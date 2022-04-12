DAWN.COM Logo

Dissolve NAB and hold its employees accountable, Abbasi tells new govt

Dawn.comPublished April 12, 2022 - Updated April 12, 2022 12:20pm
PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi talks to media in Islamabad.—DawnNewsTV
PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday told the newly-elected government, which is being led by his party's president, Shehbaz Sharif, to dissolve the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and hold its employees accountable.

"NAB's employees looted and tortured people for years. It's time they should be held accountable," he said at a media talk in Islamabad today morning.

Abbasi came down on the chairman of the bureau, accusing him of "being fully under control" of PTI Chairman and former PM Imran Khan. "He used to take instructions [from the previous government]."

He claimed that there was a minister in Imran Khan's office who used to issue orders to the NAB chief regarding lodging fake cases, arresting people and defaming them. "This is your NAB chairman ... who stayed quiet on Imran Khan's corruption," the PML-N leader added.

Read: No need for NAB

He also lamented that NAB couldn't prove a single reference or inquiry against PML-N leaders in the last four years. "Why didn't they investigate people who were involved in corruption worth billions [of rupees] and were sitting in the federal cabinet," Abbasi demanded.

Now, he announced, was time to hold NAB accountable. "We are not taking revenge from anyone. We just want to expose the reality of NAB in front of the public. Accountability exists in the country but if you want to indulge in corruption, go to NAB," Abbasi said.

He also revealed that the government would move courts for the installation of cameras inside NAB courts so that the "public knows who is actually involved in corruption".

"We won't arrest anyone. Weak people like the NAB chairman will be the first person to arrested Imran Khan's people. But this is not our way," Abbasi pointed out, adding that the PML-N had always maintained its honour and respect in politics.

Whatever happened in the last four years, he reiterated, would be kept in front of the public.

PTI, PML-N at odds over NAB

Yesterday, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan following Imran Khan's ouster after a successful no-confidence movement.

As he was being ousted from power, Imran Khan claimed the joint opposition, which was behind the no-confidence move against him, wanted to form a government just to de-fang the watchdog to protect their "looted wealth" and get away with the corruption investigations under way against them.

NAB and its powers have been a sticking point between the PML-N and the PTI for the past three years, with several PML-N and PPP leaders facing cases lodged by the corruption watchdog.

When the PTI came to power in 2018, Imran Khan had claimed that the accountability bureau would unveil Shehbaz and Nawaz Sharif's corruption to the public and punish them for looting the public's money.

Meanwhile, then-opposition parties PPP and PML-N repeatedly accused the Imran-led PTI government and the corruption watchdog of a biased, one-sided, and politically motivated witch-hunt. They also said that the government and NAB had developed a nexus to target opposition members.

The rift increased when the government promulgated the National Accounta­bility (Third Amendment) Ordinance 2021 last year. The law stripped the Sup­reme Judicial Council (SJC) of the powers to remove the NAB chairman and authorised the president to do so.

Then too, PPP and PML-N had termed the ordinance "political vendetta" and "an attempt to usurp the powers of the judiciary and bring NAB under the direct control of the prime minister".

Abbasi had also said that the only purpose of the NAB ordinance was to target the PML-N.

Dr.Khan
Apr 12, 2022 11:34am
They have started to show their intentions ... enemies of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan
Apr 12, 2022 11:34am
These crooks didn't even wait for sometime, first thing on their agenda is to destroy NAB
Reply Recommend 0
sam
Apr 12, 2022 11:39am
Bunch of time(3.5 decades) tested thieves .
Reply Recommend 0
Shahram
Apr 12, 2022 11:39am
It has started.
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
Apr 12, 2022 11:42am
Wow! Isn't that fresh! Thereby, making all the pending cases against him and the Sharif family evaporate overnight. What a smart idea. Then no doubt, another Bureau will be created to hold the NAB employees accountable And the drama and circus show will go on till IK is returned to power.
Reply Recommend 0
BANG
Apr 12, 2022 11:43am
A thief wants to have his mistakes erased
Reply Recommend 0
Amin Ansari
Apr 12, 2022 11:44am
That is the only common ground between PPP and PMLN.
Reply Recommend 0
Minhaj Ul Islam
Apr 12, 2022 11:44am
wow! They are taking revenge now. Focus on the welfare as you promised. Anyways, we will see how longs this coalition goes.
Reply Recommend 0
BANG
Apr 12, 2022 11:44am
Who would believe Mr Abbasi whos been biggest thug of PML N and he looted wealth to Run his private Airlines
Reply Recommend 0
shan
Apr 12, 2022 11:45am
of course, the First things these goons would do is destroy any kind of accountability.
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Apr 12, 2022 11:47am
Welcome to purana Pakistan where these thugs rule.
Reply Recommend 0
MD PhD
Apr 12, 2022 11:49am
Just ask Mandviwalla.
Reply Recommend 0
DragonsDen
Apr 12, 2022 11:49am
IK was right about them
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmedd
Apr 12, 2022 11:52am
Which will ensure your activities are brushed under the carpet.
Reply Recommend 0
MA
Apr 12, 2022 11:53am
Just joke
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ali
Apr 12, 2022 11:53am
It is time to bring justice to the door of NAB.
Reply Recommend 0
Guest2020
Apr 12, 2022 11:55am
Destruction of accountability begins...
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Aziz
Apr 12, 2022 11:58am
@Ahsan, Rightly so
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymous
Apr 12, 2022 11:59am
Next they will say Dissolve the armed forces and police.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir A
Apr 12, 2022 11:59am
Crooks will arrest cops! Welcome to Sharifs and Zardari clans’ Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Apr 12, 2022 12:13pm
Removing NAB so they can shut down corruption cases against these criminals
Reply Recommend 0
Hamad
Apr 12, 2022 12:14pm
He is acting as if he is the father of nation
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Apr 12, 2022 12:14pm
So it seems Imran Khan was right
Reply Recommend 0
Rao
Apr 12, 2022 12:21pm
What is the fate of President Arif Alvi? Is he alive?
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Apr 12, 2022 12:21pm
Enjoy your short lived Kingdom!
Reply Recommend 0
Abdur Razzaque
Apr 12, 2022 12:27pm
Little by little, the thugs are stepping up with their claws!
Reply Recommend 0
Sanjrani
Apr 12, 2022 12:29pm
@Rao, he developed a toothache.
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Apr 12, 2022 12:30pm
Clan Republic of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed Iqbal
Apr 12, 2022 12:33pm
Yes, NAB should be dissolved and and black money should be retrieved from NAB officials.
Reply Recommend 0
Senior_Analyst
Apr 12, 2022 12:39pm
People will punish them with the power of their vote now
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Apr 12, 2022 12:39pm
The nation is watching everything. . Just wait till the election.
Reply Recommend 0
Zara
Apr 12, 2022 12:41pm
The darkest days in country's history the crooks are deciding their own fate! Priceless!
Reply Recommend 0
Umair Altaf
Apr 12, 2022 12:41pm
Imran Khan was true
Reply Recommend 0
Lucky
Apr 12, 2022 12:43pm
Khaqan Abbasi is a good man. I agree with him.
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Apr 12, 2022 12:49pm
@Ahsan, because NAB did such a great job?
Reply Recommend 0
sabeeh ahmad
Apr 12, 2022 12:53pm
Crimeminister wazeer in action..
Reply Recommend 0
Azad J
Apr 12, 2022 12:53pm
This is exactly what Khan said!
Reply Recommend 0

