Twitter celebrates as fan-favourite Shahnawaz Dahani takes wicket in 1st over of international career

Shahnawaz Dahani's rag-to-riches story, the constant smile on his face and his attitude towards the game had made his debut one of the most anticipated ones in Pakistan cricket history.

The 23-year-old pacer's growing legion of fans had been pushing to get his first game for a while now, so when he finally got to make his international debut on Monday in the third and final T20I against Bangladesh, it was a moment to rejoice.

The start to Dahani's career was not ideal as he was hit for four on the first ball he bowled but then he returned with vengeance on the fourth ball, castling Najmul Hossain Shanto with a near yorker.

It was just what his supporters, some of whom former cricketers, wanted and they let their feelings known.

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt deemed it a "great start".

Dawn News sports anchor said Dahani was a "proper fast bowler".

Cricket analyst Has Haroon noted how quick Dahani was in his opening spell.

Fast bowling coach Ian Pont lauded Dahani's "very fine technical action" and tipped him to have "a long and fruitful career in Pakistan colours".

PPP Senator Krishna Kumari did not say much but still showed her support for Dahani, who also hails from Sindh.