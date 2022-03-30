Faisal Vawda claims 'conspiracy being hatched to assassinate' PM Imran Khan

PTI leader Faisal Vawda, in a shocking claim on Wednesday, said that a conspiracy was being hatched to assassinate Prime Minister Imran Khan over his refusal to "sell the country".

Vawda made the claim on ARY News show "Off the Record" in response to a question about a letter that Prime Minister Imran Khan brandished at the PTI's March 27 power show in Islamabad and claimed it contained "evidence" of a "foreign conspiracy" to topple his government.

Federal ministers Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry had also shared during a press conference on Tuesday that the letter warned of "horrific consequences" if Imran Khan remained that prime minister.

Vawda today said there was threat to the prime minister's life but remained evasive when asked whether the purported conspiracy to assassinate the premier was mentioned in the letter.

While addressing anchorperson Kashif Abbasi — who was among the journalists with whom the contents of the letter were shared earlier today — Vawda said: "There is a serious threat to Imran Khan sahab's life. I don't know whether you were read that part [in the letter] about the consequences. That is life-threatening."

"There has been a mention of assassinating Imran Khan sahab," Vawda added.

At that, Abbasi sought his confirmation.

"You are saying that the letter also mentions the assassination of Imran Khan?" he asked.

"The impression of assassination ... killing," Vawda replied with a vague remark, moving on to say that the prime minister was told multiple times that a bullet-proof glass needed to be installed before his dais at the March 27 rally. "But as always and as usual, he said my [death] will come when Allah wills. Don't worry about it."

Abbasi asked Vawda if the letter explicitly mentioned the assassination or was it implied.

Vawda, however, did not specify.

"Along with the vote of no-confidence, there is also a threat to his (PM Imran's) life. There [has been a mention] of assassination," he replied.

When Abbasi insisted that he clarified whether it was mentioned in the letter, Vawda replied, "It is connected to this letter. This is not the only letter."

After a brief pause, Abbasi remarked, "You are making a big [statement]."

"I am saying what I know," answered Vawda, adding, "We are concerned and worried about our leader. A conspiracy is being hatched to assassinate Imran Khan."

Vawda continued: "Imran Khan is a brave man. He will never sell off his country. He will not sell off his nation. He will not take dollar[s]. He will not allow the use of bases and will not allow anyone to act as they will."

"And its cost, till now, is the sarkar, that is the government, and his life," Vawda added.

The PTI leader said that threats to Imran Khan's lift existed even prior to his election as the prime minister. "[At big rallies], we used to stand before him as human shields. Agencies used to inform us that there are chances today [of Imran Khan being attacked]," he said.

Vawda further said: "We had asked the prime minister to share this (the threats against his life) as well but he is brave and does not want to present it as his weakness."