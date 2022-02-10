Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 10, 2022

Democracy slides in 2021 amid pandemic pressures: study

AFPPublished February 10, 2022 - Updated February 10, 2022 01:22pm

Democratic standards across the world fell again in 2021 amid the pandemic and growing support for authoritarianism to leave just over 45 per cent of the world's population living in a democracy, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) said on Thursday.

As in 2020, less than half of the world's population is living in a democracy but the trend has deteriorated further, the London-based analysis group said.

Its annual democracy Index “sheds light on continued challenges to democracy worldwide, under pressure from the coronavirus pandemic and increasing support for authoritarian alternatives,” the group said.

Its annual index, which provides a measurement of the state of global democracy, registered its biggest fall since 2010 and set “another dismal record” for the worst global score since the index was first produced in 2006.

In Europe, Spain was downgraded to a “flawed democracy”, reflecting a deterioration in its score for judicial independence.

The EIU said the UK also dropped in the ranking following controversies over party financing and a series of scandals but remains a “full democracy”.

Also read: Democracy slipping away at record rate, warns IDEA

Less than half — 45.7pc — of the world's population now live in a democracy of some sort, a significant decline from 2020 where the figure was 49.4pc.

Even fewer — 6.4pc — reside in a “full democracy” after Chile and Spain were downgraded to “flawed democracies”. Spain's downgrade reflects a deterioration in its score for judicial independence, it said.

More than a third of the world's population live under authoritarian rule, a large proportion of which are in China.

“China has not become more democratic as it has become richer. On the contrary, it has become less free,” the EIU said.

The top three places in the index are occupied by Norway, New Zealand and Finland while the final three countries are North Korea, Myanmar and Afghanistan.

Along with Tunisia, Myanmar and Afghanistan recorded the biggest declines in the index following the military coup and Taliban takeover in those countries.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
ADNAN ALI KHAN
Feb 10, 2022 01:17pm
This Democracy Mantra is joke and have many double standards. What if Chinese people are less democratic yet people are happy and their living standards are far better then those living in a democratic country.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

10 Feb, 2022

UN report on terrorism

THE return to power last August of the Afghan Taliban was a watershed event certain to have far-reaching ...
Vawda’s disqualification
10 Feb, 2022

Vawda’s disqualification

It must be emphasised that Mr Vawda’s disqualification from contesting polls for life is a bit harsh.
10 Feb, 2022

Rape for ‘honour’

THE logic that to retrieve a misplaced sense of ‘honour’, the members of a tribe or community have to subject...
Desperate strategy
Updated 09 Feb, 2022

Desperate strategy

THE ruling PTI has decided to launch a major public relations effort using ‘Brand Imran’ to lift its sinking...
09 Feb, 2022

On the way out?

THERE are hopeful signs that we may have turned the corner. With the Covid-19 positivity rate declining, the NCOC ...
09 Feb, 2022

Ajmal Pahari’s release

IT is on occasions such as the release of Shahnawaz, better known as Ajmal Pahari, that the public’s trust in the...