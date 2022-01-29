Dawn Logo

Afghan soil will not be used against Pakistan, NSA Moeed Yusuf assured during Kabul visit

Tahir KhanPublished January 29, 2022 - Updated January 29, 2022 09:18pm
Afghanistan acting Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi holds talks with the Pakistani delegation led by National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf in Kabul. — Photo courtesy Pakistan Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan Twitter
Afghanistan acting Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi hosts a lunch for the Pakistani delegation led by National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf in Kabul. — Photo courtesy Pakistan Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan Twitter
National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf is received by an Afghan official at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan. — Mansoor Ahmad Khan Twitter
Afghanistan acting Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi assured on Saturday a high-level Pakistani delegation, led by National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf, that Afghan soil would not be used against its neighbours, including Pakistan.

A statement issued by the presidential palace in Kabul quoted Hanafi as saying: "The policy of the Islamic Emirate [of Afghanistan] is clear that that we will not allow anyone to use Afghan soil against [our] neighbours and other countries.

"We also want similar action from others,” he added while hosting the inter-ministerial delegation in the Afghan capital, which had arrived earlier in the day.

The assurance from the Taliban government in Kabul comes amid a spike in attacks by the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan — whose leadership is said to be headquartered in Afghanistan — in Pakistan after the group declined last month to extend a ceasefire with Islamabad.

Bilateral cooperation

Separately, Pakistan Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan tweeted that NSA Moeed Yusuf called on Hanafi and discussed the strengthening of brotherly relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan to promote trade, transit and connectivity.

In this regard, the statement by the presidential palace said Hanafi urged Pakistani business leaders and investors to invest in Afghanistan’s energy, mines and agriculture sectors.

He stressed the need for the implementation of major regional projects, including the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline (Tapi), Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan 500-kV Line (TAP-500) project and the Central Asia South Asia Electricity Transmission and Trade Project (CASA-1000), for the import of electricity from two Central Asian countries by Afghanistan and Pakistan.

“Pakistan and Afghanistan are two brotherly neighbouring countries which have historical, religious and brotherly relations and I am confident that the[se] friendly relations will be durable,” Hanafi said and thanked Pakistan for helping and hosting refugees from Afghanistan.

He said Afghanistan wanted good relations with Pakistan, based on mutual respect, and the promotion of trade and transit relations between the two countries.

For his part, NSA Yusuf emphasised that peace and stability could not be ensured without establishing economic relations and said the expansion of trade and transit ties were important for both countries.

“Pakistan is committed to the full implementation of major projects and both countries should form a team of private sector to hold talks about the expansion of health, education, trade, mines, information technology,” he said, according to the statement.

Both sides also discussed ways to ensure more facilities for Afghan passengers and patients at the Torkham and Spin Boldak gates, the statement further said.

Purpose of the visit

The delegation led by NSA Yusuf is visiting Kabul for talks on bilateral matters of mutual interest, focusing on Pakistan’s efforts to avert a humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.

The visit was earlier scheduled on January 18 but the trip was delayed due to bad weather.

Upon arrival in Kabul today, the NSA and his delegation were received by Nooruddin Azizi, the acting minister for commerce and industry, at Hamid Karzai International Airport, according to the Pakistan Embassy. Senior officials, including Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq, were also part of the delegation.

Following the delegation's arrival, Ambassador Khan said the NSA had a "productive meeting" with Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to kick off the visit. "[He] will have multiple official meetings to strengthen humanitarian and economic engagement," he tweeted.

According to officials of relevant ministries, the purpose of the visit was to ascertain the humanitarian, economic and development needs of Afghanistan in various sectors.

Earlier, Afghanistan state Bakhtar news agency had reported: “Pakistan’s national security adviser is to discuss border issues, trade and economic ties with Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials during his visit to Kabul."

The main sectors of Pakistan’s cooperation with Afghanistan include health, higher education, provision of humanitarian assistance, and enhancement of trade/business contacts.

The Afghanistan Inter-Ministerial Coordination Cell established by Pakistan was working tirelessly on plans of assistance to Afghanistan in the past few weeks.

The NSA is steering the cell to channel Pakistan’s humanitarian and economic assistance to Afghanistan in a manner that helps the Afghan interim authorities in combatting their key challenges while adhering to the requirements of the UN and international sanctions.

The Afghan ministers for health, higher education, finance and commerce undertook visits to Islamabad in recent months for strengthening collaboration in these areas. The plans for assistance in these areas are likely to be finalised during the NSA's visit.

One key challenge for Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers is the exodus of skilled human resources from the country.

In this regard, Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent statement about "exporting qualified and trained manpower" to Afghanistan was apparently misconstrued and sparked a reaction on Afghan social media.

Relevant Pakistani officials argue that Pakistan was actually contemplating opportunities for Afghan refugees who were educated and trained in Pakistan to serve in Afghanistan’s public and private sectors to fill the gap in the country's human resource requirements.

Apart from the bilateral channel, Pakistan has also been facilitating assistance to Afghanistan through international organisations, particularly the UN and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The OIC foreign ministers' special session in Islamabad on December 19, 2021, and the decisions to establish an OIC Trust Fund as well as appoint a special envoy on Afghanistan to oversee humanitarian and economic engagement are reflective of Islamabad's efforts to support Afghanistan at this crucial time.

Border tensions

NSA Yusuf travelled to Kabul at a time of tensions along the Pak-Afghan border.

Editorial: Border with Afghanistan

Earlier this month, a video had surfaced on social media purportedly showing Taliban fighters uprooting a portion of the fence along the Pak-Afghan border, claiming that the fence had been erected inside Afghan territory.

It had drawn a response from Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, who said that the remaining fencing of the frontier would be completed with the consent of the neighbouring country, stating that "they are our brothers."

However, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar had said that fencing of the Pak-Afghan border would continue as planned, adding that blood of martyred soldiers had been spilt while erecting the fence.

Yusuf's visit is thought to be an opportunity for both sides to review the situation along the nearly 2,600-kilometre border and other security-related issues.

It is pertinent to mention that Yusuf, in a recent briefing to an NA body, had remarked that Afghan soil was still being used against Pakistan. However, he also maintained that the Taliban government was maintaining cordial ties with Pakistan and recent border fencing troubles were not part of their policy.

There is a possibility that Yusuf could discuss with the Afghan Taliban the issue of a spike in attacks by the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan in parts of the country after the group last month declined to extend a ceasefire.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 29, 2022 02:37pm
United we stand, divided we fall.
Reply Recommend 0
Surya Kant Agrawal
Jan 29, 2022 02:45pm
Wish you all the sucess for your visit.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Jan 29, 2022 02:45pm
Tough luck India.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jan 29, 2022 02:48pm
Pakistan's national security adviser is an eminent scholar, whereas next door neighbour's intelligence chief, notorious for his dirty work in creating terror cells. Herein lies the difference in two nations' psyches that goes to show in which direction the two nations are heading!!
Reply Recommend 0
Tanatan
Jan 29, 2022 02:55pm
Good luck US citizen
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Jan 29, 2022 03:38pm
There is only one interest and that is national interest!
Reply Recommend 0
BJW Melbourne
Jan 29, 2022 04:27pm
Talibs know he is a torn sail of a sinking ship of PTI. They will ignore and continue attacks.
Reply Recommend 0
UMAIR
Jan 29, 2022 04:41pm
Indians can't go to Kabul now.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Jan 29, 2022 04:58pm
Bring home the fact that women need their jobs back and education.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Jan 29, 2022 05:05pm
I hope Mr. Yusuf is wearing a fake beard. These guys don’t look too well on clean shave’s.
Reply Recommend 0
A
Jan 29, 2022 05:09pm
First dismantle the fencing on Durand line.
Reply Recommend 0
Raja
Jan 29, 2022 05:18pm
He is their to Discuss Drug Trade for Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Sak
Jan 29, 2022 05:38pm
Lol see who came to airport for him
Reply Recommend 0
ShadowLugia
Jan 29, 2022 06:12pm
@bhaRAT©, One is a dual nationality who will run away after failure, the other one a legend with a great track record and a nightmare to the neighbor.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Jan 29, 2022 06:17pm
What mutual interests , can you please outline them for our awareness
Reply Recommend 0
pakpro
Jan 29, 2022 06:31pm
He is there to remind these animals that we are their masters and they should tow the line or else.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim, Karachi
Jan 29, 2022 08:31pm
Merge the countries into one nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha Jee
Jan 29, 2022 08:59pm
Now 'Liberator' is surrounding to whom they don't even recognize.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamshed Hashwani
Jan 29, 2022 09:05pm
NSA? CIA? Is Pakistani govt so bankrupt of ideas that it repurposes US govt entity names? Very sad at the incompetence.
Reply Recommend 0
Nads
Jan 29, 2022 09:14pm
Shadi Mubarak!
Reply Recommend 0
Thdo
Jan 29, 2022 09:17pm
@Ibrahim S, delivery and pickup,. Basically courier service.
Reply Recommend 0
Patel D
Jan 29, 2022 09:20pm
Has Afghan shown the actions that they are taking or will take to ensure the terror attacks will not be from Afghan soils? Otherwise, this is just a talk talk talk and no action.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran khan (Mardan) KPK
Jan 29, 2022 09:22pm
Only a damn fool will trust these savage medieval barbarians.
Reply Recommend 0
Lota
Jan 29, 2022 09:24pm
Taliban are right. KP belongs to Afghanistan. So neither technically they are not targeting Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Hedgefunder
Jan 29, 2022 09:24pm
And you believe them ?
Reply Recommend 0
Hedgefunder
Jan 29, 2022 09:25pm
Try building fence and see the outcome !
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 29, 2022 09:27pm
Does NSA need same assurance every week from Taliban ?. They have said the same thing 1billion times.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 29, 2022 09:29pm
Fact is Musharaf said 1 million times OBL is not in Pakistan but he was terminated in Abbottabad. Similarly, Taliban has said the same thing 1 Billion times, but Anarkali type attacks happen and likely will continue to happen irrespective of what Taliban assures.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 29, 2022 09:32pm
NSA and team feasting on whatever little food Taliban are left with.
Reply Recommend 0
asif
Jan 29, 2022 09:33pm
Are you sure they are in Afghanistan. I dont see any Afghan flags
Reply Recommend 0
Suchbaath
Jan 29, 2022 09:34pm
Why Afghani government not condemn TTP demands and ask them to followPakistani laws, live peacefully with a country supporting Afghani cause?
Reply Recommend 0
Remember
Jan 29, 2022 09:43pm
As you sow, so shall you reap What goes by is what comes back You said the same to India
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jan 29, 2022 09:45pm
We had heard this before too. But then everyone knows what happened.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Tarik
Jan 29, 2022 09:48pm
Do What you say & Don’t say what you don’t do!
Reply Recommend 0

