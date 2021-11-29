Karachi woman allegedly raped several times after being tricked into travelling to Lahore over promise of marriage

A woman was allegedly raped multiple times in two separate incidents in Lahore, it emerged on Monday.

The FIR, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, was registered on November 28 at the North Cantt police station. The case was registered under sections 376 (rape), 109 (abetment of 'zina-bil-jabr') and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

In the complaint, the victim stated that she was a resident of Karachi. She said that she used to play the online game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) during which she befriended a man named Haris.

"He told me to come to travel to Lahore and said that we would get married," the victim said, adding that she arrived in the city on November 23 by train. She said Haris took her to the Rose Hotel where he raped her for three days.

He also refused to marry her and dropped her off at the train station on November 26 and left, the FIR stated. The victim said that while she was waiting at the station, two men named Waheed and Hasan promised to find her a job.

She said that the two took her to a house on Sarwar Road where two more men, Abdul Wahab and Ali Sajjad, helped them take her into a room. The victim said that Waheed and Hasan then raped her several times, but she was eventually able to escape.

She urged authorities to take action against all three men who had raped her.

In the complaint, police constable Asif Hasan added that when he went to the room at Sarwar Road, where the second incident occurred, he found Wahab and Sajjad had attempted to dispose of the evidence.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and sought a report from the Lahore capital city police officer. He also directed officials to arrest the culprits as soon as possible and assured the victim of justice.