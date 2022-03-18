DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 18, 2022

PTI supporters forcibly enter Sindh House in Islamabad after hours-long protest

Dawn.comPublished March 18, 2022 - Updated March 18, 2022 07:05pm
The broken door of the capital's Sindh House. — DawnNewsTV
The broken door of the capital's Sindh House. — DawnNewsTV
PTI supporters protest outside the Sindh House in Islamabad on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
PTI supporters protest outside the Sindh House in Islamabad on Friday. — DawnNewsTV

PTI supporters on Friday forcibly entered the Sindh House in Islamabad after protesting outside for hours against dissident MNAs who are staying in the building.

Television footage showed PTI workers climbing over the walls of Sindh House with some of them later breaking down the doors to enter the building. They also carried lotas in protest against "turncoats".

PPP leader Sharjeel Memon termed the storming a "failure" of Islamabad police and the interior ministry, saying "we consider the attack on Sindh House an attack on the Sindh province."

The way PTI federal ministers had been questioning why policemen from Sindh were deployed at the building had received their answer now, he said. He claimed that two PTI MNAs — Faheem Khan and Ataullah — were also part of the group that stormed the Sindh House.

"When they were taking such actions, Islamabad police were silent. If Sindh police were not there today, PPP MNAs who were staying inside with their families would be in danger. Imran Khan has been defeated. Now he wants a clash."

Memon appealed to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and the Supreme Court to "immediately" take notice of this "terrorist attack" inside the Red Zone and for a case to be registered against "federal ministers and MNAs who were involved".

"We are peaceful now. We should not be forced to start such incidents as well which we are not in the mood for right now because we have been [restrained] by our leadership. Do not test our patience."

He said all political matters should be taken to the parliament, warning that if such attacks happened again then "your houses will not remain safe either".

"We have also seen Bani Gala and the Prime Minister House. Then we will see who saves you."

'PPP responsible for what happened'

Meanwhile, federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry shared that PTI secretary general Asad Umar has asked party workers to clear Sindh House and be "patient and tolerant".

"If Sindh House is turned into a new Changa Manga, [you] will have to face the public's hatred. As soon as information about the incident was received, secretary general Asad Umar told workers to be patient and tolerant ... stop playing with the public's emotions and respect their mandate," he tweeted.

Talking to DawnNewsTV later, Chaudhry said PPP was "responsible" for the incident, adding that he believed the opposition should move the "turncoats" to another place.

"They are not worthy of living in residential areas," he said, adding that the common man was "displeased".

"Those responsible [for the attack] are those who have kept them (PTI MNAs) there. Immoral things are happening [at Sindh House]. PPP is responsible. The Sindh chief minister has acted irresponsibly by bringing such people to a place where the chief justice of Pakistan lives and other people reside as well," he added.

A day earlier, several MNAs from the ruling PTI, who had been 'in hiding' at the Sindh House, revealed themselves — proving that opposition claims of having won over members of the ruling coalition were indeed true.

The revelation came a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan and some cabinet ministers accused the opposition of indulging in horse-trading ahead of the crucial vote on the no-confidence resolution, disclosing that Sindh House in Islamabad had become a centre for buying and purchasing members.

Television footage showed PTI MNAs, including some women lawmakers, lounging around the spacious Sindh House, which is located right opposite the official residence of the chief justice of Pakistan.

The building is under the protection of Special Security Unit (SSU) personnel of the Sindh police.

'Only option of thuggery left'

Meanwhile, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said the "only option left [for the PTI] was thuggery" but it would go wrong as well.

In a tweet, Maryam said the PTI "could not save its government", advising it to save whatever was left of its honour. "You are not an elected government that you would [stay and fight]. This is why only the option of thuggery is left. But this also always goes wrong."

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

No Confidence
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (55)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ashfaq
Mar 18, 2022 06:10pm
PTI setting worst examples...
Reply Recommend 0
Mohsin
Mar 18, 2022 06:11pm
Anarchistan
Reply Recommend 0
Common Sense
Mar 18, 2022 06:12pm
Senior PTI leaders should condemn this. Better sense should prevail and any confrontation should be avoided.
Reply Recommend 0
Omer
Mar 18, 2022 06:14pm
PTIs gulu butts
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Lion
Mar 18, 2022 06:14pm
Beginning of a civil war ,IK can do anything to remain in power.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Mar 18, 2022 06:15pm
Desperate pti.This is karma.They should remember they accepted lootas and thats why we are in a mess.Shame on you imran khan.
Reply Recommend 0
ASHOK
Mar 18, 2022 06:17pm
The true colors of IK has come out
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Akbar
Mar 18, 2022 06:17pm
It's a natural reaction by constituents whose MPs are hiding there instead of serving them.
Reply Recommend 0
Atta
Mar 18, 2022 06:17pm
PTI= verbal and physical attack What a BS political ideology; Trumpism in action; it is “my way or the highway” ideology
Reply Recommend 0
ZAK
Mar 18, 2022 06:17pm
Well done
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 18, 2022 06:19pm
Baa baa BLACK sheep, How many bags full..?
Reply Recommend 0
expat_uae
Mar 18, 2022 06:19pm
these are the same hooligans who attacked ptv
Reply Recommend 0
Omer
Mar 18, 2022 06:20pm
All staged by PPP
Reply Recommend 0
Rajesh Gopinathan
Mar 18, 2022 06:20pm
IK is a wolf in sheep clothing, has all the traits of a dictator.
Reply Recommend 0
john
Mar 18, 2022 06:20pm
Corrupt MNA's who accept bribery to harm the people should not be spared
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Mar 18, 2022 06:21pm
very bad show by PTI
Reply Recommend 0
Umar
Mar 18, 2022 06:22pm
IK is a loser!
Reply Recommend 0
Inflation
Mar 18, 2022 06:22pm
Trump supporters
Reply Recommend 0
Naeem
Mar 18, 2022 06:23pm
The government must act swiftly so that the chances of any unfavourable incident is curbed.
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Mar 18, 2022 06:30pm
Two wrongs don’t make a right, these goons also need to be hauled to jail.
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan
Mar 18, 2022 06:30pm
PTI, please respect democratic values, laws and constitution.
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Mar 18, 2022 06:30pm
Hooliganism is on the rise everywhere! From Russia to the US, India to Pakistan. Everyone for himself.
Reply Recommend 0
Vineeth
Mar 18, 2022 06:30pm
Remind me, what exactly is the difference between IK and Trump?
Reply Recommend 0
CarelessWhispers
Mar 18, 2022 06:33pm
The Real Face of PTI........
Reply Recommend 0
Curious Crow
Mar 18, 2022 06:36pm
Heading to civil war or martial law ?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 18, 2022 06:37pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Mar 18, 2022 06:37pm
People voted for Imran Khan not these sell out goons, frustration is there but this shouldn't have happened.
Reply Recommend 0
haris
Mar 18, 2022 06:39pm
Sherjeel Memon is moving Honey-bottles in to the cellar.
Reply Recommend 0
Not So Smart
Mar 18, 2022 06:42pm
If Trump can do it why not Imran.
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem Ansari
Mar 18, 2022 06:43pm
Conditions are being created for Martial Law. Imran and PTI are behaving like, Dog in the manger".
Reply Recommend 0
LostMinds
Mar 18, 2022 06:44pm
PTI sponsored hooligans! Where is the rule of law? Oh .. that's right, PTI'S own rules of law apply!
Reply Recommend 0
Neena
Mar 18, 2022 06:44pm
Seems like very soon IK would be leaving for London for good and PMNS would be back at his seat.
Reply Recommend 0
Arindam
Mar 18, 2022 06:47pm
I think India is behind this incident - Sheikh Rashid. HYPOCRITES.
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal Mushtaq
Mar 18, 2022 06:47pm
@Ashfaq, they are worst
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Mar 18, 2022 06:47pm
Sind house should have never allowed those PTI MNAs in.
Reply Recommend 0
Alam
Mar 18, 2022 06:47pm
@Ashfaq, Indeed, and so as the opposition by using the public money to bribe the MNAs
Reply Recommend 0
MG
Mar 18, 2022 06:48pm
Civil war incited by the PM
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Mar 18, 2022 06:57pm
You reap what you saw
Reply Recommend 0
Farrukh Munir
Mar 18, 2022 06:57pm
Around 50 hooligans managed to get there and made a fuss. Despicable
Reply Recommend 0
Abrar
Mar 18, 2022 06:57pm
The end has begun.... the party that condemned "Gullu Butts" has become the same, what greed of power can do!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
LostMinds
Mar 18, 2022 06:57pm
@Ali Akbar, you can't be this naive! These idiots barged in with clear approval from PTI! With such high security, who can enter these locations!
Reply Recommend 0
ali
Mar 18, 2022 06:57pm
Point of no return if someone gets killed.
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Mar 18, 2022 06:58pm
@Saleem Ansari, You PMLN and PPP supporters should be last people on earth to talk about who behaves like what
Reply Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Mar 18, 2022 06:58pm
PPP ruined whole Sindh now ruining the Pakistan Parliment.
Reply Recommend 0
ali
Mar 18, 2022 06:59pm
why no capital police baton charge and shell fire, this is attack on sindh.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Mar 18, 2022 06:59pm
IK is directly responsible for this incident. Military should sack the Govt and take over immediately.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Mar 18, 2022 06:59pm
Where is Fastrack?
Reply Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Mar 18, 2022 06:59pm
Who will trust Parliments with horse trading? It's time to desolve the corrupt democracy from Pakistan and let the Presidential system comes in.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Mar 18, 2022 07:00pm
We knew it and told you so. IK is not the right PM for the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Qasim
Mar 18, 2022 07:00pm
Bye bye Democracy!
Reply Recommend 0
Qasim
Mar 18, 2022 07:01pm
First PTV now Sindh House .. this gang of goons needs to be stopped
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Mar 18, 2022 07:01pm
Before forced to leave the office, IK and PTI will do many undemocratic and unethical things. IK doesn't have respect for any values.
Reply Recommend 0
A
Mar 18, 2022 07:04pm
This is just gunagardi and make it obvious why Rashid did not want Sindh police to protect Sindh House. Worst party led by wanna be dictator.
Reply Recommend 0
Neena
Mar 18, 2022 07:05pm
IK thought politics was like cricket but it's more like kabaddi - raid, tackle, push, pull, grab, hold and everything else.
Reply Recommend 0
IrfanL
Mar 18, 2022 07:05pm
Lol why PTI is surprised didnt they absorbed allot of lottas to take power? Buddy what goes around comes around...
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

18 Mar, 2022

Is the game over?

THE political scene in Islamabad changed dramatically yesterday when the opposition allowed electronic media free...
18 Mar, 2022

In limbo

THE decimation of Afghanistan’s once-promising media industry by the Taliban has triggered an unforeseen crisis. ...
18 Mar, 2022

An honourable draw

AFTER the drab draw in Rawalpindi, the thrilling finish served up in Karachi was perhaps the advertisement Test...
Islamophobia reality
Updated 17 Mar, 2022

Islamophobia reality

Today, anti-Islamic prejudice has taken on new forms, especially at the state level.
17 Mar, 2022

Investing in stocks

THE very fact that just one out of every five investors registered with the Central Depository Company ...
17 Mar, 2022

Snooker win

THERE was a poignant moment when Pakistan’s teen sensation Ahsan Ramzan overcame his more illustrious compatriot...