar 31, 2022 12:58pm
All thieves have united with the support of their foreign fathers to topple a patriotic leader Pak has ever got
Reply Recommend 0
fida
Mar 31, 2022 12:58pm
Imran Khan is acting as a Prime Minister of a Banana Republic. Bypassing the Parliament and showing the letter to the general public, he shows how much he knows so little about the democratic procedures.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Abbas
Mar 31, 2022 01:02pm
Bhutto also once waived a letter, Khan is just a copy cat using same tactics, he will fail.
Reply Recommend 0
sam
Mar 31, 2022 01:06pm
This ill fated country does not deserve IK. It deserves looters, corrupt to the core lfafa journalists and media, corrupt judiciary and so on. It does not deserve an honest person like IK. So my countrymen enjoy Zardaris, Sharrifs, Diesel,.. and their next generations.
Reply Recommend 0
M.Sethi
Mar 31, 2022 01:08pm
Don't know what good will these antic get him ?. But sooner the better for him and the country, that he should let the realty sink in his mind that the battle is pending in the parliament and it is useless to play to the gallery!
Reply Recommend 0
Amaar
Mar 31, 2022 01:09pm
To all those who are saying, Khan will fight till last ball, why can't you fathom the point when all players out then you will have to accept defeat in a graceful manner???
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Mar 31, 2022 01:10pm
Disqualify first those PTI members who are attending opposition meetings and intended to vote against PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Amin Syed
Mar 31, 2022 01:10pm
@Mak , come may what! Buzdar to Saint Pervaiz Elahi but don’t leave. There is also a word ‘Grace’. Please leave gracefully instead of you being Mujhey Kiyon Nikala!
Reply Recommend 0
Rao
Mar 31, 2022 01:10pm
Where is Moeed Yusuf? Packed his bags and left Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Mar 31, 2022 01:11pm
Wish he knew how to quit gracefully instead of enacting the current drama for the world's entertainment.
Reply Recommend 0
Snakeoil
Mar 31, 2022 01:14pm
This man for the opposite is like a villain in a Hindi movie. Keeps getting up after every bullet. We just relax and buy more popcorn.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Mar 31, 2022 01:21pm
PMIK must learn from Mr Modi, how to be a respected Prime Minister.
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Mar 31, 2022 01:21pm
Very unsportsmanlike behavior from Imran Khan. He should leave gracefully, not like a cry baby.
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz Uddin
Mar 31, 2022 01:22pm
I hear sounds of boots! Unfortunately Opposition and Treasury benches have failed to run country in accordance with democratic principles! Let the Army come to save wrecking ship, which appears to be sailing without radar!
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul hanif
Mar 31, 2022 01:24pm
Farrukh sahib And what is the PPP? A family run criminal enterprise.
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar Saleem
Mar 31, 2022 01:27pm
In what capacity ??
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Mar 31, 2022 01:29pm
All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us' MJ sang years back... Politics is a circus and a sane man cannot buy the ticket to an ill-entertaintaiment.
Reply Recommend 0
DK
Mar 31, 2022 01:32pm
Imran Khan will be victorious no matter how many challenges right now.
Reply Recommend 0
Asim
Mar 31, 2022 01:35pm
@Ajaz, do you actually think that the country's funding this would leave a trail that easy to be shown? These aren't amateurs. This is the game that the played as professionals many times
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Mar 31, 2022 01:39pm
Take it to the UN general assembly. Or we will have to wait 50 years for US to declassify it's documents and admit it did it.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Mar 31, 2022 01:42pm
@Farrukh, so is the establishment theory. Or Is it a game of "my conspiracy is bigger than yours"? You have plenty to see from history that conspiracy is the norm.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Mar 31, 2022 01:43pm
Still other matters are more important?
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymous
Mar 31, 2022 01:44pm
@Akram, which world, do you live in. Have you ever travel abroad, prices of commodities have gone up everywhere due to pandemic, war, etc etc. its nothing to do with Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Hammad Riaz Samana
Mar 31, 2022 01:46pm
Pakistan Zindabad! No matter what happens!
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Mar 31, 2022 01:46pm
Utter ignorant on leadership and sportsman spirit front.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim
Mar 31, 2022 01:48pm
IK to sabse pehle...ghabra Raha hai
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Mar 31, 2022 01:49pm
Go home ik stop playing Victim. It's so cheap
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Mar 31, 2022 01:50pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, how is it a great move..you are telling the world you can’t handle a situation and will make conspiracy theories
Reply Recommend 0
Mehngai Khan
Mar 31, 2022 01:50pm
The masses noted that Niazi preferred to use letter as political stunt. Only summoned NSC as second thought after immesurable embarrassment caused to himself, but more importantly to Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
ShamiUSA
Mar 31, 2022 01:59pm
IK has lost his mind. This man has destroyed the country's economy. He has isolated Pakistan internationally and thinks you can governor the county with slogans. He needs to go and take his Naya Pakistan ideas with him.
Reply Recommend 0
Beefeater
Mar 31, 2022 02:09pm
Bring in the Generals rule for next 50 years.
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Mar 31, 2022 02:19pm
The master mind of foreign letter has left for China. He is there trying to improve his image to become next PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Bol Ke Lab Azad Hain Tere
Mar 31, 2022 02:21pm
@Farrukh, I couldn't agree more...!!
Reply Recommend 0
Rajani
Mar 31, 2022 02:22pm
Developments in Pakistan politics reminds “House of Cards” series.
Reply Recommend 0
Shad
Mar 31, 2022 02:24pm
@Akram, Nice try bro but our people are in deep slumber.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Qayoom
Mar 31, 2022 02:25pm
I stand with Imran Khan Sahab, Pakistan Zindabad
Reply Recommend 0
Vinod Kumar
Mar 31, 2022 02:28pm
@SK9595, He is looking for "face saving" exit.
Reply Recommend 0
zaya
Mar 31, 2022 02:33pm
@F Khan, you are hopeful!
Reply Recommend 0
seema
Mar 31, 2022 02:36pm
he calls himself a sportsman, surprising, top of his voice used to SHRIEK NRO nahi dunga, now he himself is asking for NRO by hiding behind ESTABLISHEMENT. pathetic really
Reply Recommend 0
Shan
Mar 31, 2022 02:37pm
Vow. And then supporters claim that IK is "honest" because, unlike other politicians, has "no stakes" in the system. They conveniently forget that attaining the highest office of the land and then....retaining it at all costs is also a stake!
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Mar 31, 2022 02:45pm
@Akram, unbelievable, milk and honey, just shows what a stupid mind set you have. You deserve people like Zardari and you deserve to be subservient to these corrupt people.
Reply Recommend 0
FACTS
Mar 31, 2022 02:48pm
There are many in comments who want IK to go. I am asking them “who do you want to replace him with”?
Reply Recommend 0
FACTS
Mar 31, 2022 02:50pm
@Fareed N, true
Reply Recommend 0
FACTS
Mar 31, 2022 02:50pm
@TZaman, are you a sportsman?
Reply Recommend 0
Naya Pakistani
Mar 31, 2022 02:52pm
Any journalist managed to find Asad Majeed Kgan to shed light in his memo?
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Mar 31, 2022 02:52pm
IK has trapped himself with doing of his own. There appears no way out.
Reply Recommend 0
Ustaad
Mar 31, 2022 02:54pm
why is he still allowed to chair anything at all.. ?
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 31, 2022 03:00pm
I don't think, opposition parties will attend and, obviously, they won't go against US. Either way, opposition is showing their true colours for personal benefits and achieving their hidden agendas. Be vigilant, act wisely and don't let these thugs come back in power again for the sake of your family, friends, future generations and sovereignty of our country!
Reply Recommend 0
Slowtrack
Mar 31, 2022 03:03pm
THe letter is meeting notes from a civil servant, not a letter from Biden to Nawaz Sharif to topple the government. How long will IK carry this drama ?
Reply Recommend 0
Reality
Mar 31, 2022 03:15pm
@Fareed N, All is lost, cannot call that shot as the Vo N C is tabled in the parliament.
Reply Recommend 0
MJ Khan
Mar 31, 2022 03:16pm
Imran Khan has unfortunately failed.
Reply Recommend 0
Madeeha
Mar 31, 2022 03:17pm
He should step down gracefully. Any thing else will damage PTI
Reply Recommend 0
Mohsin
Mar 31, 2022 03:21pm
'When divine anger ruins a man, it first takes away his good sense' - Greek proverb
Reply Recommend 0
MJ Khan
Mar 31, 2022 03:22pm
Many saw IK as the last hope to save Pakistan from total disaster but he couldn't find a few hundred genuinely honest people in a nation of over two hundred millions to help him achieve his vision.
Reply Recommend 0
MJ Khan
Mar 31, 2022 03:24pm
Let the crooks rule the nation of crooks. Apologies to a small minority of honest ones.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir Latif
Mar 31, 2022 03:30pm
Drama contiues as last ditch, please pack and go home.. Yoir failures are too much to bear...
Reply Recommend 0
Wali
Mar 31, 2022 03:37pm
The PTI Government had no shame in picking up US funded $1B from World Bank and $500M from IMF in 2022. Now when the writing on the wall the PM trying to find a scapegoat for your own failures
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq Awan
Mar 31, 2022 03:38pm
Trump II
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Mar 31, 2022 03:39pm
Good step. Let the experts get involved and decide
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Mar 31, 2022 03:43pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, The ball is lost
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Mar 31, 2022 03:48pm
@Farrukh, "...PTI is not a political party it's actually a reality freak show." This perhaps is the best description i have heard about PTI
Reply Recommend 0
Hemant
Mar 31, 2022 03:49pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Real life is not sports or a game of cricket. Your wrong decision in real life affects so many lives
Reply Recommend 0
rafiq
Mar 31, 2022 03:51pm
@AAA, Come on -hold a meeting in islamabad and take charge of Pakistan. Good Luck.
Reply Recommend 0
Aadi
Mar 31, 2022 04:00pm
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, IK is not angel so stop licking his boot either. Corrupts are atleast competent than a foolish person who destroyed everything be it economy or foreign policy
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz USA
Mar 31, 2022 04:24pm
Too late too little!
Reply Recommend 0
Keenobserver
Mar 31, 2022 04:35pm
@Ajaz, are u just clueless
Reply Recommend 0
PakisSwine
Mar 31, 2022 04:41pm
@Beefeater, Agree with you.
Reply Recommend 0
Ayub Khan
Mar 31, 2022 04:51pm
Imran Khan alone couldn't fight the powerful mafia. The institutions failed to wholeheartedly cooperate with him. However, he is still popular in the public. .
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Asim Maqbool
Mar 31, 2022 04:57pm
My Gad be with you as well as with poor and innocent peoples of this country.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Mar 31, 2022 04:58pm
Imran dont die for seat and power please go home your time is up enough of your dramas fopas pathetic administration massive corruption croneys disastrous economic and forign polices please leave us now.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Mar 31, 2022 04:58pm
... This rush to share the 'secret letter' with the cabinet and some journalists came after it became clear that the prime minister had lost his mind.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Mar 31, 2022 05:01pm
@Fragile State , ... How has he protected the country?
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Mar 31, 2022 05:15pm
@Akram, I agree. Pakistan is heading for wonderful times.
Reply Recommend 0
Asim
Mar 31, 2022 05:19pm
Imran is the most immature PM we ever had. He may not be currupt but he is arrogant, lier and has no principles whatsoever, no matter what he says.
Reply Recommend 0
Wasim waqar
Mar 31, 2022 05:21pm
We fully support IK and do not support mafia families.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Mar 31, 2022 05:27pm
... Calls NSC meeting. Jolly good show. Jolly good.
Reply Recommend 0
Lahore Da
Mar 31, 2022 05:28pm
Even at PKR 220, I am unable to buy US Dollars anywhere in Lahore Money Exchanges, legal and informal, are refusing to sell US Dollars
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Mar 31, 2022 05:31pm
@MJ Khan , .... You make a good case. That is where his anger is coming from.
Reply Recommend 0
V M Dhar
Mar 31, 2022 05:35pm
China has played it’s role well to create anarchy in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 31, 2022 05:35pm
@Aadi, @Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, IK is not angel so stop licking his boot either. Corrupts are atleast competent than a foolish person who destroyed everything be it economy or foreign policy Corrupt is corrupt and competence is irrelevant. Mature up.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Mar 31, 2022 05:35pm
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, .... Close diplonatic cooperation must be maintaned with other nations, whatever government is in power, or there would be no foreign visas.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 31, 2022 05:36pm
@SK9595, IK. please stop this drama. Why? The nation wants him, honest and intelligent.
Reply Recommend 0
Asim
Mar 31, 2022 05:41pm
Usman buzdar has proven to have more sportsmanship than Imran, he remained graceful while exiting. Imran is the buggest cry baby of all times!
Reply Recommend 0
Three Eyes
Mar 31, 2022 06:09pm
Sorry state of Pakistan. When you have leaders like IK, who needs enemies.
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Mar 31, 2022 06:24pm
The biggest bunch of crooks in the whole country, NSC.
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Mar 31, 2022 06:25pm
@Fayyaz Hafeez, zero sportsmanship in Imran Nazi
Reply Recommend 0
John Cool
Mar 31, 2022 06:30pm
Either reveal the contents and source of the letter or shut up. Put a stop to this circus , clown prince IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan_ABC
Mar 31, 2022 06:33pm
@Akram, The only way milk and honey will start flowing in pakistan is by starting trade with India
Reply Recommend 0
Sammy
Mar 31, 2022 06:39pm
Pakistan is safe and sound, under no threat. Stop the drama and quit, you have lost all confidence of the Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamza
Mar 31, 2022 06:45pm
Go Niazi Go
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Mar 31, 2022 06:45pm
Is IKN concerned about the security of this country or his own party.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
Mar 31, 2022 07:01pm
The most unreliable PM in Pakistan history can’t be trusted with anything
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Crackpott
Mar 31, 2022 07:05pm
It is going to be the last one.
Reply Recommend 0
Uyghur Ahmadi
Mar 31, 2022 07:20pm
He would do better by admitting his failures instead of coming up with more sob stories and playing victim
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Raza Khan
Mar 31, 2022 07:39pm
@SK9595, Are you suggesting that the entire Pakistan military is part of this drama as they just put a statement as well through NSC. What say you now?
Reply Recommend 0
jaydee
Mar 31, 2022 07:40pm
Non stop comedy show.
Reply Recommend 0
Waheed Rehman, US Patriot
Mar 31, 2022 07:41pm
The last desperate act of a checkmated PM, risking whatever sympathy is left for the country in a foreign capital to try to save his skin.
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad
Mar 31, 2022 07:42pm
@AAA, are you referring to Nawaz Sharif?
Reply Recommend 0
Money
Mar 31, 2022 07:46pm
@Wali, As long as America is happy being a willing fool, why not?
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid Khan
Mar 31, 2022 07:47pm
Is this not comical? Next they will say alien conspiracy. By threatening un named country how will they ensure message is correctly recieved and acted on.
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Aswani
Mar 31, 2022 07:47pm
@Farrukh, Yes yes. They have been ruling the country since 70 years over and over again. right?
Reply Recommend 0
SHAMSALTAMASH
Mar 31, 2022 07:51pm
When the letter clearly states that opposition leading members are intentionally involved in the conspiracy, then why are they invited in in-camera session to show them the letter?!
Reply Recommend 0
Twisted
Mar 31, 2022 07:56pm
Seems he is trying to direct a mystery movie.
Reply Recommend 0
Asim
Mar 31, 2022 07:56pm
If its that authentic, why ISPR havent issued any statement. The security agencies are more responsible in their response while the PM is acting like a sour loser!
Reply Recommend 0
Ilyas
Mar 31, 2022 07:57pm
Very good decision. The pawns who were terming this fake are now exposed. Pakistan Zindabad.
Reply Recommend 0
Shoaib
Mar 31, 2022 07:58pm
Kudos IK, you are playing very well !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Haidari
Mar 31, 2022 07:59pm
@sam, so true, top to bottom everything is corrupt in our country, one honest person can not change that, show abit of money to people and they will sell their families
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Mar 31, 2022 07:59pm
The Ugly American
Reply Recommend 0
Milind Dave
Mar 31, 2022 07:59pm
What a joke you will sent demarche to unknown country now where you will send to which country
Reply Recommend 0
na
Mar 31, 2022 07:59pm
only three countries can threaten pakistan - India, USA and China. the fourth country Afg just goes ahead and beat pakistan anytime, they dont believe in threats :-)
Reply Recommend 0
dAANISH
Mar 31, 2022 08:04pm
Our politicians can sell country for a US visa, simple
Reply Recommend 0
Fahmida
Mar 31, 2022 08:06pm
Imran Khan can do all Drama only for the sake of power
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic 2
Mar 31, 2022 08:07pm
Trying to get the Establishment off the fence. Won’t work since the Establishment knows the truth.
Reply Recommend 0
Karim Khan
Mar 31, 2022 08:09pm
You can't make this up. I couldn't believe these guys would stoop this low. In other words "We warn whom should not be named not to interfere in our affairs."
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic 2
Mar 31, 2022 08:09pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, A “threat” from a foreign country is excellent?
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Mar 31, 2022 08:10pm
Complete lies and fake posturing by the NSC. Trying to fool the entire nation .
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Mar 31, 2022 08:11pm
Enough is enough is enough. If PMIK issues a demarche to USA, and survives the vote of no confidence, Pakistan will have a heavy price to pay.
Reply Recommend 0
Vasu
Mar 31, 2022 08:12pm
Hello "Unnamed" country, please come and collect our "demarche" letter.
Reply Recommend 0
Ikram
Mar 31, 2022 08:13pm
Didn’t the Sharif family show a letter also?
Reply Recommend 0
Pindi
Mar 31, 2022 08:15pm
China?
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir S.
Mar 31, 2022 08:17pm
We don't even have the guts to name the country and speak to them directly.
Reply Recommend 0
Ather
Mar 31, 2022 08:22pm
@Akram, So you like the same looters and thugs come back to power?
Reply Recommend 0
Cholas
Mar 31, 2022 08:22pm
Is that unnamed country in Mars or Moon?
Reply Recommend 0
Cholas
Mar 31, 2022 08:24pm
Destroying an international relationship for domestic play is dangerous for the country
Reply Recommend 0
M Shaking Sweating
Mar 31, 2022 08:26pm
Hilarious, unnamed country going to face the wrath of the Pakistani
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Mar 31, 2022 08:33pm
Undiplomatic language? Wonder who else does that
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 31, 2022 08:34pm
Nothing can be more foolish than challenging the US. They control IMF, ADB and all bailouts that come from Gulf royalties Pakistan should not bite the hand that feeds.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Mar 31, 2022 08:43pm
Drama as always
Reply Recommend 0
Troll
Mar 31, 2022 09:01pm
@Kris, keep dreaming
Reply Recommend 0
A. Ali
Mar 31, 2022 09:21pm
Opposition should surrender as they cannot bring more than 155 people...
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Mar 31, 2022 09:22pm
@M Shaking Sweating, it is the US . We all know that except for you.
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Mar 31, 2022 09:53pm
Unnamed country ? This is really next level humour.
Reply Recommend 0
Ash Chak
Mar 31, 2022 09:56pm
How can you issue a demarche to an unknown country? Like a " To whom this may concern"?
Reply Recommend 0
Sammy
Mar 31, 2022 10:24pm
Why is government delaying the vote? Pakistan is in no danger, stop the topi drama.
Reply Recommend 0

