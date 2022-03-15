DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 15, 2022

No indication India's missile launch into Pakistan was anything other than accident: US

Dawn.comPublished March 15, 2022 - Updated March 15, 2022 01:13pm
US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price. — AP/File
US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price. — AP/File

The United States said on Monday it had "no indication" that India's missile launch into Pakistan last week was "anything other than an accident".

US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price made the remarks while responding to a question about the incident, advising the journalist to reach out to the Indian Defence Ministry for a follow-up.

"We have no indication, as you also heard from our Indian partners, that this incident was anything other than an accident. We refer you, of course, to the Indian Ministry of Defence for any follow-up. They issued a statement on March 9 to explain precisely what had happened. We don't have a comment beyond that," Price said in a press briefing.

India had actually issued a statement on March 11, a day after Pakistan's military highlighted the issue in a press conference and two days after the actual launch of the missile.

Referring to the arrest of seven people suspected to be part of a national gang involved in illegal uranium trade in India in June last year, the journalist then asked Price whether the US had ever raised concerns with India after the incident or talked about it in diplomatic conversations.

The US State Department spokesperson responded, "I'm not familiar with that particular incident. What I would say is that nuclear safety around the world, especially in countries — nuclear-armed countries, it is always a conversation that is ongoing."

'High-speed flying object' falls in Mian Channu

Last week, Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar had shared details of an Indian "high-speed flying object" that fell in Mian Channu, Khanewal district.

"On March 9, at 6:43pm, a high-speed flying object was picked up inside the Indian territory by Air Defence Operations Centre of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF). From its initial course, the object suddenly manoeuvred towards Pakistani territory and violated Pakistan's air space, ultimately falling near Mian Channu at 6:50pm," he disclosed.

"When it fell, it damaged civilian properties," he said, adding no loss of life was reported.

Air Vice Marshall Tariq Zia, who addressed the press conference alongside the DG ISPR, told the media that at the time the projectile was picked up, there were two airway routes active and several commercial airlines were in the area.

"If you look at the speed and height of the projectile, it was 40,000 feet high, and the airlines were between 35,000 to 42,000 feet. This could have been very detrimental to the safety of passengers."

The projectile travelled 124 kilometres inside Pakistani territory in three minutes and 44 seconds, he added.

India regrets 'accident'

A day later, the Indian Defence Ministry had issued a statement, regretting that a missile "accidentally" entered Pakistan and attributed the incident to a "technical malfunction".

"The government has taken a serious view and ordered a high-level court of enquiry," the statement added.

Pakistan also proposed to New Delhi a joint probe into the incident to establish facts since the missile had landed into Pakistani territory.

The Foreign Office (FO) also asked why India failed to inform Pakistan immediately about the "accidental launch" of the missile and raised questions regarding the Indian safeguards against such happenings.

The FO believes "many loo­pholes and technical lap­ses" in Indian handling of strategic weapons led to the incident.

Earlier today, the Indian defence minister said the country is conducting a review of its standing operating procedures for operations, maintenance and inspection of weapons systems.

"We attach the highest priority to the safety and security of our weapon systems. If any shortcoming is found, it would be immediately rectified," Rajnath Singh told parliament.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (24)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Shiraz
Mar 15, 2022 12:44pm
An object traveling 124 kms in to Pakistan territory is not an accident and incident must be investigated throughly.
Reply Recommend 0
Captain Right
Mar 15, 2022 12:45pm
Then there settles the matter. Nothing more
Reply Recommend 0
usman
Mar 15, 2022 12:45pm
Face saving efforts by United States on behalf of Indians.
Reply Recommend 0
DK
Mar 15, 2022 12:47pm
Pakistan will do this too and call it an accident.
Reply Recommend 0
Fayaz Hussain
Mar 15, 2022 12:47pm
Don't think the statement would have been same if a Pakistani missile had flown in to Indian airspace. US is a hypocrite.
Reply Recommend 0
An Outsider
Mar 15, 2022 01:03pm
What about change of direction and failure to follow reporting SOP?
Reply Recommend 0
kp
Mar 15, 2022 01:04pm
@DK, You better not. And i can guarantee you can not as it will be shot down unlike ours which entered safely.
Reply Recommend 0
parwez Akhtar
Mar 15, 2022 01:04pm
Pakistan should destroy the missile in indian territory if india fails to notify prior to testing as agreed by both countries. Appeasement will never work!
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Mar 15, 2022 01:04pm
What would you do if this accident is directed toward you from either China or Russia
Reply Recommend 0
Raj
Mar 15, 2022 01:04pm
Case closed. Now focus on no-confidence motion
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Mar 15, 2022 01:06pm
Pakistan has Right to make mistakes too.
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Mar 15, 2022 01:07pm
Since when we need dictation from the US? India is seeking help?
Reply Recommend 0
Masood
Mar 15, 2022 01:07pm
Let Russia also commit such accident with USA.
Reply Recommend 0
Ravi Sharma
Mar 15, 2022 01:07pm
Question Pakistan must ask themselves is, that this missile traveled 144km inside Pakistan for approx 3mins..but it couldn’t be intercepted and shot down?? What if this was loaded? What if India was testing pak response?
Reply Recommend 0
Just doit
Mar 15, 2022 01:10pm
@DK, India will react to that mistaking it to be a deliberate attack
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Mar 15, 2022 01:12pm
Get China to issue a statement against india if you dare!
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Mar 15, 2022 01:12pm
India knows exactly what it is doing!
Reply Recommend 0
Nh
Mar 15, 2022 01:13pm
Because Pakistan is no longer their strategic partner after Afghanistan. Glad we are no longer associated with USA.
Reply Recommend 0
NoName
Mar 15, 2022 01:14pm
This does not and should not concern the US. The US or any other Western Anglo-Saxon country has no role in South-Asian affairs.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Mar 15, 2022 01:17pm
And if it was from Pakistan territory, was it still an accident. Face the Ukraine consequences by instigating them more
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 15, 2022 01:24pm
Height of hypocrisy, double, standards, deceit and deception.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid Iqbal
Mar 15, 2022 01:25pm
Its bcz you were a part of that calculated attempt.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul
Mar 15, 2022 01:27pm
India ne sorry bol diya na, why politicians want to make this issue?
Reply Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Mar 15, 2022 01:27pm
US is out of Afghanistan, hence end of support.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Winning to lose

Winning to lose

Arifa Noor
This crisis will achieve little beyond discrediting the politicians — if it hasn’t already done so.

Editorial

Faulty narrative
Updated 15 Mar, 2022

Faulty narrative

Cabinet ministers have been peddling a strange logic that the NA speaker can disqualify members even before they vote.
15 Mar, 2022

SBP’s unclear signal

’TIS the season of keeping your options open. While it is easy to appreciate the reasons that are preventing the...
15 Mar, 2022

Saudi executions

THE execution of 81 men by Saudi authorities on Saturday — the largest single-day execution in the kingdom’s...
Fears of violence
Updated 14 Mar, 2022

Fears of violence

The onus to defuse tensions that could lead to violence lies with the ruling party.
14 Mar, 2022

Missing empathy

THE continued failure of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances to achieve any meaningful progress on...
14 Mar, 2022

Allowing hate

THE decision by tech giant Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, to temporarily allow violent speech ...