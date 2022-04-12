DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 12, 2022

PTI dissident Noor Alam and PPP leaders involved in fight with elderly at hotel in Islamabad

Dawn.comPublished April 12, 2022 - Updated April 12, 2022 09:53pm
PTI dissident Noor Alam Khan (L) and PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar can be seen partaking in a brawl at a hotel in Islamabad on Tuesday. ⁠— DawnNewsTV
PTI dissident Noor Alam Khan and PPP leaders Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Faisal Karim Kundi and Nadeem Afzal Chan were involved in a fight with an unidentified elderly at a hotel in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Footage shared through various social media accounts showed Khokar and Co approaching the elderly amid a state of commotion in what appears to be a dining hall.

Kundi was seen picking up a glass from a nearby table and hurling its contents on the elderly, who responded in kind by throwing an object back at the PPP politician. As the elderly tried to grab onto something else to fling, Khokhar managed to closed in on him and delivered a punch to the head.

The elderly was thrown off balance and floored as PTI dissident Khan joined in and tried to grab hold of him before the two parties were separated.

It remains unclear how the scuffle started and who instigated it.

PTI leaders condemned the incident, with Hammad Azhar saying the situation was not the same as it was being portrayed.

Ali Haider Zaidi questioned if the Supreme Court would take note of the issue.

Lawyer and activist Jibran Nasir said he empathised with politicians who get abused but condemned their "violent reactions". "Our political culture is toxic but [the] solution is compassion, not retaliation," he said.

Noor Alam Khan is one of several PTI dissidents who last month were found staying at the Sindh House in Islamabad and who had said they would vote against party chairman Imran Khan in the vote of no-confidence against him. In the end, he did not have to vote as the then-opposition managed to gather enough votes by itself.

bhaRAT©
Apr 12, 2022 09:36pm
These goons learned no lessons even after what they did in Model Town!!
Constantine
Apr 12, 2022 09:39pm
It’s the nature of Pakistanis to behave this way. I’ve seen them behave like this in foreign countries too. World watches and laughs
bhaRAT©
Apr 12, 2022 09:39pm
Revenge politics has just started!
Constantine
Apr 12, 2022 09:39pm
Pakistan is a tribal nation where people fight over food
Constantine
Apr 12, 2022 09:39pm
Look what they’ve come down to. Sunk so low. Fighting over food with an elderly
bhaRAT©
Apr 12, 2022 09:42pm
Lota goons are showing how they will beat up an elderly citizen if he calls them out!!
fb
Apr 12, 2022 09:42pm
All these goons should be put behind bars.
Parwez
Apr 12, 2022 09:43pm
Pakistani politicians are thieves and thugs of the worst kind.
jg
Apr 12, 2022 09:45pm
animals in jungle.
Asad
Apr 12, 2022 09:47pm
As someone said with a big grin on their face, 'welcome back to Purana Pakistan'
MD PhD
Apr 12, 2022 09:49pm
@bhaRAT©, yup. This is what IK had hoped for, in fact before the vote.
pam
Apr 12, 2022 09:49pm
PPP and PTI-turncoat attacked an elderly citizen
Humaira J
Apr 12, 2022 09:57pm
Such a shame! There is no doubt about him being a lota and that too a violent one!
