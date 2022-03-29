DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 29, 2022

Absence of investigation officer in case against ‘serial rapist’ irks ATC

Naeem SahoutaraPublished March 29, 2022 - Updated March 29, 2022 09:45am

KARACHI: Expressing its annoyance over failure of the investigating officer in producing witnesses, an antiterrorism court has directed the prosecution to bind down the IO to produce witnesses for recording their testimonies against a man allegedly involved in a series of rapes of minor girls.

Police claimed to have arrested the accused for kidnapping and sexually assaulting minor girls in different areas of Malir district between 2015 and 2018.

The ATC-X judge, who is conducting the trial in five identical cases in the judicial complex inside the central prison, took up the case for recording statements of the prosecution witnesses.

The accused was produced in custody, but his counsel Liaqat Hussain Khokhar and IO DSP Ali Hassan Shah were absent.

Since Jan 12, the judge has been directing the prosecution to bind down the IO to produce witness for recording their statements against the accused but to no avail.

Taking notice of such an attitude, the judge once again directed the prosecution to ask the IO to appear in court on April 6 and also produce the witnesses so that their testimonies could be recorded.

According to the prosecution, the suspect was caught red-handed in the Sukkan area while allegedly trying to kidnap a minor girl with the intention to rape her.

It said though the child was not subjected to any sexual assault, on “suspicion” the police obtained the suspect’s DNA sample and sent it to a laboratory for cross-matching with those drawn from four minor girls who had earlier been subjected to a sexual assault but their cases had been pending trial since 2015.

The prosecutor had disclosed that the medical report revealed that the suspect’s sample had matched with those of the five children, who were victims of a sexual assault.

Five cases were registered under Sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping) and 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code read with Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 at Sukkan, Shah Latif and Quaidabad police stations.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tyranny of the minority
Updated 29 Mar, 2022

Tyranny of the minority

As intrigue rocked the government all of this outgoing month, its so-called allies prevaricated till the end.
29 Mar, 2022

Witness intimidation

ONE of the most infamous cases of sexual harassment has come to a fitting conclusion. On Friday, a sessions court in...
29 Mar, 2022

Depths of darkness

CONSIDERING that countless coal miners never return from what can aptly be termed as black holes in the earth, the...
The captain’s gambit
Updated 28 Mar, 2022

The captain’s gambit

Much of what he said will be used to whip up his electorate in case he takes up the mantle as opposition leader.
28 Mar, 2022

Education crisis

PAKISTAN’S educational crisis is rooted in inequality. Nowhere are national socioeconomic and gender fault lines...
28 Mar, 2022

Rohingya genocide

THE US decision to formally recognise the brutalities inflicted on the Burmese Rohingya as genocide is a small but...