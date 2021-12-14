Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 14, 2021

Final decision on winter break for schools to be taken at tomorrow's NCOC meeting

Wajiha KhanainPublished December 14, 2021 - Updated December 14, 2021 07:44pm

A final decision on winter vacations at educational institutions will be taken at a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) scheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday), the 34th meeting of Inter Provincial Education Ministers Conference decided on Tuesday.

Earlier today, the country's education ministers held a meeting to discuss several issues, including shifting winter vacations to January 2022. It is relevant to note here that the Sindh government has already announced winter vacations in educational institutions from Dec 20 to Jan 3.

A handout issued by the education ministry said that recommendations were taken from all the provinces regarding the date for winter vacations. "A final decision will be taken at tomorrow's NCOC meeting," the statement said.

Political map

The meeting also also directed all provinces and textbook boards to publish the cabinet-approved political map of the country. "Before this, different maps were being published in different provinces," the statement said.

Educational institutions have already been teaching using the new political map of the country, which was introduced by the federal government a couple of years ago, essentially asserting its longstanding position on the Kashmir and Sir Creek issues.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while introducing the map at a ceremony had pointed out that it reflected the national aspiration and supported principled stance on the Kashmir dispute.

The new map was made public a day before Pakistan observed the first anniversary of the annexation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The prime minister had pointed out that it would now be the official map after being approved by the federal cabinet and would be the one used in schools and colleges.

The map clearly identifies occupied Kashmir as a disputed territory and states that the final status will be decided in line with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Taliban recognition
Updated 14 Dec 2021

Taliban recognition

OIC members should press Taliban government to show greater flexibility and responsiveness to demands of international community.
14 Dec 2021

Sindh LG bill

THE controversy over Sindh’s local government law refuses to die down, as the PPP-led administration bulldozed...
14 Dec 2021

Ending tobacco use

THE cancer, literally, of smoking has proved one of the most endemic preventable dangers to human well-being (it...
13 Dec 2021

Energy reforms

PAKISTAN’S energy sector is in a total mess, riddled with shortages, inefficiencies, massive debt, dependence on...
Updated 13 Dec 2021

State of human rights

IN the run-up to World Human Rights Day observed last week, Pakistani society exposed its worst instincts as a mob...
13 Dec 2021

A demoralising decision

A UK High Court decision allowing the extradition of Julian Assange to the US comes as a blow not just to the...