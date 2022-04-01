Security agencies have reported plot to assassinate PM Imran: Fawad

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday that a plot to assassinate Prime Minister Imran Khan had been reported by security agencies.

"After these reports, the prime minister's security has been beefed up as per the government's decision," he said.

The revelation comes a day after the premier, during a nearly hour-long live address to the nation, vowed to foil "an international conspiracy" hatched against his government by opposition leaders and their alleged handlers.

In an apparent slip of the tongue, he had also revealed the name of the United States as the country behind the “threat letter” which purportedly contains "evidence" of the foreign conspiracy against his government.

Earlier this week, PTI leader Faisal Vawda had made similar claims, stating that a conspiracy was being hatched to assassinate the prime minister over his refusal to "sell the country".

