Today's Paper | March 30, 2022

No-trust vote: MQM-P formally breaks rank with govt 'in interest of Pakistan'

Dawn.comPublished March 30, 2022 - Updated March 30, 2022 05:47pm
MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announces the party decision at a press conference in Islamabad alongside leaders of the joint opposition. — Photo: DawnNewsTV
MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announces the party decision at a press conference in Islamabad alongside leaders of the joint opposition. — Photo: DawnNewsTV

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), a key ally of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led coalition government, formally announced on Wednesday that it was joining the opposition ranks ahead of a no-trust vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

With MQM-P's weight behind the joint opposition, PM Imran will lose his majority in the National Assembly and if the situation remains the same till voting on the no-trust resolution, which is expected to take place on April 3, his ouster is all but certain.

MQM-P's announcement was made by party convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui at a press conference in Islamabad alongside leaders of the joint opposition.

"We have gathered at a historic moment. More than congratulations, this is a test through which the national leadership has to pass," Siddiqui said. "Today is also a day for prayers ... common people's wishes have been fulfilled. I expect that this time we can [strive for] a democracy whose effects can reach the common people of Pakistan.

"We have joined you (the opposition) on this journey with these expectations. We have no individual or party benefits. Every clause of our agreement is for the common public of Pakistan and especially for those areas whom we have been representing for the last 35 years. The areas for which we believe immediate steps are needed."

"We have prioritised Pakistan's interests over all individual interests," he added.

Following Maqbool's announcement, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif said: "Today is an important day in Pakistan's history because a joint opposition ... a national jirga of the opposition ... has come together and efforts have been made for national unity.

"I want to thank MQM-P and its workers who kept the wishes of the 220 million people of Pakistan [at heart] and made this decision. I am especially thankful to Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal that through this whole process of negotiations, they kept the history aside. They have initiated this journey of Pakistan's prosperity and Karachi's happiness."

"This agreement will be implemented in letter and spirit," the PML-N leader added.

PM has now lost his majority, let's hold voting tomorrow: Bilawal

PPP leader Bilawal also thanks MQM-P and described its decision of teaming up with the opposition as "historic".

"I want to repeat that PPP and MQM-P's working relationship is not related to the no-confidence motion. PPP and MQM-P have to work together under any condition, if we want to work for Karachi and Pakistan's prosperity," he said.

"Imran Khan has now lost his majority. He is not the prime minister anymore. The parliament session is tomorrow. Let's hold voting tomorrow and settle this matter. We can then start working on transparent elections and the journey towards restoration of democracy and an end to economic crisis can then begin."

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also welcomed MQM-P's decision, saying: "This decision is an expression of national unity for not only Karachi and Sindh but the whole of Pakistan.

"As a result of these decisions (government allies joining the opposition), our strength in the National Assembly now stands at 176 while we need only 172," he added.

Following the formal announcement, MQM-P's Siddiqui signed a pair of agreements — one with Bilawal over promises related to Sindh and another with PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal over commitments regarding the federation.

MQM-P's coordination committee ratifies agreement with opposition

Earlier in the day, MQM-P's coordination committee announced that it had ratified the agreement between the party and the opposition on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

MQM-P leader Nasreen Jalil confirmed the development while speaking to the media outside the party's markaz in Karachi's Bahadurabad.

"Details of the agreement will be revealed in a press conference at 4pm," she said. In that press conference, the party is expected to formally make public its split with the government and announce voting in favour of the no-trust resolution against PM Imran.

Meanwhile, MQM-P leaders Farogh Naseem and Aminul Haque resigned from PM Imran's cabinet.

Naseem, who was the federal minister for law, wrote in his resignation letter, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, that he was resigning on the directions of MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

Minister for information technology and telecom, Haque, wrote in his resignation letter that while he was a part of the government in his capacity as a minister, he was "bound by my party's decisions as a responsible worker".

"In light of my party MQM-P's decisions, I resign as federal minister for information technology and telecommunication. I request you (the prime minister) to accept this."

He added that he was "proud of fulfilling my duties with honesty".

He iterated the same in a video message shared shortly afterwards.

"MQM-P called a meeting of its coordination committee, chaired by [MQM-P convener] Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, that ratified the agreement with the [opposition] and the resignation of the ministers. A new phase will begin and we will make efforts to struggle for urban Sindh's progress," Haque said in another video message.

Late night meeting

The party held a late night meeting with opposition leaders on Tuesday which created quite a stir in the capital and had many anxiously checking their TVs for updates.

Initially, an opposition delegation consisting of Khawaja Asif, Sherry Rehman, Naveed Qamar, Ayaz Sadiq, Akhtar Mengal, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and others reached Parliament Lodges a little before midnight.

They held talks with MQM convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and other leaders, which continued well into the early hours of Wednesday.

Later, the main cohort of opposition leaders — Asif Ali Zardari and his son Bilawal, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Shehbaz Sharif — also reached the venue around 2:00am in a bid to persuade the government ally to switch sides.

While the combined opposition tried with all its might to prevail upon the party to announce a decision there and then, the MQM-P avoided making a definitive statement at such a late hour and announced that it would make its decision public the next day.

In a tweet early on Wednesday, MQM-P Senator Faisal Subzwari said that an agreement between the party and the united opposition had been finalised.

"The PPP's central executive committee and the MQM-P's coordination committee will ratify the agreement," he said, adding that the details would be announced during a 4pm press conference on Wednesday.

The same was also confirmed by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

"The united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement. Rabta committee MQM and PPP CEC will ratify said agreement. We will then share details with the media in a press conference tomorrow. Congratulations Pakistan," he said.

Sources privy to the meeting said that the sitting discussed certain clauses about a future agreement between the PPP and MQM-P regarding Sindh’s administrative and local government issues in the presence of the senior leadership of other opposition parties.

The draft agreement is not only with the PPP, but with the whole opposition, a source said, adding that Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Shehbaz would ensure implementation on the agreement if it was approved by the coordination committee.

The MQM-P, which has seven members in the National Assembly, is a key ally of the PTI government and its decision in the ongoing political scenario will decide whether PM Imran's government will survive the no-trust vote, which is expected to take place on April 3.

On Monday, PML-Q had finally put its weight behind the embattled prime minister in exchange for PM Imran conceding Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as PTI's candidate for Punjab chief minister after incumbent Usman Buzdar presented his resignation to the premier.

The PML-Q is also a critical ally of the PTI government in Punjab and Centre, with 10 and five seats, respectively. The Chaudhrys support to PM Imran was being seen as a revival of his hopes to save his government.

Excluding MQM-P's votes, the joint opposition had managed to accumulate the support of 169 MNAs, three short of the magical figure of 172 needed to gain a majority in the National Assembly and remove Imran Khan as the prime minister.

Sindh governor meets MQM-P leaders

At the same time, a government delegation also met with the MQM-P at Parliament Lodges last night to try to dissuade the party from joining the opposition ranks.

Talking to media, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that the prime minister's message had been conveyed to Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and his people. "We are expecting an announcement tomorrow (Wednesday) morning."

Ismail said that the government had tried to resolve the party's reservations and was, in a way, successful in the endeavour. "As far as an offer is concerned, we had earlier offered them a ministry [...]. Even if they want something more, we will give it to them."

He added that the government's doors and hearts were open for the party. "We will adjust things in whatever way they want."

However, it appeared that the government was not done negotiating with the MQM-P. In a tweet on Wednesday, PTI leader Faisal Vawda said he had returned to Islamabad from Karachi on the prime minister's directions.

"I will be a part of the government team for talks with the MQM delegation alongside Pervez Khattak and Imran Ismail," he added.

Additional reporting by Nadir Guramani and Javed Hussain.

No Confidence
Pakistan

Comments (84)
500 characters
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 30, 2022 11:22am
Once a cheater, always a fraudster, swindler, hustler and trickster.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Mar 30, 2022 11:26am
PPP & MQM have the same outlook on life, they have destroyed their home "SIndh" and least care about the nation - Now they want to spread this viral behaviour throughout Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
Mar 30, 2022 11:26am
PTI and MQM are natural ally against the family politics of the opposition.
Reply Recommend 0
Kaun
Mar 30, 2022 11:32am
Looters can do whatever they like, we are with our great PMIK.
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar
Mar 30, 2022 11:40am
Opposition offering one-time bribes, while the govt is offering ministries which allow at least a year's worth of merry time to make money.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Mar 30, 2022 11:41am
They don't know what's coming : )
Reply Recommend 0
NADEEM I. KHAN
Mar 30, 2022 11:49am
This will be the end of MQM if they join opposition now as it will be against the will of people
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Mar 30, 2022 12:02pm
If a formal announcement will be made that MQM-P have switched over its loyalty from government to PDM then total votes of PDM will be 177 (without dissidents MNA’s) and 164 votes of the government which will mean that PM Imran Khan will lose his majority in the National Assembly even before when legislators will cast votes on the day of no confidence in National Assembly If dissidents MNA,s will also cast their votes than the numbers of PDM will cross more than 177 votes Good luck to PDM.
Reply Recommend 0
Assad Raza
Mar 30, 2022 12:05pm
They should quit Govt if there is a little bit of sanity left.
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Mar 30, 2022 12:07pm
Zardari and son has handed over keys of Sindh to MQMP for a small personal benefit. Altaf Hussain couldn't achieve all this in his whole life. PPP will soon be kicked out of cities of Sindh. Ultimate beneficiary is going to be PMLN in Punjab and center.
Reply Recommend 0
M Ahmed
Mar 30, 2022 12:09pm
MQM has done nothing good for Karachi.
Reply Recommend 0
Assad Raza
Mar 30, 2022 12:10pm
It is strange that PTI supporters are now concerned that their move to go with PDM will be the end of MQM.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Mar 30, 2022 12:16pm
In the tenure of PPP, MQM was giving there hundred percent in Karachi for it's development. I think this couple should come again.
Reply Recommend 0
Sharjeel Syed
Mar 30, 2022 12:32pm
A real test of MQM's Political wit!
Reply Recommend 0
DK
Mar 30, 2022 12:47pm
MQM will fade away in 2023 elections with useless opposition.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheraz Ali
Mar 30, 2022 01:39pm
Can some one please tell PM Khan that they way he deal is not the way to do politics. Seems he is still in Knock our phase with no intention of draw. Win or Lose….. this is politics not cricket
Reply Recommend 0
Ashfaq ahmed
Mar 30, 2022 01:39pm
There are some politicians and political parties who are always waiting for an opportunity to 'black-mail' the government like MQM, FR, Chaudhries of Gujrat and some conscienceless Baluchi leaders like Mengal and Bugtis. Twenty Karor offer is quite lucrative for them.
Reply Recommend 0
Fahad Ali
Mar 30, 2022 01:42pm
This collusion would never work for both PPP and MQM, because if PMLN would sit in the Federal, both PPP and MQM would suffer the most. No money game over. PPP again the friendly opposition and MQM would get nothing in return. Only PMLN wins. MQM should check the future planing before go for a deal with PPP.
Reply Recommend 0
Fahad Ali
Mar 30, 2022 01:45pm
Both MQM and PPP would make PML strong again. In the end PPP play friendly opposition and MQM with empty hands. PMLN in Federal means self murder for both PPP and MQM.
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Mar 30, 2022 01:56pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, please don't abuse yourself so much. Go and see a doctor.
Reply Recommend 0
ZZQ
Mar 30, 2022 02:04pm
MQM's politics revolves around Karachi issues remaining alive and not resolving... and add to that the notorious brief case reality... All sums up... PTI is its competitor in Karachi whereas PPP lets MQM live its ethnic politics... So its a win win for MQM but a loss loss for Karachittes if they understand...
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Mar 30, 2022 02:07pm
Always hated MQM. Thanks, they prove once again why they needed to be hated. Always an opportunist and a blackmailer party.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Mar 30, 2022 02:07pm
... Hearts and doors open for MQM-P. I'll bet. Especially doors.
Reply Recommend 0
Mango Kashmiri,Srinagar
Mar 30, 2022 02:07pm
@Syed A. Mateen, Your theory and excitement is shortlived . Enjoy the hypothetical castle stay before you wake up on rug . PM khan will defeat evil and syndicate of looters which you are also part of .
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Mar 30, 2022 02:11pm
Obsessed with protecting their loots, the corrupts are working overtime to see if they can be successful in their crooked ways
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Mar 30, 2022 02:12pm
MQM is Bargaining from both opposition & PTI, they will see how much both offers and this is the history of MQM, they never care of Karachi.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 30, 2022 02:20pm
@Assad Raza, They should quit Govt if there is a little bit of sanity left. Looks like you have none left.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 30, 2022 02:21pm
@F Nawaz, They don't know what's coming : ) A PTI win.
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
Mar 30, 2022 02:22pm
Any party or group, movement or initiative which has names like the colorful Maulana, Sharif, Altaf Hussains, Zardaris or their ilk associated with them or were founded by such thugs, cannot be trusted. Period! Don't kid yourself. Either of them will sell the nation out in a hand basket and rob you of every penny they can get their hands on. Each group or party, like MQM, TLP, PPP, PML-N have nothing but self-interest at heart. Not the nation, the public or the future generations.
Reply Recommend 0
Numan
Mar 30, 2022 02:23pm
And now we have PTI supporters saying how bad MQM is and they should resign from their seats too, lol, remeber PTI NEVER HAD A MAJORITY
Reply Recommend 0
Troll
Mar 30, 2022 02:31pm
If they vote against then people of Karachi will never forgive them.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Majid
Mar 30, 2022 02:33pm
You offered Chief Ministership of Punjab to Chaudhry Sahib who has 5 seats minus one. Why don't you make an offer of Prime Minister to MQM P who has 7 seats.
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
Mar 30, 2022 02:35pm
End of MQM Politics if they betray Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Mehdi
Mar 30, 2022 03:10pm
MQM is trusting the words of zardari. Only a fool would do that.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad R. Shahid
Mar 30, 2022 03:25pm
End of PTI part 1!
Reply Recommend 0
mark
Mar 30, 2022 03:25pm
@Zak, as always you are wrong
Reply Recommend 0
Abdur Razzaque
Mar 30, 2022 03:35pm
Looters unity zindabad (shame on them)!
Reply Recommend 0
Abid
Mar 30, 2022 03:36pm
MQM proved to be same as Zardari, Nawaz and Diesel. No one will vote MQM again in Karachi.
Reply Recommend 0
Shabi Hasan
Mar 30, 2022 03:36pm
MQM represents London and not Karachiites. Karachiites stand with Imran Khan. Shame on MQM
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Mar 30, 2022 03:36pm
Chaudhary has lost an opportunity to be CHIEF MINISTER
Reply Recommend 0
Shabi Hasan
Mar 30, 2022 03:37pm
MQM do nor represent urdu speaking now
Reply Recommend 0
Canadian -heat
Mar 30, 2022 03:38pm
The end of MQM
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Mar 30, 2022 03:45pm
They are talking about trust when they don't really trust each other.
Reply Recommend 0
Naseem A Khan
Mar 30, 2022 03:46pm
@Falcon1, you are under lot of stress, must go and see a doctor before the actual vote. Good luck
Reply Recommend 0
Raza
Mar 30, 2022 03:48pm
MQM disappointed as expected
Reply Recommend 0
haris
Mar 30, 2022 03:48pm
MQM would soon become a history if they joined PPP, again.
Reply Recommend 0
G H A L I B J E E E
Mar 30, 2022 03:48pm
MQM is not going to get a single seat in the next election.
Reply Recommend 0
Fahad Ali
Mar 30, 2022 03:49pm
is next CM Sindh from MQM?
Reply Recommend 0
Spartan
Mar 30, 2022 03:50pm
What a shame. First they sold Karachi, now they sell Pakistan along with their souls. Never change, MQM, never change...
Reply Recommend 0
IMRAN ULLAH AWAN
Mar 30, 2022 03:51pm
I guess, as a nation, we have disappointed ourselves. However, only history will tell the truth.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Mar 30, 2022 03:52pm
Think its time for Imran Khan to start the war drums. Fazal as the president? no way.
Reply Recommend 0
Nab
Mar 30, 2022 03:53pm
Once again MQM has made a wrong decision. They will will gain nothing from PPP or PML-N. They never have and never will.
Reply Recommend 0
Fahad Ali
Mar 30, 2022 03:56pm
If it would happen MQM end is near.
Reply Recommend 0
Kashif
Mar 30, 2022 03:56pm
And it will restart bhatta culture.
Reply Recommend 0
Sami Khan USA
Mar 30, 2022 03:58pm
This is the beginning of an end for the MQM in rural Sind.
Reply Recommend 0
Naveed
Mar 30, 2022 03:59pm
This is the end of the road for MQM-P, People of Pakistan will remember them as traitors.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Mar 30, 2022 04:01pm
PTI should have just let this happen, without desperately trying to cling to power. That way they would have kept some shred of moral high ground. Ab sab barabar hain, including PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Mushahid
Mar 30, 2022 04:01pm
The Waderas and corrupt elite have turned out to be the clear and present danger for the country!
Reply Recommend 0
javid abbas
Mar 30, 2022 04:57pm
Bye Bye MQM.
Reply Recommend 0
Mir Wazir Khan
Mar 30, 2022 04:57pm
The political history of Pakistan is full of such 'historic moments'.
Reply Recommend 0
Layman
Mar 30, 2022 04:58pm
Parliamentary system is a disgrace. A referendum must be held to install a presidential democracy.
Reply Recommend 0
Sughra Ahmad
Mar 30, 2022 04:59pm
If that is true, breeding ground of corruption will grow and humanity will suffer at a larger scale. Sharifs and Zardaris are dishonest, corrupt and fraudsters.
Reply Recommend 0
Sad
Mar 30, 2022 05:02pm
Looks like opposition has army support. Everyone is jumping from sinking ship
Reply Recommend 0
Ilyas
Mar 30, 2022 05:05pm
All the tugs on on one side
Reply Recommend 0
Hyra
Mar 30, 2022 05:07pm
Mqm will loose all karachi voters now.
Reply Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Mar 30, 2022 05:07pm
Lala ji, but don't worry Nation stands with you.
Reply Recommend 0
AbuBakr
Mar 30, 2022 05:07pm
Proves that mqm deserved the treatment it got from PPP in the past
Reply Recommend 0
NADEEM I. KHAN
Mar 30, 2022 05:08pm
ONE OF THE GREATEST BETRAYAL BY MQM WITH THE PAKISTANI NATION, INSHALLAH IT WILL RESULT AS A BIGGEST LOSS IN UPCOMING ELECTION FOR THEM
Reply Recommend 0
Shaikh
Mar 30, 2022 05:09pm
Shame on MQM, they are still taking command from London..
Reply Recommend 0
Assad Raza
Mar 30, 2022 05:09pm
@Zak I feel sorry for you since I know the trolls will be unemployed when PTI is done.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan
Mar 30, 2022 05:09pm
How typical of MQM, utterly disgusted
Reply Recommend 0
Moiz
Mar 30, 2022 05:12pm
Series of unfortunate events for our PM..!!
Reply Recommend 0
Akhtar
Mar 30, 2022 05:13pm
PDM & PPP vs PTI (Looters of Atta, Ghee & Cheeni) and PMLQ(Munafiqueens and former dacoits of Punjab)
Reply Recommend 0
Master
Mar 30, 2022 05:15pm
Shame on them
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymous
Mar 30, 2022 05:18pm
MQM, you sold the karachiites once again. Shame on you.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymous
Mar 30, 2022 05:19pm
PPP has given bhatta permission to MQM. Sad day for my Karachi.
Reply Recommend 0
FABhatti
Mar 30, 2022 05:20pm
What a sad day for Pakistan! But then we all got to see an entire lot of looters and lotas together in one spot.
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Mar 30, 2022 05:21pm
Another feather on the hat of IK
Reply Recommend 0
Malaria Garib Ahmed
Mar 30, 2022 05:22pm
The only person who didn’t know that he would lose was IK.
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Mar 30, 2022 05:23pm
MQM also wants something for personal gains….what has the common man gained fromPPP, PML n or Fazlu in the past….I hope people of Karachi are watching and they should vote against these corrupt politicians…
Reply Recommend 0
nazim
Mar 30, 2022 05:25pm
@Spartan, Was MQM so pivotal? if yes, then every one, including you and IK cheated themselves.
Reply Recommend 0
ahmad
Mar 30, 2022 05:25pm
PTI didn't do much for Karachi, that's why MQM has allied with PPP, how ironic.
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Mar 30, 2022 05:26pm
It gives me heartache.my stomach is churning at this disgusting act of betrayal by MQM.I felt this pain the day Dhacca fell.
Reply Recommend 0
ahmad
Mar 30, 2022 05:27pm
After blaming PPP for lack of development in Karachi for four years, MQM has finally joined them. They won't even get the few seats they won in last election.
Reply Recommend 0

