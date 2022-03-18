PTI supporters forcibly enter Sindh House in Islamabad after hours-long protest

PTI supporters on Friday forcibly entered the Sindh House in Islamabad after protesting outside for hours against dissident MNAs who are staying in the building.

Television footage showed PTI workers climbing over the walls of Sindh House with some of them later breaking down the doors to enter the building. They also carried lotas in protest against "turncoats".

PPP leader Sharjeel Memon termed the storming a "failure" of Islamabad police and the interior ministry, saying "we consider the attack on Sindh House an attack on the Sindh province."

The way PTI federal ministers had been questioning why policemen from Sindh were deployed at the building had received their answer now, he said. He claimed that two PTI MNAs — Faheem Khan and Ataullah — were also part of the group that stormed the Sindh House.

"When they were taking such actions, Islamabad police were silent. If Sindh police were not there today, PPP MNAs who were staying inside with their families would be in danger. Imran Khan has been defeated. Now he wants a clash."

Memon appealed to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and the Supreme Court to "immediately" take notice of this "terrorist attack" inside the Red Zone and for a case to be registered against "federal ministers and MNAs who were involved".

"We are peaceful now. We should not be forced to start such incidents as well which we are not in the mood for right now because we have been [restrained] by our leadership. Do not test our patience."

He said all political matters should be taken to the parliament, warning that if such attacks happened again then "your houses will not remain safe either".

"We have also seen Bani Gala and the Prime Minister House. Then we will see who saves you."

'PPP responsible for what happened'

Meanwhile, federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry shared that PTI secretary general Asad Umar has asked party workers to clear Sindh House and be "patient and tolerant".

"If Sindh House is turned into a new Changa Manga, [you] will have to face the public's hatred. As soon as information about the incident was received, secretary general Asad Umar told workers to be patient and tolerant ... stop playing with the public's emotions and respect their mandate," he tweeted.

Talking to DawnNewsTV later, Chaudhry said PPP was "responsible" for the incident, adding that he believed the opposition should move the "turncoats" to another place.

"They are not worthy of living in residential areas," he said, adding that the common man was "displeased".

"Those responsible [for the attack] are those who have kept them (PTI MNAs) there. Immoral things are happening [at Sindh House]. PPP is responsible. The Sindh chief minister has acted irresponsibly by bringing such people to a place where the chief justice of Pakistan lives and other people reside as well," he added.

A day earlier, several MNAs from the ruling PTI, who had been 'in hiding' at the Sindh House, revealed themselves — proving that opposition claims of having won over members of the ruling coalition were indeed true.

The revelation came a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan and some cabinet ministers accused the opposition of indulging in horse-trading ahead of the crucial vote on the no-confidence resolution, disclosing that Sindh House in Islamabad had become a centre for buying and purchasing members.

Television footage showed PTI MNAs, including some women lawmakers, lounging around the spacious Sindh House, which is located right opposite the official residence of the chief justice of Pakistan.

The building is under the protection of Special Security Unit (SSU) personnel of the Sindh police.

'Only option of thuggery left'

Meanwhile, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said the "only option left [for the PTI] was thuggery" but it would go wrong as well.

In a tweet, Maryam said the PTI "could not save its government", advising it to save whatever was left of its honour. "You are not an elected government that you would [stay and fight]. This is why only the option of thuggery is left. But this also always goes wrong."

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.