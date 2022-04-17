DAWN.COM Logo

Farewell lunch triggered ‘Lettergate’ dispute

Anwar IqbalPublished April 17, 2022 - Updated April 17, 2022 08:21am
Prime Minister Imran Khan shows a letter, purportedly containing evidence of a foreign plot against the government, at a rally in Islamabad on March 27. — DawnNewsTV
WASHINGTON: The conversation that set off the so-called ‘Lettergate’ scandal took place on March 7 at a farewell lunch for the then Pakistan ambassador Asad Majeed Khan at his residence, which is also known as Pakistan House.

Diplomatic and official sources, who spoke to Dawn, said that although it was lunch, a note-taker also attended the meeting. The cable that Ambassador Khan later sent to Islamabad was based on the notes taken by the note-taker, who was also from the Pakistan Embassy.

US officials who attended the lunch included US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu and Deputy Assistant Secretary Lesslie C Viguerie. The Pakistani side comprised Deputy Chief of Mission Syed Naveed Bokhari and the defence attaché.

Since the March 7 lunch-meeting was held less than two weeks after the Russian aggression against Ukraine, the invasion dominated the conversation. The sources said the US side expressed its ‘disappointment’ with Pakistan’s decision to send its prime minister, Imran Khan, to Moscow the day Russia invaded Ukraine.

“They pointed out how the invasion had angered the entire American nation and explained why they thought Mr Khan should have postponed his visit,” one of the sources said.

Another source said Mr Lu hinted that “Washington believes the final decision to go ahead with the visit despite the invasion was that of Imran Khan” although some Pakistani officials had suggested postponing it.

Also read: PM Imran says 'foreign-funded conspiracy' out to topple his govt, claims to have evidence in writing

Ambassador Khan, according to these sources, argued that it was a collective decision and that Pakistan had been trying for a Moscow visit for years. And when the invitation came, they could not turn it down or postpone it.

The Americans, however, argued that Islamabad should have also “considered Washington’s sensitiveness” on this issue before going ahead with the visit.

The sources said the conversation then drifted to the current political environment in Pakistan, and Mr Lu pointed out that Washington was keenly watching the situation and the outcome of the no-trust move against the then prime minister would impact US-Pakistan relations as well.

One source claimed Mr Lu’s arguments were “alarming and far from routine”, but he did not threaten a regime-change. The source also claimed that no one attending the meeting felt that the Americans were hatching a conspiracy to topple the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government. “No, there’s no conspiracy. Nobody got that impression,” the source added. “But they did say the outcome will impact bilateral ties, which can be interpreted either way.”

The sources said the Americans never concealed “their disappointment” with Pakistan over Mr Khan’s Moscow visit. They claimed that Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa had planned to visit Washington in April, but postponed it after learning how the Americans felt about Ukraine.

Read more: Donald Lu evades question about Imran's allegations

“I never thought it was a US conspiracy, but it triggered certain reactions that impacted the domestic political situation in Pakistan,” another source said. “What Mr Lu said reflected what the Biden administration feels and thinks. It was very unusual. Not one bit routine.”

The source claimed that the defence attaché’s presence in the lunch-meeting, and his earlier engagement with US officials on the Ukraine issue, explained why Gen Bajwa’s comments on Ukraine “marked a significant departure” from Imran Khan’s policies on this issue.

Former prime minister Khan argued that Pakistan made a mistake by joining the West during the Cold War, it should remain neutral in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and refused to condemn Moscow’s invasion.

Addressing a seminar in Islamabad on April 2, Gen Bajwa had slammed Russia’s military attack on Ukraine, calling for immediate cessation of what he described as a “huge tragedy” inflicted on a smaller country.

On Thursday, the military’s media wing — ISPR — also dismissed Imran Khan’s allegations of a US conspiracy, although it acknowledged that Washington had used language in the lunch-meeting that amounted to interference in Pakistani affairs.

The ISPR chief pointed out the National Security Council’s meeting on this issue expressed “grave concern” at the communication from Washington, but did not use the word ‘conspiracy’.

On April 8, in his last address to the nation as prime minister, Mr. Khan reiterated his allegations that a senior US diplomat threatened a regime-change in Pakistan.

In another statement, Mr Khan also named the official — Donald Lu — who allegedly made that threat during a meeting with Ambassador Khan.

On April 10, while commenting on Mr. Khan’s claim, a US State Department spokesperson Jalina Porter said: “Let me just say very bluntly there is absolutely no truth to these allegations.”

Published in Dawn, April 17th, 2022

Comments (23)
Nazim
Apr 17, 2022 08:00am
Elections!!!
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Apr 17, 2022 08:04am
The best idea would be to call Ambassador Khan before a parliamentary committee to dig out the truth. Too many conspiracy theories here and most of them are originating in the PTI and Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Apr 17, 2022 08:04am
Big slap on the face of those who said it was fake letter..
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Apr 17, 2022 08:05am
"The Americans, however, argued that Islamabad should have also “considered Washington’s sensitiveness” on this issue before going ahead with the visit." We are NOT your slaves. Do not think of us as Cherry Blossom..
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Apr 17, 2022 08:07am
"No, there’s no conspiracy. Nobody got that impression,” the source added. “But they did say the outcome will impact bilateral ties, which can be interpreted either way." Who are these people trying to fool? A criminal who has a well thought out plan doesn't leave a trace. This is like how DG ISPR said: "There was no conspiracy, but there was interference."
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Apr 17, 2022 08:08am
Embarrassed Americans in damage control mode giving explanations
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Apr 17, 2022 08:09am
So it was interference and yes americans were disappointed .So where is the conspiracy.Arent we disappointed with saudi and uae when they started relations with india and israel.is that also a conspiracy than.No.This was started by imran khan to save himeslef as he couldnt accept it that he was being osuted.He wants quick election as he knows this narrative will die in 3 to 4 weeks as more info will keep on coming and there corruption cases will come out too.Toshakhana is just the start.
Reply Recommend 0
Pete
Apr 17, 2022 08:09am
IK lied and used the opportunity to avoid no trust vote
Reply Recommend 0
Maxx
Apr 17, 2022 08:09am
The mission has been accomplished!
Reply Recommend 0
Asad Shah
Apr 17, 2022 08:11am
How this so called leader IK dragged this country and its foreign service to the dort just for petty politics. The real shame is they people buying this lie
Reply Recommend 0
Tarique paul
Apr 17, 2022 08:11am
The USA is LYING through their teeth and a few years later will ADMIT they did it.
Reply Recommend 0
Ga
Apr 17, 2022 08:14am
Biden is shaking hands with the air. He is not even mentally there. Who is running US foreign policy right now?
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic 2
Apr 17, 2022 08:15am
IK was lying to use the “conspiracy” as a reason to throw out the no-confidence motion and then call for elections. He could not call for new election when the no-confidence motion was pending. So, he used unconstitutional approach to get his way.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic 2
Apr 17, 2022 08:16am
Let’s be clear. The truth will prevail and IK will lose the election.
Reply Recommend 0
wasabi
Apr 17, 2022 08:16am
I think we can all guess who these "apolitical" sources might be...
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Apr 17, 2022 08:17am
Lunch or no lunch it is obvious the Americans did not like IK visiting Moscow and fear Pakistan having links with it's neighbor, fact remains the USA has shown little respect for Pakistan over the years and we are better off with our neighbor for energy, trade and a future.
Reply Recommend 0
Atiya
Apr 17, 2022 08:18am
Stop adding non-sensical twists to the already dirty plot…. Foreign hand is involved and our corrupt elite are playing a lovely hand in it… shame on them! ALL OF THEM! Sold out!
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Apr 17, 2022 08:19am
USA always tell us to do more - IK did just that, he did more to form a friendship with Russia for a prosperous future for Pakistan for oil, gas and trade, END OF!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Apr 17, 2022 08:20am
As a matter of fact, since the first visit of Mr Liaquat Ali Khan, Pakistan became a 53rd state of US. And our Brown Head Masters never dared to disobey the US.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Apr 17, 2022 08:26am
Damage control in full throttle!
Reply Recommend 0
Babe Ruth
Apr 17, 2022 08:26am
Army generals do not indulge in slamming statements, unless they are dictators in chief.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Apr 17, 2022 08:31am
Did they convene a conspiracy in far past to increase prices of commodities or they made you go to IMF years before? Accept your fault Mr. IK, you could not deliver.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Apr 17, 2022 08:33am
@Atiya, So true!
Reply Recommend 0

