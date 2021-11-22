Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 22, 2021

Twitter celebrates as fan-favourite Shahnawaz Dahani takes wicket in 1st over of international career

Dawn.comPublished November 22, 2021 - Updated November 22, 2021 02:55pm
Shahnawaz Dahani goes airborne as he celebrates his maiden wicket in international cricket on Monday. Photo courtesy: ICC
Shahnawaz Dahani goes airborne as he celebrates his maiden wicket in international cricket on Monday. Photo courtesy: ICC

Shahnawaz Dahani's rag-to-riches story, the constant smile on his face and his attitude towards the game had made his debut one of the most anticipated ones in Pakistan cricket history.

The 23-year-old pacer's growing legion of fans had been pushing to get his first game for a while now, so when he finally got to make his international debut on Monday in the third and final T20I against Bangladesh, it was a moment to rejoice.

The start to Dahani's career was not ideal as he was hit for four on the first ball he bowled but then he returned with vengeance on the fourth ball, castling Najmul Hossain Shanto with a near yorker.

It was just what his supporters, some of whom former cricketers, wanted and they let their feelings known.

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt deemed it a "great start".

Dawn News sports anchor said Dahani was a "proper fast bowler".

Cricket analyst Has Haroon noted how quick Dahani was in his opening spell.

Fast bowling coach Ian Pont lauded Dahani's "very fine technical action" and tipped him to have "a long and fruitful career in Pakistan colours".

PPP Senator Krishna Kumari did not say much but still showed her support for Dahani, who also hails from Sindh.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Investigating NAB
Updated 22 Nov 2021

Investigating NAB

FIA must get to bottom of Broadsheet affair and pinpoint who over the years within NAB has been responsible for the situation.
22 Nov 2021

Farmers win round one

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi is an imperious ruler averse to rowing back on his decisions. However, he has been...
Updated 21 Nov 2021

Interest rate hike

THE State Bank’s decision to boost its interest rate by a hefty 150bps to 8.75pc signifies a shift in the...
IHK atrocities
Updated 21 Nov 2021

IHK atrocities

At least 30 Kashmiris have been murdered by Indian forces since Oct 1 in so-called search operations.
21 Nov 2021

Ticking time bomb

AS though there wasn’t already enough for Pakistanis to worry about, the 50th Cardiocon of the Pakistan Cardiac...